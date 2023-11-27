Dorothy Witt , 97, with a book she started working on in the late ’70s and finally published last year. Credit: Joanne Furio

At the age of 91, when she returned to a historical novel she had started some 40 years earlier, Berkeley resident Dorothy Witt learned something from her protagonist: that you need to believe in yourself and that perseverance will pay off. Last year Witt self-published the novel Nell Thrupp, her first book, about a woman discovering her own worth.

“I never believed in myself until I turned 90,” said Witt, now 97, sitting in the sun-lit living room of her Elmwood Craftsman. “I finally saw myself as a working writer.”

Witt’s literary journey began in the 1970s when she began writing a novel, partially based on her grandmother’s life, about an illegitimate child, Nell Thrupp, who’s written off by society in 1860s Victorian England because she’s nearly blind. After her mother dies of consumption, Nell’s sister is shipped off to a Canadian institution. The novel follows Nell’s struggles and eventual reunion with her sister.

“I wanted Nell to leave the country that defined her as unwanted,” Witt said.

Witt completed the book in the late 1980s after writing for 13 years. She even secured a New York agent, Ginger Barbour. Barbour asked her to rewrite the book’s second half and after Witt complied, Barbour rejected the book. The news came on a terrible day: Jan. 28, 1986, the day the space shuttle Challenger exploded, which also coincided with Witt’s 60th birthday.

“I decided I was not a writer and I put it away,” Witt said of the book. “It was only later that I realized what the trajectory of the story ought to be.”

Later turned out to be 30 years down the road. When she turned 90, Witt decided that she needed a project. “It became all at once clear as I read it and worked with it. I had a very strong sense of where it should go. I think if Ginger Barbour were alive, she would have agreed.” It took Witt another year to begin reworking the book.

Unlike her first attempt at publishing, Witt decided this time around not to seek an agent. She couldn’t bear the thought of having to sell herself all over again. “I would rather work out a quadratic equation,” she quipped.

Some of the book’s major themes resonate personally with Witt, especially in terms of women’s rights and the limits of religion. When she wrote the opening chapter back in the late 1970s, it depicted Nell’s mother, Salome, trying to abort the unborn Nell using a buttonhook. At the time Witt thought that women’s reproductive rights were rock solid in the U.S., so she has been shocked by the recent overturning of legalized abortion.

“When I wrote that, we were sailing into calm waters on the abortion stuff,” she said. “I never could have imagined what has taken place.”

Witt wanted such a dramatic opener because it reflected the few rights women had at the time, in 1860s Britain. “A woman had no rights whatsoever. She did not own her children. If she got a divorce, she wouldn’t get them. She was a creature without any civil rights at all.”

Witt is also not fond of religion and says it is the basis of “a lot of dumb stuff.” In her novel, Nell’s aunt, who raises her, is limited by her religious beliefs, as Witt said her own family was. Witt grew up as a Mormon and remembers her mother trying to dissuade her from marrying Melvin Witt, who was Jewish, by offering her a year’s tuition at Brigham Young University. Instead, Witt married Melvin in 1949 and eventually got a library science degree from UC Berkeley.

Witt researched the book before there was an internet, relying on encyclopedias to learn the period details. Research came naturally to Witt, who worked as a librarian from 1966 to 1986 in the Berkeley schools and public libraries.

“I love the process of learning about the material world and how they ate and slept,” she said. In one instance, she had to look up British train lines because she had one of her characters take a train from Ipswich to Nottingham and discovered there was no train line that connected them. “Those were details you need to know,” she said.

Witt started writing at the suggestion of one of her husband’s friends. “I was wondering what to do with my life,” she said. “Writing had never occurred to me.”

Once she put pen to paper, though, she loved it and she joined local writing groups. For 20 years she also led a writing group for seniors at St. John’s Presbyterian Church while working part-time as a house painter for her cousin, the Berkeley architect Glen Jarvis, raising two children and editing her husband’s law journal, “Workers Compensation Reporter.”

Since publishing Nell Thrupp, Witt is revisiting some of the 15 or so short stories she also had tucked away in a drawer. One of them is based on her sister’s death from polio and a comment made by a neighbor that “if you kept a cleaner house your sister would still be alive.” Witt said such a comment was “right out of the ’30s — germs! — and you had to boil everything” because of polio fears.

Another is about a woman who is a druid queen who makes her children dress up as druids and worship the backyard oak tree. Witt said some of her stories are “a little weird,” and also finds that living in a place like Berkeley, where a druid mom would not be considered so freaky, gives her the freedom to do so.

“Berkeley is a great place for ideas,” she said.

Related stories