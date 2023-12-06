Victor Kley. Courtesy of his family

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Victor Kley, a pioneering inventor and visionary. Vic departed this world on Nov. 12, leaving behind a legacy of groundbreaking contributions and activism.



Born on April 13, 1946, in Washington, D.C, Victor Kley, “Vic” exhibited an early aptitude for science and technology. He attended the University of Maryland, Alaska Methodist University, Universitat Des Wien and studied physics at UC Berkeley.

His insatiable curiosity and passion for pushing the boundaries of what was possible led him to become a trailblazer in early computers and electronics, and later in nanotechnology and cold fusion. Vic earned a reputation as a brilliant mind and a tenacious problem-solver, garnering over 100 patents over the course of six decades.

He was the first to miniaturize the touchscreen for use on a personal device way back in the early ’70s; he even pitched it to Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak when Apple was still a storefront enterprise (they weren’t interested). He worked on early computer-aided design tools, or CAD, and he started a company that eventually got bought and became Nicolet-CAD.

He was an entrepreneur who started many, many tech and nanotechnology startups here in Berkeley, Oakland and the greater Bay Area including General Nanotechnology, Rave LLC and Åttoscopy. His last patent was for nano-diamond spheres for nuclear fusion, these are the diamond spheres they are using at Lawrence Livermore National Labs in their fusion experiments, which recently had some promising results. He hoped fusion would be the energy solution to help save our planet from destruction.

Vic was a passionate advocate and political organizer. As one of the founding members of the Earth Day movement, he helped organize events and worked to uncover the effects of the use of Agent Orange in the Vietnam War. His research into its mutagenic and carcinogenic properties led to a series of articles in the New Yorker and the eventual ban of its use in Vietnam and the U.S.



Vic’s dedication to the betterment of the environment and the human condition was born from the deep compassion he felt for the suffering of others and his concern for the children of the future.

A loving husband, father, and brother, Vic is survived by his wife and partner of 51 years, Helen Munson, of Berkeley; his children, Douglas and Darrell Eder, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Lysistrata Munson of Elk Grove, California, and Victor Basil Kley III, of Covelo, California; his grandchildren, Hamza Lhamous of Elk Grove, California, and Soumaya Lhamous of Berkeley, California, and his sisters, Melody Bratton of Millsboro, Delaware, Michelle Conci of San Mateo, California, and Denise Lingenfelter of Hendersonville, North Carolina. We mourn the loss of a mentor who never shied away from telling it like it is! His memory will be cherished not only for his brilliant mind but also for his warmth, generosity and unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.

A memorial service to honor Victor Kley’s life and contributions was held on Nov. 27 at Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary, in El Cerrito, California. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to UNICEF in Victor Kley’s name.

May he rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire future generations to use their talents to make the world a better place for us all.