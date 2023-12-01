Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s nonprofit, retail and small-business communities. If you have updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org.

Open West Berkeley

Page Street, a nonprofit co-working space for writers, opens on San Pablo

Janis Cooke Newman, founder of the new Page Street co-working space in West Berkeley. Credit: Nathan Dalton

Janis Cooke Newman is looking for a few good “literary citizens.” Cooke Newman is the founder of a new co-working space called Page Street that opened in September on San Pablo Avenue in West Berkeley and is designed to serve writers.

“I had the idea that we would make it like going to your favorite cafe to write,” said Cooke Newman, “but none of the things you don’t like about writing in a cafe. No noise. No one’s going to steal your computer when you go to the bathroom. You don’t have to buy anything because we provide all the coffee and tea.”

The co-working space is the second Cooke Newman has opened under her nonprofit, Lit Camp. The first, on Page Street in San Francisco, was a big success and many of her clients and friends started imploring her to open one in Berkeley.

The space she found on San Pablo, near the intersection with Dwight Way, was perfect. It was already set up like a cafe, with room enough to build a stage where there will be bi-monthly reading events featuring Page Street writers and other community gatherings.

Cooke Newman says she envisions the space like working in your favorite cafe, only better. Credit: Nathan Dalton

Community is at the heart of the space. Every day writers gather around a large table for lunch and conversation. Cooke Newman holds monthly happy hours where members can come for free, along with a guest, and have drinks and meet other writers. And many members have formed impromptu “craft groups,” where writers of a particular genre meet and talk about their work — novel, memoir, creative nonfiction, screenwriting.

Prospective members fill out a questionnaire to see “what kind of literary citizen they are,” said Cooke Newman. She then interviews them to make sure they are a good fit. The Berkeley space currently has 55 members, including poets, writers of historical fiction, and retired professors who now have the time to focus on writing projects. Many of the writers are unpublished.

Prices for membership start at $50 per month for up to three visits. For $80 writers can visit up to six times monthly. And full-time members have unlimited access for $160 per month. Membership comes with complimentary coffee and tea, access to the Page Street community platform, and invitations to community events.

Members have 24/7 access to both the Berkeley and San Francisco spaces.

Page Street also offers fully funded fellowships to BIPOC, differently abled and other underserved writers.

Page Street: A Co-Working Space for Writers, 2508 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley. Hours: 24/7 for members. Connect via Facebook and Instagram.

In the spotlight Solano Avenue

Oaks Jewelers celebrates its diamond jubilee

Henry Accornero and his half-brother Bob Zavattaro opened Oaks Jewelers in 1948. Courtesy: Oaks Jewelers

Melissa Accornero-Macchi grew up in a jewelry store.

She remembers Halloweens at the jewelry store, Christmases at the jewelry store, and lots of family gatherings. In fact, just about every day inside Oaks Jewelers in Berkeley was a family gathering.

The store was founded 75 years ago this year by Accornero-Macchi’s grandfather, Henry “Papa Hank” Accornero, and his half brother, Bob Zavattaro.

Accornero-Macchi started working at the shop in 2012, alongside her grandfather, her aunt Cheryl, her uncle Don, and her father, Jeff Accornero. Three generations of Accorneros worked together until 2017 when Henry retired at age 92. In 2021, Accornero-Macchi took over ownership of the shop with her business partner, Adam Nielsen.

Melissa Accornero-Macchi and her father, Jeff Accornero. Until Melissa’s grandfather Henry retired in 2017 at 92, three generations of Accorneros worked together at Oaks Jewelers. Credit: Pete Rosos

On Dec. 2, Oaks Jewelers, the history and lore of which were captured in a 2021 Berkeleyside story, will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a Sip & Shop Event in the Bayview Room at Golden Gate Fields, where six different jewelry designers will showcase their lines.

“People can browse a lot more jewelry than what we typically have in our store,” said Accornero-Macchi. ”And in celebration of 75 years, people only pay 75% of the price.”

There will be food and drinks and lots of gratitude on behalf of the Accornero family.

“It will be a time to mingle and reminisce on all the years that we’ve been in the community,” said Accornero-Macchi.

Oaks Jewelers, 1783 Solano Ave., Berkeley. Phone: 510-526-7563. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Connect via Facebook and Instagram.

Open Downtown

‘Perspire’ is both name and game for new infrared sauna and red light therapy studio

Perspire owners Rebecca McQueen and Tomas Torres-Tarver bring infrared saunas to Shattuck Ave. Courtesy: Perspire

Berkeley is about to be seeing red, now that Perspire Sauna Studio is opening on Shattuck Avenue.

