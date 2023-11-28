Everyone has a story to tell about People’s Park.

Covering most of a city block near the UC Berkeley campus, the park is Berkeley’s most fiercely contested land. Cal, supported by city officials, wants to convert it into much-needed student housing.

Born in April 1969 in an act of collective defiance, with hundreds of hands planting trees and shrubs on a forsaken UC Berkeley land, the park was soon the site of a deadly police crackdown on protesters — becoming an iconic symbol of popular resistance.

Today, after decades of clashes between activists and authorities — in the courts, on the grass and in the trees — the university still owns the land and a people’s movement, now 54 years old, still claims it.

This audio-visual project is about the people of the park — those who’ve become entwined in the park’s long history and have dedicated themselves to stewarding the land and those who serve as a conduit between the university and park advocates.

A woman in her early 20s remembers walking through it, hand in hand with her dad on the weekends, listening to his stories about “flower power” and the civil rights and free speech movements. A future park advocate was drawn to it for the first time by the sound of a drum circle reverberating through the Southside neighborhood.

A man hoping to cross paths with his school crush on Telegraph Avenue in the spring of 1969 stumbled into the park by way of a massive protest. Today, in his 70s, he recalls returning to the park the next day to join another protest because “it seemed important,” despite his initial fears of being arrested. “It still is,” he said.

In 2018, UC Berkeley announced plans to build student housing on the 2.8 acres, sparking an outcry by park advocates, who wanted it to remain an open space.

The pandemic marked another turning point in March 2020, when a shelter-in-place order halted the dismantling of encampments in the city thereby opening the door for unhoused people to pitch a tent in People’s Park. Over the next three years, an encampment there ebbed and flowed in size as the university offered to temporarily house individuals in the ramp-up to its groundbreaking for a student housing project and proposed supportive housing for unhoused people.

Pushback to the university’s actions was swift. Several lawsuits were filed. Eventually, the courts cleared the way for the university to begin building, but that was quickly halted in August 2022 when activists descended on the park in the wee hours of the morning, ultimately blocking a construction crew.

In March, People’s Park co-founder Michael Delacour died. The developer for UC Berkeley’s supportive housing project dropped out in May.

After a year of flux, the park’s fate is now in the hands of the state Supreme Court.

The generation that created and fought for the park half a century ago has grown older and shifted many of their daily battles from the streets to the courtroom. Others, who left Berkeley or were priced out of the Bay Area, still cheer on the park from afar. Between this generation, and an emerging one, questions abound. Will the park turn into housing for Cal students or will it remain a hub for homeless services and a green place in the Southside? People’s Park has played a definitive role in the lives of many.

Osha Neumann: A monument to Berkeley’s struggle

The park is symbolic, and symbols are important, but it’s also real because people are here.

As a young painter in 1960s New York City, Osha Neumann’s rejection of what he calls an “American system of inequality and war” pushed him away from the art world that, for him, reflected the world’s inequalities. Instead, he joined the radical youth-led movement “Up Against the Wall Motherf*cker,” known for its outrageous and confrontational street politics. Art took a back seat, but the action called for creativity.

“It was more like a street gang with an agenda … It seems like a very utopian version … but we believed in the possibility of total liberation,” said Neumann, 84, a retired civil rights lawyer. This work instilled in him the ideal of defending the most vulnerable and using creativity to pursue justice, principles that guided his work for the past 50 years.

Neumann arrived in the East Bay from New York in the ’70s, lured by the struggles and victories of the Free Speech Movement, where Berkeley was ground zero. Influenced by Mexican muralists like Diego Rivera, David Alfaro Siqueiros and Jose Clemente Orozco in the Chicano art scene, their use of art as a political tool brought him back to painting. In the Mission District in San Francisco, “painting a wall was a way to do art that wasn’t private, [that was] connected to the community, and had a priority. [It was] very exciting to me,” Neumann said.

This inspired him to paint “A People’s History of Telegraph Avenue” on Haste Street. The storytelling mural depicts Berkeley’s anti-war movement, the creation of People’s Park, the National Guard intervention and the killing of bystander James Rector. It closes with a proposal for the park’s future as a welcoming place. Like the park’s creation, the mural became a community project, with dozens of people helping during a weeklong event.

In 2021, Berkeley City Public Works planned to build a much-needed public restroom to service the park that would cover a large portion of the mural. Eventually, the city decided to relocate the public restroom to Telegraph Avenue and Channing Way.

