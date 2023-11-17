streaks of cirrus clouds in the air
The sky above the Peet’s at Vine and Walnut streets. Credit: Kevin Roseman

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.

  • ‘Attack on our democracy’: Alameda County DA launches campaign to fight recall (ABC 7)
  • 5 things to know about Alameda County’s proposed recall changes (East Bay Times)
  • Rally on UC Berkeley campus for Gaza cease-fire draws hundreds of protesters (SF Chronicle)
  • Hiking the hidden stairs of Berkeley is maddening, painful and utterly gorgeous (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Justice4Ivonne: How a controversial faculty harassment investigation spurred months of protest (Daily Cal)
  • 3 questions about accommodating students with disabilities for UC Berkeley’s vice provost for undergraduate education (Inside Higher Ed)
  • Work begins on UC Berkeley’s new Undergraduate Academic Building (Berkeley News)
  • A recently renovated 1913 house with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms in Berkeley is on the market for $1.575 million (New York Times)

"*" indicates required fields

See an error that needs correcting? Have a tip, question or suggestion? Drop us a line.
Hidden

Berkeleyside is Berkeley, California’s independently-owned local news site. Learn more about the Berkeleyside team. Questions? Email editors@berkeleyside.org.