Perspire specializes in infrared saunas, a decades-old technology that has gained popularity in recent years, according to Rebecca McQueen who owns the Berkeley location with her husband Tomas Torres-Tarver.

Unlike traditional saunas that heat the air directly, infrared saunas use electromagnetic radiation that “heats your body from the inside out,” said McQueen. “Because of that, the temperature doesn’t need to be nearly as hot.”

Torres-Tarver’s uncle is the founder of Clearlight Saunas, a manufacturer of infrared saunas, and supplier to Perspire. McQueen joined the sales team at Clearlight and would often send prospective buyers to Perspire locations around the country to sample their saunas — Los Angeles, New York, Miami — but in the Bay Area she had nowhere to send them.

“So that sort of opened my eyes,” said McQueen. “There’s really a need for a service like this in this area.”

McQueen and her husband contacted Perspire and soon were making plans for the Berkeley location.

McQueen studied nutritional science at UC Berkeley and became a registered dietitian. But she found work as a dietician unfilling. She was interested in preventative care, but the work she was doing was in hospitals and other acute settings, working mostly with patients who were already very sick.

“That wasn’t really what I had in mind for my journey with nutrition,” said McQueen.

McQueen is marketing infrared saunas and red light therapy as improving sleep quality and having additional health benefits; more medical research is needed for some of Perspire’s claims.

The Shattuck Avenue location has seven private rooms, which all include infrared saunas, red light therapy bars, chromotherapy lights, and televisions so visitors can stream their favorite shows during their 40-minute session. Towel service is also included.

The location opens on Dec. 1. Free sessions will be offered during the opening weekend. The walk-in rate for a single session is $59, with package deals available and unlimited monthly access priced initially at $199.

Perspire Sauna Studio, 2598 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley. Phone: 510-616-7378. Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Connect via Instagram and Facebook.

Closing Northwest Berkeley

Far & Few vintage shop is packing it in

Far & Few owner Jessie Foster. Credit: Joanne Furio

Far & Few, the vintage store at 1643 San Pablo Ave., which re-opened in March 2022 after a brief shutdown during the pandemic, is closing for good.

The proprietor, Jessie Foster, is ready for retirement after helming the shop for 11 years.

“It’s been a great run,” said Foster. “I have a lot of people coming in saying, ‘Oh, I’m so sad. You’re the only real vintage store left!’”

The shop is currently holding a close-out sale. Everything in the store is 50% off or less, including fixtures — racks, hangers, shelving, and a vintage 1930s-era oak and glass counter case.

Far & Few, 1643 San Pablo Ave. (at Virginia Street), Berkeley. Phone: 510-280-5265. Hours: Thursday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Connect via Instagram.

Open Southside

Cleopatra Ink tattoo company opens on Telegraph

A few recent designs. Courtesy: Cleopatra Ink

Those looking to get tattooed and pierced on Telegraph Avenue have one more option now that Cleopatra Ink has opened its doors.

The shop, located on the ground floor of the recently built Laureate student housing building, is one of more than 100 studios in 17 countries that bears the Cleopatra brand name, according to their website and Instagram page.

“We offer our clients free design consultation,” said Henry Martin, an artist at the Berkeley location. “If you have something special in your mind we can turn that into a unique design for you.”

Martin noted the shop has artists who specialize in different categories of tattooing — cover-ups, realistic, line work, black and gray. The shop also plans to host guest artists from other Cleopatra outlets around the world.

The company was named after Cleopatra Beach in Alanya, Turkey, where the brand was founded in 2014.

Cleopatra Ink, 2556 Telegraph Ave., Berkeley. Hours: Every day from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Connect via Instagram.

In brief

Biz Buzz: Local chiropractor moves to her next phase; University Avenue hotel gets rebrand and ‘refresh’

Dr. Agi Ban of Move Chiropractic and Rehab Clinic, who has been cracking backs and adjusting spines in Berkeley for 32 years, has closed her Addison Street clinic and moved into semi-retirement. Dr. Ban will still be working three half-days per week out of East Bay Acupuncture near Lake Merritt. And semi-retirement will give her more time to play fiddle, practice aerial silks acrobatics at the Athletic Playground in Emeryville, and relax in her wild garden. “One thing for sure,” said Dr. Ban, “I won’t be at a loss for how to continue having a meaningful life!”

The Sather Hotel Berkeley, part of Best Western’s new SureStay Collection of hotels, is up and running at 1820 University Ave. Formerly a Travelodge by Wyndham, the hotel has “undergone a refresh,” according to a press release. Each of the hotel’s 32 rooms will feature flat-screen televisions, microwaves, and mini-fridges. Guests will enjoy a complimentary breakfast each morning and access to high-speed internet.