Three Dutch rabbits, all named Oreo: Thin, Original, and Double Stuff, photographed in May 2023. Names were sometimes a point of contention between the docents and the youth volunteers, but they found common ground when naming these three rabbits. Credit: Deborah Doctor

All seven of the Dutch rabbits at Tilden Regional Park’s pastoral Little Farm died or were euthanized in November after one developed a fatal disease likely contracted from mosquitoes infected by wild rabbits.

After a temperamental brown-and-white rabbit named “Jack Rabbit” fell ill when his eyes swelled and appeared abnormally lethargic, a veterinarian diagnosed the bunny with myxomatosis and euthanized it on Nov. 4. A biopsy confirmed the vet’s diagnosis.

The remaining six rabbits were put under quarantine to prevent the public from touching them, but roughly a week later, healthy-seeming gray-and-white twin brothers died in quick succession.

“They just would be fine, and then be deceased the next day,” said East Bay Regional Park District naturalist Jenna Collins. “This was happening very close together, and we were very concerned because this is something we hadn’t experienced before.”

There are currently no rabbits left at the farm — all have either died naturally or were euthanized to prevent further suffering.

“At the discretion of the vet, we euthanized the last few rabbits because the odds were very high that they were already infected and would pass away shortly,” Collins said. “It’s a very unpleasant passing, so we were doing the best that we could for the rabbits.”

Elwood, one of the gray-and-white rabbits, photographed in January 2023. Elwood and twin brother Jake died in quick succession in November after contracting myxomatosis. Credit: Iris Kwok

Myxomatosis is caused by the myxoma virus, which comes in different strains and only affects rabbit species. Some strains, like the South American strains introduced to Europe and Australia, have become less harmful, meaning infected rabbits can survive.

But the California strain carried by wild cottontail brush rabbits is primarily transmitted by mosquitoes and remains fatal to pet rabbits. There is no treatment or available vaccine in the U.S., said Hilary Stern, a veterinarian at the Exotic Pet Clinic in Santa Cruz who has been working on a two-year study of the disease. Initial symptoms also include swollen eyelids, ears, and genitals and a “sleepy” look. While most rabbits die very quickly, those that survive the initial stage have trouble breathing, develop discharge from the eyes and nose and stop eating.

Stern’s clinic sees an average of six cases per year, though she believes many go unreported because sudden death is one of the main symptoms and accurate and rapid premortem tests do not exist.

“[The numbers] tend to wax and wane, and I’m guessing it has to do with the mosquito populations,” Stern said. “Maybe there’s been more or less rain, and it also depends on the wild rabbit population.”

Symptoms of myxomatosis include swollen eyelids, ears and genitals, said Santa Cruz veterinarian Hilary Stern, an expert on the virus. Credit: Hilary Stern

Cases, usually coming from places where wildlife is more active, start popping up in July and slow down by the end of November, she said. Stern hasn’t found this year to be a particular outlier, though she recommends keeping pet rabbits indoors — especially during dusk and dawn — or at least behind mosquito netting.

Stern has worked to raise the profile of the disease, which was previously known by a few vets. She was taught how to recognize the disease by a veterinarian in Santa Cruz. “It has a very distinctive look,” Stern said. “You start seeing it everywhere.”

Collins said she’s optimistic the Little Farm will be bringing back new rabbits next spring after a four-month waiting period, and screens are installed to keep insects — mosquitoes, fleas and ticks — out of the hutch.

For now, longtime volunteer Deborah Doctor, who is known at the farm as the Rabbit Lady, has switched over to showing off the farm’s chickens on Sundays. One of the hens — with bronze and gray feathers — has been “amenable” to being picked up, calmly sitting on her lap as she fields questions from curious children.

It’s not quite the same. Doctor started volunteering at the farm more than five years ago, after Farmer Stanley Ward, the farm’s official caretaker of more than 20 years, placed a rabbit in her arms. Charmed, she began spending weekend afternoons there, showing kids how to properly pet the rabbits — always on their backs and in the direction the hair grows and getting into playful squabbles with youth volunteers over which name was “right.” (Farmer Stanley’s bitey “Jack Rabbit,” for example, was “S’more” to Doctor. To her, his golden brown ears resembled graham crackers and the brown and white reminded her of chocolate and marshmallows.)

On some weekends, she’d meet several hundred children and their parents, who would almost always comment on how soft the rabbits’ fur was. “Nobody’s too cool to pet a rabbit,” she liked to say to the adults who lingered in the back. Her all-time favorite comment came from a 5-year-old boy: “This rabbit is so soft, I want to marry it!”

“I really love doing it, and have missed doing it since my boys have died,” Doctor said. “Until we get new boys, this will be my girl.”