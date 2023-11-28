In previous years, the emergency winter shelter operated out of Old City Hall. This year, the drop-in nighttime shelter is at the Berkeley Veterans Memorial Building. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

As nighttime temperatures dipped into the 40s this week, Berkeley’s emergency winter shelter opened with 40 beds at the downtown Berkeley Veterans Memorial Building. Another winter shelter opened at the Old City Hall.

The emergency shelter, which will run through April 15, is open in the auditorium of the Veterans building on days when temperatures drop below 45 degrees or if there’s a 50% chance of rain. It is open Monday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. and Sundays from 3:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Dorothy Day House, operating the emergency shelter on a $6.5 million contract with the city, will provide an evening meal. Anyone using the shelter has to leave in the morning but can return in the evening.

Dorothy Day House will also operate a 24/7 shelter location at Old City Hall with three meals a day, where the emergency shelter has been in previous years. That shelter will be open during the same season but has space for 29 people through the county’s Coordinated Entry process (instead of drop-ins). It had 19 spaces in previous years and hit capacity during the cold weather season.

Both winter shelters are within walking distance of the Dorothy Day House daytime drop-in shelter and are open seven days a week. It has showers and laundry service and includes two meals a day. The daytime drop-in hours are 8:15 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Breakfast is served Monday to Saturday from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., and lunch is served every day from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.

The city said the emergency shelter, the 24/7 Old City Hall shelter and the referral-based group shelter options in the city amount to 297 total beds. The majority of nighttime beds are filled and accessed through Coordinated Entry. The Veterans Memorial Building emergency shelter is the only drop-in option for winter nights.

The city reduced capacity at many shelters while increasing hours during the pandemic. According to the health, housing and community services department, capacities are returning to pre-COVID-19 levels, and there are 387 beds in the city’s shelter system to date (with about 90 of those being non-congregate options).

Berkeley said it served 440 people over 127 emergency shelter days last year, when temperatures dropped to record lows, and the region weathered powerful rainstorms that cut power, felled trees and flooded streets.