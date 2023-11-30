Never miss local events! Sign up for Berkeleyside’s arts and culture newsletter, The Scene. And check out our new roundup of affordable things to do anytime in Berkeley.

Around Berkeley

Behind the scenes at TCHO Chocolate. Credit: Alana Buckley

🍫 West Berkeley-based TCHO Chocolate’s holiday marketplace will feature vendors including Caminito, Equator Coffee, Jen E Ceramics and Spacepig Press. TCHO is offering 25% off for items purchased at its chocolate stop. Sunday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. -5 p.m. 3100 San Pablo Ave. FREE

🏢 In the latest installment of Berkeleyside’s Idea Makers series, San Francisco Chronicle urban design critic John King will sit down with Berkeleyside City Hall reporter Nico Savidge to discuss the significance of architecture and design amid a housing crisis. Also, Berkeleyside photojournalist Ximena Natera will chat with Tina Jones Williams, an award-winning author who leads Berkeley’s Black History Walking Tour, and present a visual journey through Berkeley’s changing cityscape. Friday, Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m., BAMPFA. Tickets $15-$20

🛍 Some two-dozen Berkeley retailers present an afternoon of gifts, goodies, giveaways and more at Hotel Shattuck Plaza as the Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds the 5th Annual Holiday Gift Fair with eco-friendly gift wrapping courtesy of the Rotary Club of Berkeley. Thursday, Nov. 30, 3 -7 p.m. Hotel Shattuck Plaza, FREE

🎶 Hosted by CNMAT, Valeria Luiselli presents and discusses “Echoes From the Borderland,” a sonic essay interweaving soundscapes, music, poetry, essays, interviews and archival material documenting the histories of violence against land and bodies in the U.S.-Mexico borderlands. Thursday, Nov. 30, 5-6:30 p.m. Wheeler Hall, UC Berkeley, FREE

🪘Cal Raijin Taiko, UC Berkeley’s taiko ensemble, is having a mini-showcase on the Upper Sproul Steps on the UC Berkeley campus. Thursday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m. FREE

🎸 The great Bogota alt-rock band Aterciopelados, which, like Steely Dan, features two songwriting partners, vocalist/guitarist Andrea Echeverri and bassist Hector Buitrago, and their regular cast of collaborators, has thrived for three decades with a deliriously creative mélange of styles while tackling pressing concerns from environmental degradation to endemic violence and corruption in Colombia. The Bay Area flamenco/Gypsy jazz band Barrio Manucho plays the opening set. Thursday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m. UC Theatre, $32.50

🎶 Diaspora Arts Connection presents the celebrated Berkeley-based Iranian vocalist Mahsa Vahdat and her sister, equally renowned Marjan Vahdat, with their longtime collaborator, Norwegian jazz pianist Tord Gustavsen, for a program of luminous Persian classical music infused with jazz and Norwegian folk music. Thursday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m. Freight & Salvage, $30-$50

🎻 Celli@Berkeley, UC Berkeley’s student cello ensemble, is having an outdoor winter showcase, featuring arrangements of pop hits like Aqua’s Barbie Girl, Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love, and other classical works (expect plenty of Piazolla). Bring your own blanket! Saturday, Dec. 2, 1 p.m. Faculty Glade, UC Berkeley. FREE

⛄ The Berkeley Art Studio’s holiday pop-up shop will showcase a curated selection of goods from local artists. Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 10. Check the website for hours. Stephens Lounge, 3rd floor of MLK Student Union, UC Berkeley.

