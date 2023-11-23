Never miss local events! Sign up for Berkeleyside’s arts and culture newsletter, The Scene. And check out our new roundup of affordable things to do anytime in Berkeley.

Around Berkeley

A sci-fi themed poetry show is coming to 2727 California Street. Courtesy of the venue

🎶 The Hogan Brothers’ monthly residency at Jupiter showcases three formidable musicians — Julian on drums, Steve on bass and Colin on electric piano and accordion — known for their work with a vast array of jazz, funk and R&B artists but who bring out something unpredictable and irresistibly grooving in each other. Friday, Nov. 24, 7-10 p.m. Jupiter. FREE

🎶 The last in a series of benefit concerts in conjunction with a matching grant received by the Monkey House, “Songs of ’73” is a costume party and singalong led by singer/songwriter and head primate Ira Marlowe that will likely get around to chart-toppers such as “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown,” “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” “Angie” and “Let’s Get It On.” Saturday, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m. The Monkey House. $20-$500

🕺A foundational part of the Bay Area swing dance since the beginning in the early ’90s, vocalist Lavay Smith & Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers are in their element at Ashkenaz, where dancing never goes out of style. Saturday, Nov. 25, 8:30 p.m. Ashkenaz. $20-$25

🎻 Continuing the longstanding Freight & Salvage tradition of Laurie Lewis gathering a cast of friends for a post-Thanksgiving shindig the Berkeley bluegrass icon presents a preview of her upcoming album Trees with a stellar young band featuring Nashville fiddler Brandon Godman, North Carolina bassist Haselden Ciaccio, Nashville banjoist George Guthrie and special guests. Saturday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m. Freight & Salvage, $28-$33

Healthy Bellies, a nonprofit dedicated to offering complimentary fitness, educational, meditative, and nutritional classes to BIPOC, low-income and underserved pregnant women, holds a dance fundraiser in Cedar Rose Park led by Karma Smart, an expert in Brazilian and West African dance who also serves as a Berkeley health commissioner. Sunday, Nov. 26, 10-11:30 a.m. Cedar Rose Park. $12.50-$25

🎶 Trombonist/arranger Dave Eshelman has mentored many of the finest jazz musicians to come out of the Bay Area over the past five decades, and his Jazz Garden Big Band celebrates the music of the late tenor sax titan Michael Brecker. His Jazzschool Studio Band plays an opening set. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. Freight & Salvage. $16/$21

📚In the latest installment of the Townsend Center’s Berkeley Book Chats, theorist Mario Telò will discuss his new book, Greek Tragedy in a Global Crisis, which ponders how Greek tragedies — like Alcestis, Antigone and Oedipus the King — can address contemporary crises like the pandemic. Telò will be joined by Debarati Sanyal, a professor of French at Cal, for the discussion and after will answer audience questions. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 12 p.m. Geballe Room, 220 Stephens Hall, UC Berkeley campus. FREE (RSVP)

🎶 The Art House Gallery & Cultural Center will celebrate the release of Outside, East Bay-based alt-psych fusion band Tektonic’s latest album with a concert. The show will also feature Bay Area band Monarchy of Roses and Chico-based garage-pop band The Chemicals. Also: the venue recently started a GoFundMe fundraiser, with the goal of raising $5,000 to weather a rent hike and increased bills. Saturday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m. Art House Gallery. $10-$20

🎄Fourth Street is about to get even more festive. This Saturday, Santa will park his antique wooden sleigh near Peet’s Coffee and take photos with families (bring your own camera). You’ll also be able to drop off letters for Santa (include a return address and you’ll get a letter from “Santa’s elves”)! Meanwhile, the San Francisco Chorus will sing carols as they walk down the street. Saturday, Nov. 25, 1 p.m. FREE

📽️ If you’ve ever wondered about Werner Herzog’s creative process, BAMPFA is showing Les Blank and Maureen Gosling’s Burden of Dreams, a documentary that chronicles Herzog’s four-year struggle to make his 1982 film Fitzcarraldo, set in the Amazon jungle. Gosling will attend in-person. Saturday, Nov. 25, 4 p.m. BAMPFA. $14

🤖 Attend a sci-fi-themed poetry show at an old grocery store-turned-artist hub. Titled The Tipping Point, the show will feature LD Green, Paul Corman Roberts, Joshua Merchant and MoonDrop Poets, who will share their “Sci-fi rants and dystopian truths” or “tell us about when their words were stolen, when they’ve been silenced by the state or digital age.” Tuesday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. 2727 California Street. FREE

👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 Delve into the details of one of the most iconic paintings in the world: Gustav Klimt’s “The Kiss,” made in Vienna in the early 1900s. Director Ali Ray’s documentary Klimt & The Kiss, which will be shown thrice at Rialto Cinemas Elmwood in November, examines how Klimt viewed women and encourages viewers to think more critically about the iconic Art Nouveau masterpiece. Thursday, Nov. 30, 1 p.m. Rialto Cinemas Elmwood. $17

And here are a few more suggestions for weekend activities, drawn from our round-up of affordable things to do in Berkeley:

🏀 The 13-acre San Pablo Park, which opened in 1914, is the city’s oldest park. There’s a soccer field, softball field, and several basketball and tennis courts. Here’s how to reserve one of the city’s sports fields or courts. Open daily, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. FREE

🌼 The Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve, which sits behind the fancy Claremont Hotel, offers sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, Berkeley and Oakland. The .75 mile Stonewall Panoramic Trail takes you through a eucalyptus grove and up a short-but-steep hill. It’s a great place to go wildflower spotting; here’s a PDF guide from the East Bay Regional Park District. Open daily, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. FREE

🎨 The nonprofit Berkeley Art Center, located in Live Oak Park, showcases the work of Bay Area contemporary artists. Open Thursday through Sunday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m. FREE

Beyond Berkeley

The Cohen Bray House still has all of its original furnishings. Credit: Amir Aziz

🏡The descendants of the Cohen Bray House in Fruitvale, one of Oakland’s last grand Victorian homes, have slowly been restoring the 141-year-old home to its original state. Built in 1882, it belonged to two prominent Gold Rush-era families, the Cohens and the Brays. It was designated an Oakland Historic Landmark in 1975 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The home is now a museum where the family and volunteers host private tours, tea and holiday parties. There are even occasional paranormal investigations at the home, which is thought by some to be haunted. Fourth Sundays, Cohen Bray House, 1440 29th Avenue, Oakland. $10-$25

🏮The Oakland Zoo’s popular lantern festival features large illuminated animal structures throughout the park to celebrate biodiversity and the zoo’s commitment to conservation. New themes this year include the forests of North America (mountain lions and wolves), the Arctic (puffins and polar bears), and rarely seen sea creatures of the deep ocean. Stroll through the “swamp,” and you may also encounter alligators and other animals of the Bayou. Santa will also be hanging on in the children’s ride area. Nov. 18 through Dec. 28, with some exceptions. Check the website for the full schedule and hours, $22-$26 (members get 10% off)

If there’s an event you’d like us to consider for this roundup, email us at the-scene@berkeleyside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

The Oaklandside’s Arts and Community reporter Azucena Rasilla contributed reporting to this story.

more to do in berkeley Affordable things to do in Berkeley any day of the week From farmers markets to trivia nights, we put together a roundup of events and activities held regularly in Berkeley.

Related stories