The new customers-only seating in the Downtown Berkeley BART plaza. The Downtown Berkeley Association purchased new tables and chairs to accommodate local restaurants. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli

Business owners in the Downtown Berkeley BART Plaza arranged for a roped-off, customers-only seating area last week as a response to safety concerns, but homeless and public space advocates are questioning whether it excludes non-paying residents in the city’s most public place.

Downtown Berkeley BART Plaza, the product of a $13 million renovation project that the city and BART opened to the public in 2018, regularly has about two dozen tables and chairs managed by the Downtown Berkeley Association. John Caner, who leads the DBA, said the team’s ambassadors set out the furniture between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

Passersby will now notice a roughly 30-foot by 30-foot seating square set aside from the rest of the plaza, with a small placard sign that says the seating is “For Customers Only” at the coffee cart, Ike’s Sandwiches, Almare Gelato, MIXT and Sliver Pizzeria.

The furniture adds to the existing seating in the plaza, and Caner said the DBA paid about $1,200 in chairs, six tables (including ADA-accessible ones) and stanchions to cordon off the area as a “pop-up” experiment for a year.

Imran and Ali’s Coffee Cart were the lead applicants for the outdoor commerce permit, Caner said. Ali Fayaz, one of the co-owners of the coffee cart, said he and the neighboring businesses in the area applied for the seating permit to create a “safer space for customers” after he noticed that they were losing regular customers, who were being harassed or bothered while sitting in the plaza.

Ike’s Sandwiches, Almare Gelato, MIXT and Sliver Pizzeria have private indoor or patio seating for customers, but the coffee cart does not.

“Someone would be sitting over there and enjoying (their drink), and someone would grab their drink and throw it at them,” Fayaz said.

He said some disturbances stemmed from unhoused people he recognized who slept downtown, but others involved strangers. The plaza seating has been up for about a week and doesn’t create a significant physical barrier for anyone who wants to enter the area. He said customers have shared positive feedback about the small, semi-private square.

A copy of the city permit for outdoor seating was approved on Oct 24, 2023. Credit: Ali Fayaz

But the new seating also raised eyebrows from local homeless advocates and people fighting for public space in Berkeley, prompting discussions on social media.

Paul Kealoha Blake, who runs Consider the Homeless and is on the city’s homeless commission, has raised concerns about other restaurant parklets and planters in the downtown area being used as a “method to get rid of homeless people.”

He said the plaza patio seating is an especially egregious example.

“The BART is a different story. It is not a sidewalk — it is our plaza — and I have concerns about them basically privatizing public space,” Blake said.

The city permit for outdoor seating requires that businesses pay an outdoor commerce use fee (that can be waived) and offer ADA-accessible seating. It’s unclear whether an outdoor commerce permit allows restaurants to limit seating to paying customers in a public area. The city attorney didn’t respond to a request for comment to clarify.

Berkeley Police Officer Matt Valle, who oversees downtown and Central Berkeley, said people would only be asked to leave the customers-only seating area if disruptive. To his knowledge, he said there are no rules that prohibit non-customers in a “customers-only” area. He added that trespassing reports are not a high priority for Berkeley police.

Two coffee cart patrons have a lunch date inside the “customers only” seating section of the downtown plaza. Credit: Ximena Natera, CatchLight/Berkeleyside

Hope Waggoner, a UC Berkeley student who has lived in the area since 2015, and Nia Roberson-French, who grew up in Berkeley, sat at the plaza tables last week and chatted over coffee.

Roberson-French said she was drawn to the seating area because it seemed to be set aside specifically for the coffee cart she and Waggoner frequent almost once a week. She once experienced someone who walked up to their table, yelling and throwing their drinks onto them.

“One thing about me, if there’s a little area — I’ll sit in it,” Roberson-French said. But she said the new pop-up seating wouldn’t deter any unwelcome interactions. “It’s really stupid that the way they chose to deal with this situation is by putting some ropes up instead of actually providing help and care for the people in this town — because they live here too, even if it’s not in a building.”

Roberson-French and Waggoner praised Imran and Ali’s Coffee Cart, saying it’s one of their favorite places to grab a drink. They said it’s unfortunate that many of the “security concerns” in the plaza fall on them because their business doesn’t have indoor seating like neighboring businesses sharing in the outdoor commerce permit, but it’s still unfair to limit plaza access to people who have “purchasing power.”

Critics question whether customers-only seating addresses root cause of public safety problems

About two-thirds of the plaza is still public seating without a “customers-only” placard and stanchions. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Downtown Berkeley has recovered better than many neighboring city centers. Although crime and public safety do not dominate the neighborhood’s narrative, some merchants, like Fayaz, say it’s still difficult to operate a business downtown because of safety concerns.

“As humans, we want safety; we want to work over there, but there’s other stuff happening there that’s affecting our business,” Fayaz said.

Blake acknowledged that these are “treacherous economic times” for businesses, but said the plaza patio is an inappropriate response to people struggling with mental health issues.

He and Moni Law, a housing counselor for Berkeley, said the real solution to safety concerns is to activate more mental health professionals downtown and engage in conversation with people causing disruptions. This could be achieved by expanding the presence of conflict resolution workers through a group like the new Specialized Care Unit, the BART Crisis Intervention Team or expanding the city’s mental health outreach workers, they said.

Currently, the city’s homeless outreach team consists of two full-time outreach workers who operate under Peter Radu, assistant to the city manager and manager of Berkeley’s encampment response team.

Law said adding a private seating area shrinks the footprint of public seating in the city’s core plaza and removes opportunities for groups with diverse backgrounds to mingle.

“It’s excluding students that come down to read a book or sit with their friends, people who can’t afford a meal, or an elderly person who just sits there to rest and people watching,” Law said. “There’s a lot of people who make up the character of the town … without having to buy something to do that.”

Law drew parallels to the fight over People’s Park and the recent conflict over public chess tables on Telegraph Avenue. Many of these protests have intersected with advocacy for homeless residents, concerns over ongoing gentrification and questions over how people can exist in public spaces without “paying to play.”

“You don’t cure homelessness by issuing a business permit to exclude them, Law said. “There are definitely more constructive solutions.”