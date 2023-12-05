Arinell Berkeley is not, we repeat, not closing — but it is getting a new owner, as founding pizzaiolo Ron Demirdjian is (justifiably) retiring. The New York City transplant has spent nearly 50 years helming and slinging pies and slices at two of the Bay Area’s favorite casual New York-style pizzerias (with a touch of New York attitude). The San Francisco Arinell closed in late 2022 after a mere 33 years, but the Berkeley slice counter first opened in 1975 and has been a steadfast cult classic ever since. For some of us, long before today’s undeniable pizza renaissance, Arinell was a greasy thin-crust oasis in an otherwise mysteriously barren pizza desert. “Don’t worry, the new owner is keeping the name and the recipe,” said an anonymous and emphatic Arinell staff member by phone. “He’ll get it right, I’ll make sure of it.” We wish Demirdjian a well-earned rest. On behalf of East Coast transplants across the Bay, we salute you. Now, fans, go grab a slice and support the new owner. Arinell Pizza, 2119 Shattuck Ave. (near Addison Street), Berkeley

Temescal mainstay Clove & Hoof has softly launched a second location in downtown Oakland. The new shop across from the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse features a soft-opening menu of meaty sandwiches, similar to the ones that have made Clove & Hoof deli (and former butchery) popular for nearly 10 years. For now, the new location is open for breakfast and lunch. Clove & Hoof, 578 14th St. (at Jefferson Street), Oakland

Mt. Agni

Newcomer Mt. Agni has opened inside the former Stuffed Inn sandwich shop in Berkeley’s Northside neighborhood. The new little eatery (in the storied space) features “Kathmandu street food,” meaning momos, chow mein, chicken, goat, lamb or vegetarian curries, and some appealing weekday lunch box specials featuring all veg dishes, fare for carnivores, or a mix of both. Mt. Agni, 1829 Euclid Ave. (between Hearst Avenue and Ridge Road), Berkeley

Yet more fresh foodie meat for Bay Street with the December opening of Saucy Asian. Thanks to the E’ville Eye for first posting news of the Emeryville grand opening, adding a bit of extra zing to the outdoor shopping mall’s Dec. 1 holiday festivities and tree lighting ceremony. Lines were long for the event, as the six-year-old, fast-casual Korean-fusion eatery is already well known in San Francisco for its spicy bowls featuring saucy, marinated meats and vegetables, fresh poke and California-inspired burritos from local owner Andrew Shinn. Saucy Asian Bay Street, 5614 Bay St. (Suite 210, Upper Level), Emeryville