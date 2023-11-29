End of Trip — Sahara. Credit: Another Hole in the Head

The Another Hole in the Head Film Festival — home of the sublime, the ridiculous and the outré — returns this year, in-person and online, Friday through Dec. 25 (the online component concludes on Christmas Day).

In addition to its usual array of chillers and thrillers, this year’s festival is highlighted by a film that’s taken 40 years to reach the big screen.

There’s been a spate of unfinished films released over the last few years — from the dreadful New York Ninja, a Don ‘The Dragon’ Wilson vehicle filmed in 1984 with sound finally added in 2021; the equally poor Grizzly II: The Predator, a dud featuring youngsters George Clooney, Laura Dern and Charlie Sheen that was lost in 1983, regrettably rediscovered in 2007 and released in 2021; and Orson Welles’ legendary The Other Side of the Wind, begun in the mid-1970s but left unfinished until 2018.

And now comes End of Trip — Sahara, a revelatory slice of genius shot in the early ’80s but only now making its way to the festival circuit. The film screens at San Francisco’s 4 Star Theater 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and will not be available online.

It would be all but impossible for Western film crews to work in southern Algeria today, but Spanish director Antonio R. Cabal, who never made another film, thankfully didn’t have Islamist terror groups to contend with. End of Trip — Sahara tells the story of three young Europeans (two Spanish men and a French woman) traveling across the Algerian desert on their way to the Ivory Coast via Niger. As our trio traverses the sands, they’re threatened by bandits, bad weather, treacherous terrain and their own immature and reckless behavior.

Beautifully shot by Javier Salmones, — the footage shot in the Hoggar Mountains is genuinely breathtaking — Cabal’s film is much more than a hastily assembled mess of cinematic pottage: It’s a brilliant character study that echoes (intentionally or not) such films as Ted Kotcheff’s Wake In Fright (1971), Michelangelo Antonioni’s unfairly maligned Zabriskie Point (1970) and the collected works of Peter Weir. In short, it’s one of the best films of the year and comes with my highest recommendation.

Raging Grace. Credit: Another Hole in the Head

Not quite as good but still worthy of attention is writer-director Paris Zarcilla’s Raging Grace, a slow-boil thriller about Joy (Max Eigenmann), a Filipina domestic working in London while staying one step ahead of the immigration authorities. She lucks into a lucrative assignment that appears to be a simple case of tending to an elderly bed-bound man but reveals itself to be something rather more complicated.

Zarcilla’s screenplay wears its anti-imperialist, anti-colonial politics on its sleeve, sometimes a little too obviously: Joy is employed by the Kipling Agency, and the film references Kipling’s poem ‘The White Man’s Burden‘ (explicitly written about America’s occupation of the Philippines in 1898), and a bottle of ‘Rudyard’s Shampoo’ sits prominently in the bathroom. Nonetheless, Raging Grace is an intelligent, carefully crafted and well-acted film, with David Hayman (My Name is Joe), a standout as Joy’s cancer-stricken patient.

Walking Supply. Credit: Another Hole in the Head

Finally, despite a far-fetched premise (American prisoners escape from a Siberian labor camp), there’s a lot to like about Walking Supply, especially if you enjoy the testosterone-laden epics of Walter Hill and John Milius. Expanding on director Derek Barne’s 2016 short subject of the same name, the film is buoyed by James McDougall’s performance as Henry, a wimpy electrical engineer who finds himself trekking across barren snowbound wastes with two grotesquely masculine former soldiers. The entire cast plays the story with conviction, and this snowbound chiller will keep you shivering on the edge of your seat.