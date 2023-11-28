One of my first assignments as a Berkeleyside staff photographer in June 2022 was photographing People’s Park as some residents moved into temporary housing at the Rodeway Inn.

That day, I met Roosevelt “Rosie” Stevens. He was deep into a sketching session at one of the picnic tables. I also met volunteers running the park’s kitchen working on expanding the shack where food was stored. Bertha Jones, who had lived at the park for months, came by to say goodbye after moving most of her things to the Roadway Inn. As I took her photograph, another resident, Catalina Nelson, approached me and asked to be in the picture. They embraced, and Nelson kissed Jones on the cheek. While Jones was grateful for the community that had supported her in the park, she was relieved to be leaving, excited to have a space for herself.

Later, I met Lucy Love, a long-time park activist who had also been living on the streets of Berkeley for decades. Love said they had found a space at the park where people wouldn’t question their presence. Love, who walks around with a walking stick, remembered the park through the many protests, rallies and friendships they had formed. They talk about the park as a relative or a friend — someone to visit, to be welcomed by, to take care of.

These encounters formed the basis for this audio-visual project, which was made in collaboration with my fellowship at CatchLight Local and Report for America. I wanted to explore some of the deep bonds and relationships people developed around the park and why, for many, the idea of a Berkeley without People’s Park is inconceivable. I was there to photograph the park from the showdown between advocates and law enforcement last year when the university started construction of its planned student housing complex and the ensuing protests, the 54th anniversary, weekly community meals and quiet Saturdays. Here are some of the scenes from the last year and a half.

People’s Park celebrates its 54th anniversary with music, speeches and food on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Naya Rose shows a wound on her hand that resulted from a confrontation with the police on the morning of Aug. 3, 2022, when construction crews entered People’s Park to prepare for the student housing development.

Charles Gary, a People’s Park Council member, stretches on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Electricity has been turned off at the park.

On the 54th anniversary of People’s Park on April 23, 2023, a cake was made in honor of Michael Delacour, one of the park’s founders, who died at the age of 85 in March.

Night falls on People’s Park.

Dozens of protesters walk past Osha Nuemann’s “A People’s History of Telegraph Avenue” mural on Haste Street during a rally in support of People’s Park on July 6, 2022.

California Highway Patrol officers guard the fence erected around People’s Park on Aug. 3, 2022.

Protesters occupy People’s Park after UC Berkeley halted work by construction crews that began to prepare for student housing on the site on Aug. 3, 2022. Protesters built a treehouse days after UC Berkeley tried to close off People’s Park to begin construction on a student housing complex in August 2022.

Piles of wood chips are spread over People’s Park in July 2022.

Preparing meals at People’s Park.

A palm tree that was felled by construction crews a year ago lies rotting in the park in April 2023.

Chloe Murphy serves food to a woman sitting by the main stage of People’s Park. Murphy helps serve food weekly at People’s Park.

This project is a collaboration between Berkeleyside and CatchLight and is part of the CatchLight Local CA Visual Desk. Photographs and text are by Berkeleyside staff photographer and CatchLight Local Fellow Ximena Natera. Contributors include Berkeleyside’s reporter Supriya Yelimeli, Editor-in-Chief Pamela Turntine, Audience Engagement Editor Alejandra Armstrong with multimedia design by News Platform Director Doug Ng; production and photo editing by CatchLight’s Mabel Jimenez and Jenny Jacklin-Stratton, and additional distribution support from Maz Ali. Learn more about CatchLight Local’s collaborative model for local visual journalism at https://www.catchlight.io/local

