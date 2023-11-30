What does it take for a human being to live to be 100 years old? How can we change the way we interact with social media to harness the power of influencers for good? At Park Day School, anchor questions like these kick off multidisciplinary study units where kindergarten through eighth-grade students tackle hands-on projects layered on top of classic academic building blocks.

“We love big, engaging questions at Park Day School,” said the Head of School Angela Taylor. “When you turn to a student and ask them what they want to know more about, they become a true part of the learning process.”

Student projects are cross-disciplinary, taking young learners out of the classroom on field trips to explore, research, or interview experts. After much reflection, critique and revision work, projects often end with a collaborative student presentation, and sometimes with a wider-reaching benefit to the larger community.

Recently, Park Day students worked with the Audubon Society to protect the habitat of the black-crowned night heron. Through the efforts of three different third-grade classes, students helped the black-crowned night heron become the official city bird of Oakland.

Other grade-level projects have resulted in community art installations in partnership with local organizations like the Sogorea Te Land Trust, and have helped students uncover and celebrate underrepresented histories in Oakland. Collaborating on and off campus with educators and local experts creates an engaging curriculum at this small, 330-student K-8 school.

Middle School students work on an acid-base reaction lab. Credit: Park Day School

Located on a 4-acre garden campus in the heart of Oakland, the school feels both tucked away and also an integral part of the vibrant Temescal neighborhood where it has flourished for nearly 50 years. The campus grounds are threaded with trees, student-tended gardens, play structures, an outdoor art studio, an innovation workshop, a pavilion and a gazebo. There’s also a flock of chickens.

Park Day School is known as one of the East Bay’s best schools, with top marks from ranking sites like Niche. The school is a place where intrinsic motivation is carefully cultivated, and social justice is the backbone of the curriculum.

“A social justice frame for a school is predicated on a child being able to take another person’s perspective,” Taylor said. Park Day School teachers encourage perspective-taking in all ways, not just in a social framework.

Perspective-taking is used in English class when students interpret literature through multiple characters’ viewpoints. Class conversations often include the question, “What perspective is missing from the room?” or “What are four ways to think about this?” History is assessed through primary and secondary texts and analyzed thoughtfully from different sides. Even math problems are solved using multiple approaches, and finding new strategies to unravel an equation is a point of pride.

Angela Taylor, Head of School at Park Day, talks about the school’s educational approach. Courtesy of Park Day School

According to Taylor, nurturing young people’s intrinsic motivation by encouraging perspective-taking and embracing their natural curiosity makes progressive education as a teaching approach so effective.

“It’s about loving learning, about knowing that you can ask a question, make a mistake, and still be good at something,” she said. “The ability to dig in, ask big questions, and keep going when things are hard, that’s not just progressive education. That’s life, isn’t it?”