What if we could supercharge the power of nature to sequester carbon, clean the air, provide shade and cooling and restore natural habitats?

Miyawaki Forests — also known as Pocket Forests — are small, densely planted, fast-growing urban forests of native trees, shrubs and bushes that serve as hotspots for biodiversity. They’re easy to plant, require almost no maintenance and provide both accelerated and concentrated ecological benefits unmatched by other methods of greening the urban fabric.

The Miyawaki Forest method was developed in the 1970s by Japanese botanist and plant ecologist Professor Akira Miyawaki. Forests have been planted in cities and countries across the globe, including Paris, Karachi, Beirut, and New Delhi. A New York Times article recently highlighted success stories from around the world, focusing on projects in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Los Angeles’ Griffith Park.

As a Berkeley school science teacher, Neelam Patil spearheaded the successful effort to bring Miyawaki Forests to our public schools and was named a TIME Innovative Teacher of 2022 for her work. Four tiny forests are thriving at Berkeley Technology Academy, Cragmont Elementary, King Middle School and Malcolm X Elementary campuses, with trees planted as 6-inch saplings reaching eight to 15 feet within one year.

The involvement of students and families is another key element of success for Berkeley Unified School District’s Miyawaki Forests. Planting and tending urban forests builds community and gives our youth tangible opportunities to experience the regenerative power of the natural world. In this way, Miyawaki Forests offer much more than environmental benefits: they offer inspiration, refuge and hope.

With proof of concept at BUSD, we now have the opportunity to plant Miyawaki Forests throughout Berkeley. In September, Councilmember Sophie Hahn submitted an item to the city’s budget process seeking funding for two Miyawaki forests to be planted in West Berkeley, where we have a deficit of parks, trees and greenery and the proximity to Interstate 80 exacerbates poor air quality, asthma and health.

Berkeley has pledged to combat climate change by reaching net zero emissions by 2050. To achieve this, we must embrace both innovative and nature-based solutions. Miyawaki Forests use modern science to supercharge Mother Nature’s ancient and extraordinary regenerative powers. No gadgets. Nothing fancy or expensive. Just soil, plants and community.

As a city, Berkeley invests heavily in hardscape, hardware and technology. We must also remember to fund nature- and community-based solutions. They still work — and often work best. It’s time to move forward and deploy supercharged Miyawaki Forests for all of Berkeley.

Sophie Hahn is a Berkeley City Council member representing District 5. Neelam Patil is a BUSD Science teacher named TIME Magazine Innovative Teacher of 2022.