Animal control loaded three dogs into a truck near the scene of a standoff with Berkeley police on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 Credit: Alex N. Gecan

Berkeley police and fire and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene in West Berkeley, where they have surrounded a two-story apartment building Monday afternoon.

One adult in a wheelchair and a child have been escorted from the area of Eighth and Dwight Way. Police officers escorted one woman toward the area. It is not known if she is related to the person.

Some officers were armed with rifles and tactical gear, and the sheriff deputies appeared to have brought in a drone team. Animal control was seen putting five dogs into a truck.

It is unclear if anyone has been arrested or detained. Berkeley police have not responded to inquiries.

Berkeleyside will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is breaking news. Check back later for updates.