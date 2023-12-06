Rent Board chair Leah Simon-Weisberg poses for a photo with two UC Berkeley students who shared presentations on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza before the Rent Board approved the resolution supporting a permanent cease-fire. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli

The Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board passed a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages on Monday before a standing ovation. It also invoked a city law allowing for reduced rent for political refugees from several countries.

The Rent Board became the first elected body in Berkeley to pass a permanent cease-fire resolution, joining a dozen city councils, including in Richmond, Oakland, Detroit and Atlanta.

Read the full text of the resolution here.

Their decision, which included a request to send urgent aid to Gaza and an end to decades of Israeli occupation, followed over two hours of public comment from Berkeley students, teachers, parents and professionals, with most speaking in support of Palestinians in Gaza facing an ongoing bombing campaign by Israel that has killed nearly 16,000 people and wounded over 40,000, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. A temporary cease-fire of the war in Gaza that coincided with the exchange of hostages and jailed Palestinians ended Friday as Israel resumed bombing.

Angelica, a Palestinian American and Berkeley resident with family in the West Bank, asks the Rent Board to pass a resolution supporting a permanent cease-fire. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli

Speakers implored the Rent Board to take up the mantle of pushing for a permanent cease-fire because the Berkeley City Council has denied community requests to take a stance. They said local elected bodies have the power to influence domestic decision-making, which funnels billions of tax dollars into Israel and wars abroad.

City Councilmembers Kate Harrison and Rigel Robinson have signed a letter supporting a cease-fire. While other members have shared individual statements condemning the Hamas attack that killed about 1,200 people in Israel on Oct. 7 and took over 240 hostages, as well as the Israeli bombing of Gazan civilians that followed, the council body has not taken an official position. Previous city councils have passed resolutions against South African apartheid, made statements against wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and spoken out against detrimental international policy.

In 2021, the Rent Board passed a resolution supporting Palestinians facing expulsion in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem. Other local bodies, like the Oakland City Council, have also used its platform to condemn international conflicts that impact residents locally.

Angelica, a Palestinian American and Berkeley resident who only shared her first name out of concern for her family members, said local resolutions are a platform for nationwide change, and speakers will continue showing up to voice what they have called “genocide” in Gaza.

“It’s a local, countywide, statewide issue — this is our state dollars funding it,” she said. “This is the most direct way we can tell the federal government to stop doing this.”

A handful of speakers spoke in opposition to the resolution, with some calling on the Rent Board to focus on local policymaking over international issues. A group of dissenters held up the images of children taken hostage by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack in Israel.

Public comment ongoing two hours into the meeting, in-person comments & people speaking on Zoom. The majority of commenters are asking for a cease-fire and for the rent board to unanimously approve the resolution. pic.twitter.com/MOqCIJreyw — Supriya Yelimeli (@SupriyaYelimeli) December 5, 2023

The rent board’s resolution, proposed by Vice Chair Soli Alpert, noted that over 6,000 children had been killed in Gaza since early October and that the mounting number in the first three weeks of the war surpassed the number of children killed in conflict zones since 2019. The resolution was signed to support Rep. Cori Bush’s cease-fire resolution, which has not been approved.

Board member Stefan Elgstrand was the only one to vote against the resolution, saying it was outside the body’s purview. Andy Kelley was absent but supported the resolution at the previous Rent Board meeting.

However, the board unanimously voted in support of a second resolution to allow landlords to provide temporary, below-market housing for refugees from Palestine, Israel, Ukraine and Myanmar. The resolution is based on a “humanitarian rental status” regulation that has previously been activated for people impacted by the North Bay fires, for example.

A woman holds up a poster of a child taken hostage during Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli

Throughout the evening, speakers and Rent Board members drew parallels between the board’s political ideals and ongoing issues in Palestine. Many noted that the Palestinian struggle is a story of displacement and spoke of their families who were pushed out of their land during the 1948 Nakba — and prior.

Nadine Mansour, a Palestinian with family in Berkeley, Oakland, the West Bank and internationally, said her great-grandparents survived the Nakba but couldn’t keep their home.

She said she’s lost faith in the federal government to heed urgent calls for action but hopes the rent board’s action can put pressure on other local bodies — like the city council, which “continues to ignore us” — to take steps in solidarity, and ultimately make it safer for Palestinians to speak out.

The key to Mansour’s ancestral home — a prevailing cultural symbol for Palestinians — has been passed down through the generations of her family.

“I’ve held it in my hand, and it’s a reminder of the privilege I have,” Mansour said. “This is why I come here today — I’m one of the lucky ones.”

A group of students and residents attended the rent board meeting on Dec. 4, 2023, in Keffiyehs to show solidarity and identification with the Palestinian struggle. Board member Dominique Walker was also wearing a keffiyeh. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli