Crews work repave part of University Avenue in a 2021 file photo. Credit: Kelly Sullivan Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Berkeley could more than triple its annual street paving activity compared to recent years under a road repair plan adopted by the City Council late Tuesday night.

But the city’s latest five-year paving plan doesn’t include a firm commitment to repair Hopkins Street, which had been eyed for a controversial bike lane project after councilmembers narrowly voted down a proposal to put the popular North Berkeley corridor on the paving list.

The council approved the plan just before midnight Tuesday, capping a long and, at times, tense meeting that was disrupted by the largest demonstration yet from pro-Palestinian protesters who have demanded Berkeley leaders pass a resolution that calls for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.

Two Berkeley council members, Kate Harrison and Rigel Robinson, have signed a letter supporting a cease-fire, though they have not indicated they want the broader City Council to take that stand. Mayor Jesse Arreguín opposed the idea in a statement Tuesday afternoon, writing, “These resolutions will not end the violence abroad, but they do fan the flames of hatred here at home.”

About 200 people packed the meeting room, the vast majority there to support a cease-fire resolution, and many of the attendees interrupted Arreguín with boos and chants when he read from his statement. It was the third consecutive council meeting that has been disrupted by activists, who say they will continue protesting at meetings until Berkeley passes a resolution.

Demonstrators again disrupted the Berkeley City Council meeting with calls for a Gaza ceasefire resolution. They're now rallying in the council chambers as the meeting continues in another room #berkmtg pic.twitter.com/McgVyQgwQo — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) November 29, 2023

The council again left its public dais and resumed the meeting in a private room as the disruptions continued, citing a provision of California’s open meetings law that allows government entities to bar the public from meetings that have been “willfully interrupted.” The press was allowed inside the meeting area, while the protest continued outside, and members of the public could watch and participate in the meeting over Zoom. Several “Zoom bombers” also targeted a lengthy public comment period, spewing racist slurs and antisemitic conspiracy theories.

When the council eventually continued with its agenda, city officials said the paving plan would bring better news to pothole-weary residents.

Berkeley plans to spend about $18 million per year on paving from 2024 to 2028 thanks to additional funding in the city budget, plus new revenue from trash fees to offset the impact of heavy collection trucks on city streets, and stormwater funding, to meet infrastructure requirements for larger paving projects.

Berkeley’s newly adopted five-year paving plan would repair three times as much pavement as the city has averaged in recent years, officials say. The council also added a portion of Milvia Street, between Hearst and Rose streets, to the plan. Credit: City of Berkeley

Public works leaders say that will allow them to pave 9.4 miles of streets per year on average, up from the 7 miles that were repaired this year, and the average of 2.5 miles paved annually between 2018 and 2022.

Still, officials say that won’t be enough to raise Berkeley’s average citywide pavement rating, a 56, which is considered “at-risk.” Improving that rating will require more funding, they say, and, to that end, council members referenced plans in the works for a ballot measure next year that would ask voters to raise taxes to fund street paving.

“We need more resources, so we’re not at this point where we’re crabs in a barrel,” said Councilmember Ben Bartlett.

Much of the council’s debate focused on what Berkeley should do with Hopkins: if the city should commit to repaving it soon, or hold off on repairs until officials decide whether to build the long-debated bike lane that was put on ice earlier this year.

Councilmember Sophie Hahn, who represents much of the corridor, joined with Councilmember Susan Wengraf to propose Berkeley add a segment of Hopkins between Gilman Street and The Alameda to the list of streets scheduled for paving in 2025. The city already has $3.9 million set aside to fund work on Hopkins, Hahn and Wengraf noted, and the corridor has appeared on paving plans dating back to 2016, only to be repeatedly delayed.

“I don’t like the idea that we’re holding this street hostage,” Wengraf said. “This street has been on the paving list for years and years — when is it going to get paved?”

The discussion Tuesday at times seemed to rehash the fractious debate over the bike lane project, which has been tied to months of upheaval in the city’s Public Works Department.

Several Hopkins-area residents who called in to comment on the paving plan, many of whom had organized to block the bike lane, supported the plan to repave the street sooner, saying it is unsafe and urgently needs repair.

On the other side of the debate, proponents of the bike lane argued repaving without that infrastructure could prove wasteful if the city eventually moves forward with a redesign that requires ripping up the street, and could make Hopkins less safe in the near term because smoother pavement makes it easier to drive faster. Council members who sided with them said Berkeley should resume its work on the bike lane project and repave the street only once there is a plan to make it safer.

“Allowing these projects to be subject to endless process and obstruction — to the point that repaving for cars happens first, and pushes improvements for other users out indefinitely — is a recipe for never achieving our Bike Plan or Vision Zero,” said Councilmember Mark Humbert, referring to the city’s pledge to eliminate serious traffic crashes.

The council rejected the proposal to add Hopkins to the paving plan on a 5-4 vote, with Hahn, Wengraf, Bartlett and Arreguín in favor. Councilmembers Rashi Kesarwani, Terry Taplin, Kate Harrison and Rigel Robinson joined Humbert in opposition.

After that, members unanimously approved a motion to adopt the paving plan and included a statement that the city intends to pave Hopkins by 2027 while keeping the project on a “hold-over” list along with other stalled repaving work, such as a plan to redesign Telegraph Avenue. The council also referred the hold-over list to the city’s Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environment and Sustainability Committee for further discussion.