Billy Crudup stars in David Cale’s Harry Clarke at Berkeley Rep. Credit: Kevin Berne

It was a pleasure to witness Tony and Emmy award-winning Billy Crudup command the Roda Theatre stage in David Cale’s brilliant solo play, Harry Clarke. It’s true that Crudup has performed in this complex Vineyard Theatre production before — off-Broadway in 2017 and then again in 2021 — but that doesn’t detract from the praise he deserves for his riveting Berkeley Rep performance.

Crudup made it look easy to act out the many characters in Harry Clarke simply by altering his voice, posture and facial expressions. The accomplished direction by Leigh Silverman and creative scenic and lighting designs (Alexander Dodge and Alan C. Edwards, respectively) added greatly to the visual interest of watching a single man on a single stage set.

Harry Clarke, Berkeley Rep, through Dec. 23

We are first introduced to Crudup acting as timid, Midwestern Philip Brugglestein. Since childhood, Phillip had adopted an upper-class British accent, much to the chagrin of his unloving father, who called him “pansy” and otherwise dismissed and degraded him. After his parents’ deaths (in circumstances we learn about later), Phillip moves to New York City.

Struggling to find a place for himself while working in a coffee shop, Phillip suddenly breaks out of his shell and, on a whim, follows a stranger as the man goes about his daily activities. He later meets that man, and Phillip adopts a new persona — that of Harry Clarke, a confident, outgoing, easy-going, fun-loving bloke with a broad British cockney accent.

Harry effortlessly creates a fictitious background as a factotum to a British rock queen and quickly insinuates himself into the wealthy and gullible Schmidt family. Whereas Phillip sat with his shoulders hunched and his legs close together, Harry broadens his chest and man-spreads. As Harry, Crudup stands straighter, appears more attractive and adopts an infectious toothy smile.

The deviousness in Harry’s moral character becomes apparent as he inveigles himself into the Schmidt family and, without a backward glance, manipulates them in ways from psychological to sexual. The audience sees more than Phillip simply coming out of his shell. We realize we are watching a psychological thriller with Harry as the villain. Although Harry Clarke still has more humor and enticing plot development to engage us, Phillip/Harry’s amorality makes it at moments a bit problematic to appreciate the compelling story and the superlative acting. Yet, there is nothing better than watching a great actor act greatly.

This show is a return visit to Berkeley Rep for Crudup, who costarred with sirs Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart and Shuler Hensley in Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land in 2013 before taking it to Broadway. In addition to acting in theater including The Coast of Utopia, The Elephant Man, and the revival of Arcadia, Crudup is also famous for his starring screen roles in films including Almost Famous and Watchmen and the TV series The Morning Show and Hello Tomorrow!

Harry Clarke runs through Dec. 23, at Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre, 2025 Addison St. Its length is approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission. Masks are encouraged but optional for performances from Wednesday through Saturday. Mask-wearing is required in the theater on all Sundays (matinees and evenings) and Tuesdays. Post-show discussions and closed captioning are available at specific performances. Tickets $26-$151, subject to change, can be purchased online at the theater’s website or by phone at 510-647-2949.

Related stories