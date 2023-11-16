Road closures for three road races will begin Saturday morning and last through Sunday afternoon. Credit: City of Berkeley

The city will close down several streets around town Saturday and Sunday for three road races set to begin Sunday morning and is asking cyclists, motorists and bus riders to prepare for closures, delays, parking restrictions and alternate routes.

Berkeley Half Marathon runners will start at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Milvia and Kittredge streets, and 5K and 10K competitors will start their races an hour later at the same intersection.

Several blocks around Civic Center Park will begin closing down Saturday morning, afternoon and evening and remain closed until 5 p.m. Sunday.

There will be several closures on major routes in and out of Berkeley that will last nearly the duration of the races Sunday, according to the city’s website:

Interstate 80 eastbound off-ramp to eastbound University Avenue, 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Interstate 80 westbound off-ramp to University Avenue: 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Off-ramps from Interstate 80 and Ashby Avenue to Frontage Road: 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Frontage Road between University Avenue and Ashby exit: 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Martin Luther King northbound above Channing Way: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A full list of complete and partial closures is available on the city’s website.

Traffic will cross the race courses at several points, including San Pablo Avenue at Page Street and Bancroft Way, Sacramento Street at Channing and Shattuck Avenue at Haste Street.

For parking, “The bulk of streets will be affected starting 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning, with select closures near Civic Center Park happening on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.,” according to the city’s website.

City officials asked motorists to keep watch for temporary “no parking” signs and to park off the courses beginning Saturday “to avoid ticketing and towing.” Bus riders can follow delays on AC Transit’s real-time tracker or notices page.