🎶 Led by Trinidad-born Hugh “Sweetfoot” Maynard, the Caribbean Allstars have been a mainstay at Ashkenaz since the 1970s, delivering a joyful dose of roots reggae, calypso, soca and West African highlife beats. Saturday, Dec. 2, 8:30 p.m. Ashkenaz, $15/$20

🎁 La Peña’s annual holiday Mercado brings more than 40 local vendors selling handcrafted goods and traditional foods, as well as imports from Mexico and beyond, to Berkeley. Sunday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. La Peña Cultural Center. FREE

🎁 Berkeley’s three farmers’ markets are getting festive for December. The Locavore Wonderland Pop-up Gifting Series will feature some vendors not typically found at the market, like handmade jewelry, woodwork, soap and pottery. Through Dec. 25. Check the website for dates and locations. FREE

🎄Still searching for a Christmas tree? Fret not. The Cal Forestry Club’s annual Christmas tree sale starts Sunday. Proceeds from the sale will go toward fostering Berkeley’s forestry community, field tours and support club members attending conferences. If you have a preferred tree species, fill out the interest form. Sunday, Dec. 3 through Wednesday, Dec. 6. Mulford Hall, UC Berkeley.

🎭 Brooklyn-based performance ensemble Urban Bush Women will perform Hair & Other Stories. This participatory dance-theater work explores themes of race, identity and beauty through the lens of Black women’s hair. A moderated community conversation will follow the performances in the lobby. Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 3. Zellerbach Playhouse, UC Berkeley. $72+

👯 AFX Dance, UC Berkeley’s largest dance group, will join forces with The [M]ovement, another student dance organization, and put on an impressively long (3.5 hour!) fall showcase. Saturday, Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m. Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley. $20

🐉 The Berkeley Chinese Music Ensemble is having its fall 2023 concert. Featured works include Flying Dragon, Leaping Tiger, the Pipa Concerto Affection to Wei River and Dizi Concerto Wilderness. Sunday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. Hertz Hall, UC Berkeley. FREE

🎮 The Intermission Orchestra at Berkeley, specializing in film, video game and anime music, will play a free concert at the First Congregational Church in Berkeley. The program includes arrangements from the video game Kriby’s Epic Yarn, the anime Hibike! Euphonium and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Sunday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., 2300 Durant Ave. FREE (RSVP)

🎤 Holly Alonso, the executive director of Oakland’s Peralta Hacienda Historical Park, will give a lecture on the park’s community engagement work as a part of the Berkeley City Club’s arts & culture series, held on the first Wednesday of each month. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m. Berkeley City Club. $10 (RSVP)

👑 Berkeley Playhouse’s delightful production of Cinderella Enchanted imagines Cinderella as a “free-spirited Berkeley artist” and Prince Christopher as a “wealthy Silicon Valley romantic.” Read our story. See website for details. Through Dec. 22. $33-$52

Beyond Berkeley

A Christmas tree is lit in Jack London Square in Oakland. Credit: Amir Aziz

🎄 Jack London Square is preparing to welcome the holidays with the lighting of its 55-foot Shasta Fir tree. In addition to the grand tree, there will be two laser light shows, and a chance to take photos with Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman, a Christmas teddy bear and a peppermint princess. The photos are free and do-it-yourself, so be sure to have your cellphone handy. Nonprofit cultural education organization Oaktown Jazz Workshops (OJW) and the faith-based Lyric Performing Arts Academy will perform at the event. Saturday, Dec. 2, 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m., free to attend, 472 Water St., Oakland

🖼️ Oakland First Fridays will go on hiatus after this month, but Oakland Art Murmur is still going strong. Hundreds of East Bay artists will open their studios to the public in this free, family-friendly, self-guided tour of local art studios. Visitors will find unique and affordable artwork starting at $20. Information about each participating artist can be found on the website for East Bay Open Studios, a project of Oakland Art Murmur. It features 49 artist listings in Oakland alone, with venues ranging from collectives and galleries to home studios. Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., see website for more information and exact locations.

If there’s an event you’d like us to consider for this roundup, email us at the-scene@berkeleyside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

The Oaklandside’s Arts and Community reporter Azucena Rasilla contributed reporting to this story.

MORE TO DO IN BERKELEY

From farmers markets to trivia nights, we put together a roundup of events and activities held regularly in Berkeley.