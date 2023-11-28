Cafe Umami Dimond

Sadly, just two brief months after the community said goodbye to Cafe Umami’s Uptown location, the original location in the Dimond District has also now closed. “Cafe Umami is closed after six incredible years,” says the farewell note on the group’s website, which also announced an unfortunate “restaurant yard sale” of equipment. The beloved Korean-fusion cafe was known for its savory, healthful bowls featuring seasonal ingredients and nourishing grains, as well as proper coffee drinks. Its final day was Nov. 15. (The Uptown location ran for four years, from 2019 to 2023). Cafe Umami Dimond was at 2224 MacArthur Blvd. in Oakland.

El Garage Richmond (Temporary?)

Richmond success story El Garage taqueria, owned and operated by the Montano family (Viviana Montano is perhaps the closest thing we have to a queen of quesabirria) has officially taken over the kitchen of Armistice Brewing Company’s new second location in Napa. The collaboration between the two Richmond-born businesses launched Nov. 3 in Wine Country. To the dismay of the restaurant’s East Bay devotees, that means El Garage Richmond is now temporarily closed while the team focuses on things up north — at first, it was just for a weekend, then the whole month, and now folks are marking the place permanently closed across social media. We’re unconvinced, as a drive-by shows the restaurant dormant but intact. NOSH has reached out to the owners, but Montano and the El Garage team have not yet responded. For now, El Garage Richmond at 1428 Macdonald Ave., Richmond, is temporarily closed. (The new El Garage is at Armistice Brewing Company Napa, 1040 Clinton St., Napa.)

North Beach Pizza Berkeley (University Ave.)

These are the final few weeks to visit Berkeley’s North Beach Pizza at its current address at the old-fashioned building at University Avenue and California Street, before a big move for the nostalgic pizza parlor to an even more nostalgic Shattuck Avenue space — the one formerly occupied by Gio’s Pizza and Bocce (née Giovanni Restaurant). North Beach Pizza was founded in San Francisco in 1985, and arrived in Berkeley in 1992. The Berkeley location, reminiscent of an East Coast-style pizzeria, with checkered tablecloths and hanging garlic, is one of six remaining branches in the Bay Area. December’s move will give the Berkeley pizzeria a more modern, spacious dining room, full bar and private event space, all with a bit more downtown Berkeley foot traffic. Look for a soft opening in December and grand opening in January. North Beach Pizza is at 1598 University Ave. and will move in December to 2420 Shattuck Ave. in Berkeley.