Neumann retired last year from his work as a lawyer for the disenfranchised. For 35 years, he had taken on cases involving marginalized communities, refugees and individuals facing discrimination.

Ari Neulight: A link between Cal and the park

I try to stay away from narratives that glorify or demonize the park. It is unfair, and it is a complicated situation.

As the UC Berkeley outreach coordinator for People’s Park, Ari Neulight started working at the park in 2017 after Cal announced plans to build student housing there. He is the most visible link between the university and those who have lived there since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, ending the crackdown on encampments in the city. The pandemic cemented the need for his work. The two-year position to prepare for the development was extended as construction plans stalled.

Neulight’s effectiveness and presence have earned him respect from people who live at the park and activists. His daily routine involves checking in on people who live in the park. It’s fast-paced and chaotic. An early morning round at the park is spent talking with several people approaching him with questions or messages. He and his interns meet with people to make housing assessments, following up with people housed either through supportive housing or in hotel rooms. His day is busy picking up and delivering mail, connecting residents with care providers, charging phones and coordinating with residents’ social workers and lawyers. There’s lots of walking, impromptu meetings on park benches, phone calls, stops at Willard Park, meetings at drop-in centers, calls with business district leaders and staff check-in.

As Cal’s liaison, Neulight is caught between two sides that rarely find common ground. But in the past few years, he has worked with a network of people that tend to the vulnerable population that frequents the park and nearby locations. In his view, the park is one piece of the puzzle around open spaces in the city where people in need congregate in the Southside.

Neulight refrains from expressing any opinion about the park. “I try to stay away from narratives that glorify or demonize the park. It is unfair,” he said.

Luna Oxenberg: Tree hugger

People should be able to claim some space. It is not too much to ask.

On Aug. 3, 2022, Luna Oxenberg was at home when she heard helicopters and knew immediately what was happening: UC Berkeley was entering People’s Park. She walked the block between her house and the park, where she saw police cars closing off traffic on every street leading to the park. Officers in full riot gear were lined shoulder to shoulder around the 2.9 acres. Behind them, worried-looking security guards cornered the fences construction crews erected overnight. “When you really think about it, you know, with the shiny helmets, masks, batons and shields, it’s quite a sight,” Oxenberg said.

As she arrived, crews marked and cleared trees on the east side of the park, mainly oaks and redwoods. Crews had cut most of the trees on the west side in the early morning.

Outside the police line, there was a tense push and pull between activists trying to enter the park and police holding them back. When activists breached the fence and entered the park, dozens followed, including Oxenberg.

“I jumped over and walked right into the middle of it. No one stopped me. I saw somebody bleeding, so I called 911 and called somebody else’s mom because they were getting arrested. And then I went to the tree because I was so sad to see all these big, beautiful old trees, which are all 50 years old, being pushed down by bulldozers for no good reason. It was a park.”

Oxenberg attached herself to a tree and held on to it for almost an hour, overcome with emotion until UC police retreated and the university instructed workers to leave. She stayed at the park for the rest of the afternoon. Since then, she often stops by the tree to touch it.

Oxenberg, who has two young daughters and has been a Southside neighbor for almost 20 years, says losing the park would be a big blow to many families. Unlike single-family housing in the rest of the city, the Southside is dense and full of duplexes, triplexes, student housing and apartments with limited indoor and outdoor space. “It gets sad and frustrating being a mom over here. There has never been a playground for older children. Once they’re bigger, there is nowhere for them to go, like, what do you want us to do?” she said.

Like many who visit the park, Oxenberg laments that it has been abandoned and is unwelcoming. UC Berkeley cut the electricity a year ago. Her ideal future of People’s Park welcomes all neighbors.

“This park could be that. Instead of pushing people out, there is always the option to bring people in,” Oxenberg said.

Chloe Murphy and Alyn Ames: Community meals on wheels

Hope is what happens when you don’t believe things are going to be fine, but you try anyway. alyn ames

Once a week, Chloe Murphy, Alyn Ames and a small rotating cohort of volunteers meet at Ames’ Southside kitchen around noon. They prep ingredients, a combination of items sourced from local food pantries and groceries bought with food stamps donated by community members. They decide on a menu. Then, they work on enormous batches of rice or grains, curries, steamed veggies and sometimes meats like chicken. The recipes are more suggestions than set plans. Murphy calls it free-style cooking. “We just combine everything we have,” she said.

