Alameda restaurant opening

11.09.23: For many, it’s a match made in heaven — Texas-style barbecue mixed with Indonesian cuisine. Welcome to Fikscue, family-owned by married couple Fik (Fikscue BBQ) and Reka (Gurih Table) Saleh, and opened in the short-lived Mama Judy space in Alameda, as first reported by Eater SF. On offer are platters of Fik’s savory, almond-wood-smoked meats coupled with Reka’s Indonesian comfort specialties — soups, stews, fried foods, sauces, noodles — as well as “traditional” barbecue sides (potato salad, slaw) punched up with Indonesian flavors. The duo have operated as a pop-up together since 2020, and this is their first combined brick-and-mortar. The restaurant celebrated its opening on Nov. 11. Fikscue Craft BBQ, 1708 Park St., Suite 120 (between Buena Vista and Eagle avenues), Alameda

Berkeley restaurant openings

11.09.23: After a speedy turnover, the former Mo’ Joe in South Berkeley is now Helacio’s, reanimating this trusty neighborhood corner cafe space with coffee drinks, pastries, smoothies, fresh juices and simple breakfast and lunch fare, including bagels, wraps, panini, salads and hearty deli sandwiches. Open daily beginning at 7 a.m. Helacio’s Deli & Cafe, 2517 Sacramento St. (at Blake Street), Berkeley

Castro Valley restaurant opening

11.15.23: Castro Village’s 15-year-old Aroma Cuisine of India has closed and quickly transitioned under new ownership into contemporary Indian restaurant Phulkari Indian Cuisine. Phulkari features a refreshed dining room, traditional tandoor and curry fare (including at a weekly buffet), and modern forays into seasonal, fusion Indian dishes that blend California ingredients with traditional Indian flavors. Look for an appealing array of tandoori specialties (the chef is a self-proclaimed “tandoor wizard”), savory curries, biryani and Indian-style drinks and desserts, along with daily specials. Phulkari Indian Cuisine, 3418 Village Dr. (inside Castro Village Shopping Center), Castro Valley

El Cerrito restaurant opening

Dolly’s El Cerrito

11.15.23: El Cerrito’s Peppermint Plaza has a new little wine bar and restaurant in Dolly’s, from owner and first-time restaurateur Dulanthi “Dolly” Batathota, a Sri Lankan native who has lived in El Cerrito since 2009. Batathota cut her teeth at Tiburon restaurant Milano’s, and brings Italian-inflected small plates to her first cafe, meant to be paired with domestic and imported wines and local craft beers. Dolly’s, 10172 San Pablo Ave. (between Central and Lincoln avenues), El Cerrito

Emeryville restaurant openings

10.31.23: Bay Street continues its dining terrace refresh with the Nov. 3 grand opening of colorful, modern, sit-down Mexican restaurant Flores (on the heels of last week’s soft launch of adjacent, grab-and-go counter spot Flores Taqueria). The Emeryville opening, complete with roomy indoor and outdoor seating and a spacious full bar, marks the third Flores location for restaurant group Back of the House, Inc., owned by Bay Area restaurateur Adriano Paganini (Super Duper Burger, Corzetti, Wildseed). Signature offerings include handmade masa (used throughout the menu, including tacos) and Mexican-style seafood and ceviche, as well as a range of small-batch tequilas and mezcals. The restaurant opened Nov. 3; next-door Flores Taqueria, opened earlier, offers a simple take-out menu of flavorful tacos, burritos, bowls and salads. Flores Cocina + Bar and Flores Taqueria, 5614 Bay St. (Suite 244, Second Level), Emeryville

11.09.23: It’s not all meat at southern Brazilian-style steakhouse Fogo de Chao, despite the churrascaria’s all-you-can-eat grilled steak, chicken, lamb, pork and seafood. Veg-friendly choices also feature prominently at the upscale chain’s newest East Bay location, set inside Bay Street’s former P.F. Chang’s in Emeryville. Expect a fun, dramatic, modern sit-down dining room with central grill, full bar area, outdoor patio and plenty of sides, salads, cocktails and wines to go with those well-seasoned, fire-roasted meats carved tableside. Fogo de Chao, 5633 Bay St., Street Level, Emeryville

11.15.23: Bay Street continued its food-forward tear with the opening of Philz Coffee on Nov. 9. Philz is located on the lower level of the Emeryville shopping street, across from Urban Outfitters. The upscale, San Francisco-based coffee chain is known for its signature, dark, rich coffee drinks, and offers a handful of comfortable cafe seats indoors and a small pastry counter inside what was formerly a clothing boutique. Philz Coffee, 5663 Bay St. (Street Level), Emeryville

11.15.23: The team behind the upscale, Indian restaurant group Rooh has been tantalizing Bay Street shoppers and diners for months with signage on the upper Bay Break Terrace mezzanine. The wait appears over as the group’s newest concept, Pippal, is slated to open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 18. According to Eater’s first look, the restaurant, named for the pippal tree (with a pronunciation meant to evoke a feeling of community), will offer a modern-casual menu of regional Indian specialties highlighting the country’s many different flavors and cuisines, in a fast, fun, approachable format. Cocktails, counter service throughout the day and indoor sit-down dining for dinner will be available. Pippal, 5614 Bay St., #235 (on the Upper Mezzanine), Emeryville

