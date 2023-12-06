About 200 people protested Tuesday’s Berkeley City Council meeting, repeating their demand for the city to pass a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli, Berkeleyside

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators filled the Berkeley City Council’s chambers once again Tuesday night, where for the fourth meeting in a row they called on the city to pass a resolution in support of a cease-fire in Gaza.

But as the council nears its winter recess there is little sign its members want Berkeley to join Oakland and other cities that have passed cease-fire resolutions, even as some have said they support the cause as individuals.

Berkeley is one of several Bay Area cities having intense debates about the largely symbolic resolutions. While about 200 people attended Tuesday’s council meeting, hundreds more were at San Francisco City Hall as its Board of Supervisors considered a resolution calling for an end to the war.

Berkeley’s Rent Stabilization Board passed a resolution on Monday, becoming the first elected body in the city to take that step. But where the city’s leaders once regularly waded into foreign affairs, no members of the more politically moderate City Council have introduced a cease-fire resolution or called for the body to take one up. Several councilmembers, including Mayor Jesse Arreguín, have said they believe a measure would have little impact other than to divide residents.

Several members of the Berkeley City Council have said they support a cease-fire as individuals, but none have called for the city to pass a resolution to that effect. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli, Berkeleyside

Protesters at Tuesday’s meeting delivered passioned comments in support of a resolution, which they argue would push federal lawmakers to cut off military aid to Israel and show support to local Palestinians. Two Palestinian American residents told the City Council dozens of their family members were killed by Israeli bombs, while others carried signs for Jewish Voice for Peace, a Berkeley-based group that has organized high-profile demonstrations across the country against the bombardment of Gaza.

“My heart breaks for my ancestors, whose legacy is being perverted and used as justification for the genocide and colonization of Palestinians,” said one speaker. “You should be doing everything in your power to end this — defending human lives is not controversial or difficult.”

Unlike in the past, protesters did not shut down Tuesday’s City Council meeting, though it continued at a halting pace as Arreguín called for order several times, and the council took multiple breaks as people chanted, cheered, and sang protest songs.

There were confrontations at points between supporters of a cease-fire resolution, council members and a small contingent of pro-Israel attendees.

A person holds a protest sign supporting a cease-fire resolution during Tuesday’s Berkeley City Council meeting. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli

When a line of pro-Palestinian demonstrators stood at the front of the room holding a banner, a man with an Israeli flag stood next to them; people jostled for position until someone snatched the man’s flag from his hands and ran out of the council chambers. A pro-Israel speaker was also booed and interrupted as she called for the council to stay “on task to Berkeley issues, and not something that we do not have as much power [over] as people would think.” A Palestinian American demonstrator named Angelica, who has spoken at several meetings, later apologized for those actions and implored others, “Let’s all respect each other, please.”

At another point, as most councilmembers left the chambers for a recess after a disruption by the crowd, Councilmember Terry Taplin had a lengthy and, at times, heated discussion with several demonstrators. In an interview, Taplin said he wanted to get beyond “the shouting and the heckling” to “have a human moment with people” and hear from those affected by the war.

Councilmember Terry Taplin had a lengthy discussion with several protesters during Tuesday’s meeting. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli, Berkeleyside

After members returned, the council sped through its agenda — items on the meeting’s action calendar were withdrawn, moved to a future meeting or shifted onto the consent calendar, the batch of items that aren’t subject to an in-depth discussion.

Council members also took the unusual step of capping public comment time on the consent calendar when they usually hear from an unlimited number of speakers. At its meeting last week, the comment period stretched for two hours, even as Arreguín cut off speakers who were not addressing items on the agenda; on Tuesday, councilmembers voted unanimously to limit total public comment time to no more than 30 minutes.

Several public speakers were in line to deliver public comments when the time period ended, and Arreguín moved the council along to vote on the consent calendar, which they approved. Council members then voted to adjourn the meeting, leaving the dais to boos and jeers from the audience.

The council is scheduled to convene for the final time this year next Tuesday, when members will take up a more substantial agenda that includes a set of design regulations for development at the North Berkeley BART station and mid-year updates to the city budget. After that, the council isn’t scheduled to meet again until Jan. 16.

Demonstrators said they are planning another protest, including a candlelight vigil, at next week’s meeting.

“I’m sure you’re all tired and annoyed and hoping this will go away,” a Palestinian American speaker told the council during public comments. “I want you to know it won’t go away.”