Alyn Ames, left, and Chloe Murphy serve food for park visitors during the weekly community dinner they organize, on April 14, 2023.

By the early evening, the group packs the prepared food, agua fresca, bread and utensils on a collapsible utility wagon and rolls it to People’s Park, where they set a table and invite people for dinner. The community dinner has been a staple since 2020, when dozens of people sought shelter at the park. The kitchen originally opened at the park but moved once UC Berkeley cut off the water and electricity.

For Murphy and Ames, a UC Berkeley physics student who moved to the Southside neighborhood in 2019, participating in the weekly dinner has been a way to respond to an overwhelming convergence of crises, from the pandemic and housing insecurity to the drug and isolation epidemic.

Roosevelt “Rosie” Stephens: The resident artist

“The park has this energy, this charisma that people are attracted to because of how it was created … a whole community working together creating something they could have, because they had nothing else and the park gave them that desire.

In the early 70s, Roosevelt “Rosie” Stephens was on his way to San Francisco after finishing contract work in Yosemite National Park. He had always wanted to visit the city and ride on the iconic cable cars he had seen in movies as a child in Birmingham, Alabama.

A friend offered him a ride to Berkeley. Rosie would only have to cross the bridge. “I never made it to San Francisco. Berkeley got in the way,” he said. Telegraph Avenue, the merchants, artists and musicians were a revelation for the former U.S. airman.

To earn money, Stephens drew sketchings of customers on Telegraph Avenue, the start of his decades-long career. He enrolled at Laney College in Oakland, focusing on illustration, drawing and storyboarding.

Stephens never really fit in with the hippies. He was more of a drifter, he said. Still, the community embraced him, and hanging out at People’s Park and the Telegraph Avenue area became a part of his daily routine and has been a constant in his life ever since.

For decades, Stephens would take his art supplies and spend afternoons sketching on the tables near the park’s garden. Often, it would turn into teaching sessions.

When COVID-19 hit and the park’s encampment grew, it became too crowded for Stephen’s liking. After construction crews felled most of the trees on the park’s west side, it eliminated his shade, and he stopped going to the park. He now spends most afternoons sketching on Telegraph Avenue.

Aidan Hill: Saving the park for the environment

If I can’t save a park for 200 people, how are we going to save a city … the planet.

For Aidan Hill, the center of People’s Park is the quietest place in the Southside neighborhood. From that spot, sirens running along Telegraph Avenue are almost inaudible, the wind whistles loudly on breezy days and hawks hunting at the park screech high overhead. So Hill comes to the park to think, to be quiet and listen.

The UC Berkeley student ran for Berkeley City Council in 2018 and mayor in 2020 on a platform that seeks People’s Park permanence and anti-gentrification.

Hill’s relationship with the park is linked to their experience as a college student. Moving through campus as a queer, Black person has been isolating, they say. Often, in class, Hill would find themself bearing the weight of representing an entire race in discussions. It was other Black activists at People’s Park rallies that initially drew them in. At the park, Hill feels safe and connected with a diverse community advocating for climate change and access to green space.

At the same time, the diversity of opinions amplifies the differences among park advocates, who are divided over the park’s future. While some activists center the park’s historical importance on the anti-war and free speech movements, others focus on making it a place to support unhoused people and those living on the fringes. Hill’s unwavering commitment to the park concerns their generation’s environmental plight.

Christoverre Kholer: Stumbling upon a movement in 1969

We did not use the word homeless then, we were travelers.



Christoverre Kholer’s memories of May 15, 1969 — Blood Thursday — are blurry, but he vividly remembers stumbling into a sea of people rallying at Sproul Plaza on the Cal campus. He had spent the morning strolling up and down Telegraph Avenue with a friend, hoping to run into his girlfriend, but curiosity made him join the crowd as it marched toward People’s Park.

Kholer, now in his 70s, said he was “pretty naive” then and unaware of what was happening. Eventually, the police cracked down on the protesters, dispersing the group. “It was amazing,” he said. Although he remembers being afraid of the cops, he returned the next day anyway.

“It looked like it mattered … The way I understood it was it’s a parking lot; they tore down all the houses on this block, and they left it an unfinished lot. Why don’t we make it a park? When you think about it, there’s almost no bad answer.”

