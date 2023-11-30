Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Why Jewish Voice for Peace Says ‘Not in Our Name’ (New York Magazine)
- The Black Panther Party’s Long-lasting influence at Berkeley High School (Berkeley High Jacket)
- UC Berkeley worker arrested (San Francisco Chronicle)
- More than 30 iPhones snatched in Berkeley Apple Store theft (Berkeley Scanner)
- Burlington? Berkeley? Spotify Wrapped 2023 Is Comparing Users’ Music Tastes To Cities And The Memes Are Glorious (UPROXX)
- University of California professors push back on UC president’s call for ‘viewpoint-neutral’ history of Middle East (Mercury News)
- ‘Despicable’: State revokes Berkeley doctor’s license for using ‘sham treatment’ on cancer patients (SF Chronicle)
- UC Berkeley student hopeful that her relatives will be among Hamas hostage swap (SF Chronicle)
- Court reinstates UC Berkeley soccer player’s sexual harassment suit against coach (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley father arrested after allegedly abducting child (KRON/Bay City News)
- UC Berkeley, Harvard announce joint project to study influence of psychedelics (KTVU)
