- ‘Attack on our democracy’: Alameda County DA launches campaign to fight recall (ABC 7)
- 5 things to know about Alameda County’s proposed recall changes (East Bay Times)
- Rally on UC Berkeley campus for Gaza cease-fire draws hundreds of protesters (SF Chronicle)
- Hiking the hidden stairs of Berkeley is maddening, painful and utterly gorgeous (Marin Independent Journal)
- Justice4Ivonne: How a controversial faculty harassment investigation spurred months of protest (Daily Cal)
- 3 questions about accommodating students with disabilities for UC Berkeley’s vice provost for undergraduate education (Inside Higher Ed)
- Work begins on UC Berkeley’s new Undergraduate Academic Building (Berkeley News)
- A recently renovated 1913 house with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms in Berkeley is on the market for $1.575 million (New York Times)