Christoverre Kholer’s favorite spot at People’s Park is where two trees are joined by one branch.

Kholer was involved in the flourishing environmental movement that followed in the 70s. At the park, he learned about gardening plants and food. He had spent a lot of time working on collective farms in northern California and Oregon. He frequently returned to Berkeley, where he forged relationships at the park and on Telegraph Avenue.

Kholer remembers his time at the park by its struggles. In the 80s, he stopped working in the garden after police trimmed the plants to create a sight line from the sidewalk. In the 90s, UC Berkeley wanted to build volleyball courts, leading to months of protests. In 2018, the university had dozens of trees removed, and last year, trees were felled again when Cal attempted to begin construction for a student housing development.

Kholer’s ideal future for the park includes having a space with resources for vulnerable people, good bathrooms and community gardens. But he said Berkeley’s relationship with the park has changed, and his view differs from other park defenders.

“What initially inspired me and why I joined was the will of the people, the will of the community. And if the will of the community has changed … then I concede to the will of the people. I think that more and more people have been alienated from the better features of the park.”

Enrique Marisol: A Cal student finds community

Can we regrow the garden and create a space for community where we don’t have to be setting up tents and building shacks?

Enrique Marisol, a third-year psychology major at Cal, can’t remember their first time at the park, but remembers the people. Their first memorable encounter involved a female friend who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and is leary around men. When Marisol approached the woman, she mistook them for a man and threw a bottle before running away. “It’s just funny to think back. I met you because you threw a bottle at me,” they said.

Another friend, Eric Morales, who drives an Uber, met Marisol after a grocery haul and invited them to a Christmas party at the park. The invitation was extended to a day of painting murals and volunteering.

Marisol, who is from Oxnard in Southern California, felt immediately overwhelmed in Berkeley. “One of the things I noticed when I moved up here was there are no bugs; like where are the bugs?” they said.

The green spaces on campus felt crowded and too manicured, so the park, with its dozens of trees and vegetable garden, felt closer to home.

“Obviously, now it’s not what it used to be. But even in 2019, when I arrived, there were still 50-something trees. You could just come up, pull an apricot out of the tree, and eat it,” Marisol said.

Marisol didn’t hesitate when students and activists organized after Cal announced its student housing project. Much of the work at the park has focused on its upkeep, painting walls, picking up trash, weeding out the garden, etc. The park’s current state is far from Marisol’s first memories.

Marisol spent much of their free time at the park. On Saturdays, they participated in a harm reduction group with Lisa Teague to deliver clean needles, food, water and other provisions. Their relationship with the park has put them at odds with their alma mater. “There’s always the concern of them expelling us for stuff we do here. None of it’s illegal, but they’re not liking it,” they said.

“I think they’re assuming that by destroying the park, homeless people and poor people are just going to stop existing or stop having community and stop congregating and that’s just not sensible.”

Marisol said they are concerned that their preoccupation with the park is affecting them academically. However, they say the work at the park aligns with their vision after graduation. They want to pursue a career in social work and hope that helping people at the park will give them the experience they need to work in that field.

Maxima Ventura: Missing the legendary music scene

It was such an inclusive kind of place that it just captured my imagination, and here I am, literally 40 years later.

As a college student in the early 80s, Maxima Ventura would leave her North Hollywood home on Friday afternoon and head north toward San Francisco. The goal: To make it on time for the curtain call at the opera. Most weeks were successful, and Ventura and other poor students would climb “up to heaven” in the nosebleed section holding $5 tickets. The singers were barely specks of dust on the stage, but the sound was magical.

“That is where I thought I was going to end up,” said Ventura, a singer and musician.

Many wealthy patrons with great seats would start leaving at intermission, and Ventura would often sneak and take one. On Saturdays, she would cross the Bay Bridge into Berkeley, chasing the famous jam sessions that sprung across Cal. The size and welcoming energy enthralled her.

Her interest in the San Francisco opera world shrouded in status and exclusion waned while Berkeley’s expansive and alternative music scene drew her to the East Bay permanently.

Ventura can’t remember the first time she visited People’s Park but clearly remembers the first day she brought her guitar to a jam session. The park was about 14 years old, and music was a core element of its ecosystem. “It was such an inclusive kind of place that it just captured my imagination, and here I am, literally 40 years later,” she said.

