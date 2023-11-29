Two Jewish organizations filed suit against the University of California system, UC Berkeley and school administrators this week over allegations of a “longstanding, unchecked spread of antisemitism” at UC Berkeley, as the Hill reported.

The 37-page suit, filed in the Northern District of California by the Louis D. Brandeis Center and the Jewish Americans For Fairness In Education (JAFE), claims antisemitism has been allowed to “take root and grow” at UC Berkeley in general and the School of Law in particular.

The suit argues UC Berkeley’s failure to enforce anti-discriminatory policies to lift the ban on Zionist speakers by certain student groups and the “exclusion and hostility” toward Zionist students violates the Equal Protection and Free Exercise clauses of the Constitution, along with the Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The university administration has responded that student groups may choose to invite any speakers they wish as a reflection of their fundamental right to free speech.

“While we appreciate the concerns expressed by the Brandeis Center, UC Berkeley believes the claims made in the lawsuit are not consistent with the First Amendment of the Constitution, or the facts of what is actually happening on our campus,” Dan Mogulof, assistant vice chancellor for UC Berkeley told The Hill.