11.09.23: The team behind Emeryville’s craft cocktail haven Prizefighter has opened its long-awaited bottle shop half a block away. The store is outfitted in colorful rugs and vintage brick, with wide glass windows spotlighting the award-winning bar’s curated assortment of domestic and imported spirits, from special occasion to casual. The shop opened Nov. 8. Prizefighter Bottle Shop, 1320 67th St. (near Hollis St.), Emeryville

Oakland restaurant openings

11.30.23: Old Oakland’s newest restaurant is Attraros Thai, from husband and wife co-owners Akara Sutraromluck and Pim Soithong (Pintoh Thai). The chefs are known for dairy-free, MSG-free, regional Thai dishes, including northern Thai soups and meaty curries featuring lamb or chicken. To sample several items in one sitting (and affordably) look for the $39.99 prix-fixe tasting menu, featuring a selection of appetizers, a main and soft drink. Imported Asian beers, Thai iced tea, cocktails and wines are also available. The Swan’s Market dining room is modern, warm and appealing, with rattan furnishings and greenery. Attraros Thai Eatery, 542 9th St., Suite B. (at Clay St.), Oakland

11.27.23: Folks might be familiar with Chef Yann’s Afro-French dining experiences from his time hosting summer waterfront brunch and dinner events at One Broadway in Jack London Square. Now the chef brings his bold, crowd-pleasing cuisine to Old Oakland supper club Binny’s for dinner Saturday to Monday, for the winter season. Chef Yann at Binny’s, 532 8th St. (between Washington and Clay streets), Oakland

11.27.23: Growing dumpling chain Dumpling Hours, with a popular location in Walnut Creek, has reanimated the former Rolling Dunes brick and stone space in Oakland’s Lakeshore neighborhood. On offer are steamed, boiled and pan-fried dumplings, xiaolongbao, noodles, soups, sides and appetizers. The restaurant has had an enthusiastic welcome to the neighborhood so far, with crowds clustering at peak hours. Dumpling Hours, 3331 Lakeshore Ave. (between Mandana and Lake Park), Oakland

Ly-Luck Restaurant (new owners)

11.30.23: Nosh friends let us know that Chinese restaurant Ly-Luck reopened under new ownership after a brief mid-November closure. We look forward to future reports of what this means for the restaurant’s menu and pricing, as it’s a bit too soon to tell how the new owners will shape things, but we’re thrilled to see such a rapid reopening of a nostalgic Oakland favorite. Ly-Luck Restaurant, 3537 Fruitvale Ave. (near MacArthur Boulevard), Oakland

11.15.23: Hitting all the ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s vintage notes in Uptown is new cocktail bar Ninth Life, from the team behind Low Bar and next-door newcomer Good Luck Gato. (The gato’s next door, the bar’s called Ninth Life … we see what you did there.) Expect a fun scene with vibrant cocktails (created by Good Luck Gato and Low Bar beverage program director Daniel Paez), and nostalgic decor and lighting. The bar opens Nov. 15. Ninth Life, 1911 San Pablo Ave. (near 19th Street), Oakland

11.27.23: Former Rockridge gastropub The Golden Squirrel has, as promised, undergone a complete revamp, and has reopened as Afghan-inflected Saffron Kitchen Restaurant & Bar. The refreshed and repainted space features a roomy, full bar and white tablecloth dining. There is also an enclosed outdoor patio for enjoying the menu of Mediterranean and Afghan specialties — savory soups, samosas, stews, meat shish kabobs and chops, mantu, aushak and heaping vegetarian entrees. The beverage menu includes a range of flavorful cocktails, wines, mocktails and lassis. Saffron Kitchen Restaurant & Bar, 5940 College Ave. (at Harwood Avenue), Oakland

11.15.23: PSA: Tacos Oscar stalkers can now get their fix at lunch time on weekends at this Temescal neighborhood favorite that has so far only been open for evening dining. The taqueria’s two outdoor spaces are open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sat. and Sun. Tacos Oscar, 420 40th St. (between Webster Street and Shafter Avenue), Oakland

San Leandro restaurant opening

11.15.23: Nosh has spotted enthusiastic reviews for this new pho restaurant in San Leandro, featuring an appealing variety of Vietnamese sides, salads and mains (egg rolls, baked shrimp, vermicelli plates, banh mi and fresh fruit smoothies) along with those warming noodle soups. A1 Pho, 2089 E 14th St., San Leandro

Walnut Creek restaurant openings

11.09.23: Pizza al taglio (Roman-style pizza, served in squares and priced by weight) and an appealing list of wines and local craft beers are on offer at Walnut Creek’s newest pizza joint. Elaborate pizza topping combinations range from “Popeye’s passion” — artichokes, spinach, mushrooms and fresh garlic — to the “smokehouse meatza” with hot Italian sausage, pepperoni cups and a drizzle of barbecue sauce. Bill & Bali’s Pizza & Pints, 7011 Sunne Lane, Suite 120, Walnut Creek

11.30.23: Dave Barrazza and family, known for The Napa Deli and Mankas Grill in Fairfield, have opened a second Napa Deli location in Walnut Creek. Expect fresh breakfast sandwiches, soups, grab-and-go salads, and hearty hot or cold deli sandwiches, wraps, burritos and panini. Catering is also a specialty here, including trays of housemade lasagna. The Napa Deli Rossmoor/Walnut Creek, 1970 Tice Valley Blvd., Walnut Creek