Ventura is a People’s Park Council member, a community-run advocacy group created to defend the park. The group and other local organizations filed a lawsuit against UC Berkeley for $4.5 million in damages for the destruction of the gardens and most of the trees that were felled when construction crews went in last year to begin preparing for the student housing development.

Ventura is visually impaired and spends most of her visits to the park roaming the gardens on the northwestern corner. Watching the plants regrow after construction crews cut them down has been bittersweet. But what she missed the most were the jam sessions that lured her decades ago and the constant struggle to keep the park alive. The COVID-19 pandemic, lack of shade, the encampments and protests have pushed a lot of the activities that made the park welcoming into the background.

Nicholas Alexander: Feeding the People

This park gave me a respite in a life that wasn’t that kind to me or many of us here. You learn at the onset that you have to fight or are just taking advantage of. And this is probably the first place I felt I didn’t need to fight. And ironically, that’s why I really want to fight for it.

Nicholas Alexander, 36, is one of the most visible activists at People’s Park. He sees it as a safe space and hub for services and resources for vulnerable people and folks experiencing homelessness. During the spring of 2020, when the pandemic forced people to shelter in place, dozens of unhoused people found refuge at the park. Alexander opened a kitchen and pantry to serve hot meals. The project mobilized a network of student volunteers and tapped resources from organizations like Food Not Bombs, Dorothy Day House and churches.

In August 2022, when UC Berkeley got the green light to begin constructing student housing at the park, Alexander was among dozens of activists who tore down the fences erected around the park by the construction crew and occupied it, forcing Cal officials to halt work. He was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and released the following week.

Alexander’s activism often puts him at odds with other factions invested in preserving the park as a public space. Unlike many, his loyalty to the park does not stem from its history of reclaiming it as a public space or conserving it as a national symbol. Instead, his hopes for the park reflect his personal experience. Born in Oklahoma and in and out of shelters since he was 11, Alexander arrived in Berkeley in a hippy caravan on its way to New Mexico when he was around 16. They stopped by the park to rest and listened to one of the famous drum circles. “I never left,” said Alexander, who made Berkeley his base as he hitchhiked across the country through his early 20s.

“I always came back … stayed in the youth shelter here that used to be on University Avenue — the YEAH! Youth Engagement Advocacy Housing. It’s actually how I know most of the unhoused community here because I’ve been with them on the streets for a long time now,” he said.

His time at the park solidified his interest in advocating for the vulnerable and influenced his decision to go to Cal.

“Without it, I wouldn’t have known about the university, I wouldn’t have been interested in going to community college. I wouldn’t, perhaps, tried as hard to get that kind of academic resume so that Cal would accept me. You know, the most important parts of my life, I can trace back to this park … shaping me.”

Harvey Smith: People of the Park vs. UC Berkeley

Berkeley was not originally a very progressive place. That is an inheritance of the Free Speech Movement and the park.

Harvey Smith remembers the area before People’s Park was created. A row of houses stood along the tree-lined Haste and Bowditch streets. Only one of those redwoods remains today.

After the demolition, “I remember going down Haste Street, looking over and seeing all the mud. It was a mess. … They tore the houses down, and they just left it. So it became like a free parking lot, cars got abandoned, and there was just garbage in the park.”

Smith, who had finished his English bachelor’s degree at UC Berkeley, left the city in January 1969, missing the park’s creation by a few weeks. Still, the nascent environmental movement was everywhere among his peers. “People were thinking more about going back to nature. I can clearly in my mind [see] why people thought we should do something. … ‘Let’s clean this mess up,'” Smith said.

Smith, a historian, author and Berkeley resident for 50 years, is a member of the People’s Park Historic Advocacy Group. The group, with over 300 supporters, formed in 2019 after the university announced its intentions to develop several student housing projects, including at People’s Park. The nonprofit sued UC Berkeley in 2021 to block the construction of its student housing project.

They knew the battle over the park’s future would move to the courts, so they wanted to get it listed in the National Register of Historic Places, which they eventually succeeded. The second was creating a nonprofit organization that would allow them to obtain a lawyer. In August 2021, the group filed a lawsuit against Cal, alleging their development plans at the park violated the California Environmental Quality Act, CEQA.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Cal officials say the lawsuits are slowing efforts to combat the housing crisis and called the group NIMBYs. Smith argues that while student housing is needed, the university should have chosen another lot other than People’s Park to spearhead its project.

