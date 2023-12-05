The Berkeley City Club, designed by the first woman architect in California, Julia Morgan, is a club boasting various social and wellness activities — but it is also a hotel, restaurant, and event space open to the community at large.

Prihatha Narasimmaraj hosted her wedding at the Berkeley City Club this year.

“Even from looking at pictures online, it felt like a uniquely beautiful and historic venue in a city that I love,” said Narasimmaraj.

Since its inception as the Berkeley Women’s Club in 1930, this hotel and event space has hosted countless weddings and other special events including birthdays, quinceaneras, mitzvahs, celebrations of life, and vow renewals.

“The aesthetics of the indoor space and courtyard were very memorable and shone wonderfully in our wedding pictures,” said Narasimmaraj.

Morgan planned the Berkeley City Club and the Hearst Castle on the Central Coast around the same time. Dubbing her Berkeley gem the “Little Castle,” this building replicates the grand craftsmanship of the Hearst property in San Simeon.

The City Club’s reinforced concrete walls, a technique pioneered by Morgan, have withstood the test of time. It is because of this technique, and the love and care from the staff and guests, that the building has maintained its timeless appeal.

The indoor heated pool looks almost exactly like it did when the building first opened. The chairs in Julia’s Restaurant are the same chairs that the original women’s club members used. Lanterns originally hung around the pool are now lighting the covered terrace.

The Bekeley City club offers 38 rooms and suites. Credit: Michelle Castillo

The hotel rooms, just like the public spaces, house hidden treasures. Each space is unique, with vintage furniture and art pieces. Some rooms overlook the East Courtyard or the Berkeley Hills, while others have a view of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco Bay. Over the years, parents of students visiting campus have made the club their home base during move-in, homecoming and graduation.

A specially tailored wedding suite gives newlyweds a place to get ready and wind down. They may also book a room block to accommodate out-of-town guests.

At Julia’s Restaurant the menu is updated each season and includes an array of meat-based, vegetarian, and vegan dishes. Weddings and special events are catered by Julia’s culinary team and are waited on by caring and dedicated servers. The Berkeley City Club can schedule a tasting from their menu for those hosting a wedding in the second floor event space.

Julia’s Restaurant at the Berkeley City Club is open to the public for lunch, dinner and tea. Credit: Michelle Castillo

“We loved that we could get everything in one package rather than figuring out catering separately,” said the recent bride, Narasimmaraj.

In addition to hotel rooms and in-house catering, the City Club offers a full-service bar and audio/visual equipment rentals, as well as a knowledgeable staff. One of the Sales and Catering Managers can provide a list of recommended photographers, videographers, florists, DJs, and more.

Morgan’s Bar & Lounge at the Berkeley City Club offers a wide range of drinks and cocktails. Credit: Michelle Castillo

Located on Durant between Ellsworth and Dana, the City Club is one block from the campus and a short walk from the beloved Greek Theatre, and a 15-minute walk from the Downtown Berkeley BART station.

Club members and hotel guests enjoy special benefits — they can swim in the pool, reserve the bocce court, and attend fitness classes like yoga and core and cardio, to name a few. The members also enjoy members-only meals and events, and receive discounts in the restaurant and hotel.

Afternoon tea is served on Tuesdays at the Berkeley City Club. Credit: Michelle Castillo

The general public is welcome to dine at Julia’s Restaurant and enjoy a drink or specialty cocktail at Morgan’s Bar & Lounge, both located on the second floor. They may also attend cultural and social events like the Arts & Culture lecture series, wine tasting, book club, trivia night, tango lessons, monthly movie nights, Berkeley Chamber Performances and the annual Burns Night, honoring the Scottish poet.

The public is also welcome to drop in and take in the beauty of the historic building and rent out spaces for weddings and events.

“We were absolutely full of joy and gratitude and felt like the wedding day couldn’t have gone more perfectly,” said Prihatha Narasimmaraj.