“You know, just the most controversial plot of land in Berkeley; there is no other place like People’s Park. It is the most important park in the city,” Smith said.

Now, the state Supreme Court will determine the park’s fate.

Lisa Teague: Volunteering for harm reduction

We need to continue to have a vision. We need to continue to provide a place of respite and access to services of some sort for unhoused folks because we’re recognizable. People say, ‘Go to People’s Park. We can help you, or at least connect you to something else.’

When Lisa Teague relocated to the Bay Area with her daughter, Zoe, People’s Park was one of their first stops.

“I wanted to share that with her,” she said.

Teague, who grew up in a politically active family in San Diego, remembers following the antiwar movement as a child. With cousins of age to be drafted and San Diego being a military town, war was a constant conversation, and watching the news was a family affair.

“I got really mad because the cops were hitting the hippies. … Berkeley was one of the places where they were cracking down pretty hard on students, and then Bloody Thursday happened.”

Teague’s voice cracks when she talks. She remembers watching footage of the National Guard’s confrontation with students on TV.

At 18, she left California with her partner, first for New York, then Wisconsin and Louisiana, but the student movement in Berkeley left an impression. She kept close tabs through the Berkeley Barb, an independent publication, and eventually pursued studies in social issues, with an undergrad degree in sociology and a master’s in criminal justice. While most of her peers sought jobs in federal police agencies, Teague focused on constitutional law and the erosion of the Fourth Amendment as it related to the war on drugs. After her marriage fell apart in 2009, Teague moved to the Bay Area, planning to pursue a doctorate at UC Berkeley. She settled in a Temescal apartment in North Oakland with her daughter, who by then was 19.

On her first visit to People’s Park with her daughter, Teague remembers the fruit trees and sitting on a bench with Zoe. They chatted about its history and joked about smoking weed to get in the spirit of things.

The transition was harsh. The 2008 economic crisis and the high cost of living in the Bay Area were challenging for her and her daughter, who had been raised in the suburbs. Living in the East Bay was also a cultural shock.

After losing a job, Teague lost her apartment and had to find shelter with friends for extended periods of time. Her daughter, who struggled with mental health, addiction and homelessness, lived briefly at the park.

In 2011, Teague, who received a Section 8 voucher, settled in the Southside neighborhood, steps away from the park.

In the fall of 2020, several months after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and tents started to pop up at the park, Teague volunteered for the Berkeley Outreach Coalition, which connects organizations and resources to the community living there. The work eventually transformed into harm reduction because of the drug epidemic. When UC Berkeley students left campus to study remotely due to the pandemic, the group fizzled out, but Teague stayed.

Every Saturday morning until 2 p.m., Teague sets up a little table with clean needles, Narcan, information about drug use and overdoses and an assortment of bottled water, socks and clothes. Friends, fellow park defenders and students often participate. Her proximity to the park has transformed her apartment into a sort of storage unit.

For Teague, who is on the city of Berkeley’s Specialized Care Unit steering committee, this work honors the history but also addresses the reality and challenges of the park amid a pandemic and a national drug crisis where vulnerable and disenfranchised people are hit the hardest. It also mirrors her personal history.

Russell Chapman: Hanging with the hippies

We didn’t like fighting and drama and stuff like that. We got enough of that at our homes. So we come up here and it’s one love.

Russell Chapman remembers discovering People’s Park as an Oakland teenager searching for places to hang out with his friends. The hippies, he recalls, welcomed them, and the community he found around the park and Telegraph has been part of his life ever since. Chapman is one of the Telegraph street merchants selling jewelry and other goods. Most mornings, he takes his coffee to the park and sits on the remaining benches in the garden near Haste Street.

Chapman can’t imagine the neighborhood without the park. “Would it still be Berkeley?” he asks.

This project is a collaboration between Berkeleyside and CatchLight and is part of the CatchLight Local CA Visual Desk. Photographs and text are by Berkeleyside staff photographer and CatchLight Local Fellow Ximena Natera. Contributors include Berkeleyside’s reporter Supriya Yelimeli, Editor-in-Chief Pamela Turntine, Audience Engagement Editor Alejandra Armstrong with multimedia design by News Platform Director Doug Ng; production and photo editing by CatchLight’s Mabel Jimenez and Jenny Jacklin-Stratton, and additional distribution support from Maz Ali. Learn more about CatchLight Local’s collaborative model for local visual journalism at https://www.catchlight.io/local

