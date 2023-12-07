Never miss local events! Sign up for Berkeleyside’s arts and culture newsletter, The Scene. And check out our new roundup of affordable things to do anytime in Berkeley.

Around Berkeley

Ross Spangler shows off some of his ceramics. Spangler’s works will be available for purchase at ACCI’s Holiday Street Fair on Dec. 9, 2023. Credit: ACCI Gallery

🎁 ACCI’s 4th annual holiday street fair features the work of two dozen artisans, with music and refreshments. Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lincoln Street and Shattuck Avenue. FREE

📚 UC Berkeley’s Human Rights Center is celebrating the launch of Graphic: Trauma and Meaning in our Online Lives. The book, written by HRC co-director Alexa Koenig and Berkeley School of Journalism communications director Andrea Lampros, delves into how we can maximize benefits and minimize the harms of being online in a world where almost anyone can upload and disseminate newsworthy content. Thursday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m., 2224 Piedmont Avenue. FREE (RSVP)

🎁 Alliance Française de Berkeley presents the Holiday French Market with food, activities for kids and eco-friendly merchants such as Beeopic honey, Au Sommet Napa Valley & Coup de Foudre Wine, Bougie Napa hand-poured luxury candles and a selection of great books in French. Thursday, Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m. Alliance Française de Berkeley. FREE

🎹 Co-founded by trombonist and former Berkeley librarian Pat Mullan, Melba’s Kitchen is a talent-laden all-women big band that focuses on the music of legendary pianist/composer Mary Lou Williams and trombonist/arranger Melba Liston. For the band’s return to Freight & Salvage, the dance floor will be open (with a swing dance lesson taught by Chad Kubo starting at 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m. Freight & Salvage. $25-$30

🎤 Live Oaks Laughs presents a night of (adult) comedy, including Oakland’s Jay Rich, Central Valley-based Anthony K, San Francisco’s Brooke and Texas-to-Oakland transplant Tristan Johnson, with staff on hand to keep kids busy with arts and crafts and a movie. Friday, Dec. 8, 8-10 p.m. Live Oak Community Center. FREE (child care, $20 per child, registration required)

🎹 The prodigious jazz pianist and organist Matthew Whitaker, a child prodigy who has lived up to his bountiful promise as a player and winner of the ASCAP Foundation Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composers Award, returns to campus for a Cal Performances concert. Friday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. Zellerbach Playhouse. $77-$82

🎶 The UC Berkeley Symphony Orchestra, led by music director David Milnes, will perform its last concert of 2023. The concert will start off with Polish composer Witold Lutoslawski’s meditative Fourth Symphony, after which the orchestra will be joined by the UC Berkeley Chamber Chorus and University Chorus for Johannes Brahms’ A German Requiem, a lengthy and heartfelt tribute to his mother. Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m. Hertz Hall, UC Berkeley. $5-$30

🚣 Waterside Workshops is hosting a family-friendly winter festival at the Berkeley Aquatic Park with boat rides, cookie decorating, tamales and gelato. Saturday, Dec. 9, 12-4 p.m. Waterside Workshops, 84 Bolivar Drive. FREE

⭐ The Fourth Street festivities continue. Bring your friends and family and make star crafts, miniature wreaths, magnets, glitter pine cone garlands, snowflakes and ornaments at its Holiday Craft Market. Activities are free to the public. Saturday, Dec. 9. 1-4 p.m. On Delaware and Fourth Street.

📚 The Berkeley Public Library celebrates the release of Black Punk Now, an anthology co-edited by punk rock authors James Spooner and Chris L. Terry, which includes Enjoy, a live musical performance by East Bay artist Brontez Purnell, after the author talk and book signing. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2-5 p.m. 924 Gilman. FREE

🎤 BAMPFA presents a night of versifying by three illustrious local poets programmed by Thea Matthews, with readings of new and recent works by Maw Shein Win, Shelley Wong and MK Chavez, the co-director of the Berkeley Poetry Festival. Saturday, Dec. 9, 5 p.m. BAMPFA. FREE with gallery admission

🕊️ The South Berkeley Chamber Ensemble is having its Peace on Earth holiday concert, featuring works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Joseph Haydn and several living composers who will play their own pieces. Admission is free but donations are welcome; proceeds go toward the Suitcase Clinic, a humanitarian student organization that runs several drop-in clinics in Berkeley. The concert will be followed by a latke and cookie social. Saturday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m. LIFE Church, 2236 Parker Street. $0-$20

🎶 The Berkeley-based nonprofit MBIRA, which supports traditional Shona musicians in Zimbabwe, presents a fundraising concert featuring Erica Azim, Wamkanganise “Salani” naGaadza, Russ Landers and Mahea Uchiyama, with all of the proceeds going to musicians in Zimbabwe whose recordings and instrument sales earned less than $100 this year. Saturday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m. The Mahea Uchiyama Center for International Dance. $20-$200 (tax-deductible donation)

🎶 Berkeley composer/arranger Michael Smolens presents The Holiday Project, a deep dive into seasonal fair reimagining Christmas and Hanukkah songs, spirituals and holiday pop tunes with an expert group of improvisers including reed player Jesse Levit, trumpeter Erik Jekabson, bassist Aaron Germain and drummer Brian Fishler, and Smolens on piano, voice, alto flute and balafon. Saturday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m. The Back Room. $25

🛍️ “Wait, didn’t the Solano Stroll already happen?” you might be wondering. It seems that Berkeleyans can’t seem to get their fill of street fairs, so the Solano Avenue Business Improvement District is hosting “Stroll-ish, Winter” Sunday, rain or shine. There will be family-friendly activities like balloon art and face painting, live music and plenty of vendors. Sunday, Dec. 10, 12-5 p.m. Solano Avenue from San Pablo Avenue in Albany to The Alameda in Berkeley. FREE

🎻 Fiddle great Darol Anger, a founding member of the David Grisman Quintet and Turtle Island String Quartet, returns to the Bay Area with mandolin expert Joe K. Walsh, guitarist Grant Gordy and bassist Aidan O’Donnell in Mr Sun, an acoustic supergroup celebrating the release of a brilliant and ambitious reimagining of Duke Ellington’s masterly jazz interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s beloved score, Mr Sun Plays Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m. Freight & Salvage. $28-$33

👑 Berkeley Playhouse’s delightful production of Cinderella Enchanted imagines Cinderella as a “free-spirited Berkeley artist” and Prince Christopher as a “wealthy Silicon Valley romantic.” Read our story. See website for details. Through Dec. 22. $33-$52

🎁 Berkeley’s three farmers’ markets are getting festive for December. The Locavore Wonderland Pop-up Gifting Series will feature some vendors not typically found at the market, like handmade jewelry, woodwork, soap and pottery. Through Dec. 25. Check the website for dates and locations. FREE

Beyond Berkeley

Cosplay enthusiasts can enjoy the AfroComicCon International Film Fest. Credit: Tiu Times Media

📽️ The comedic web series Sirius Lee by Oakland writer and producer Theo Hollingsworth is just one of many Afro-centric film projects that will be screened this weekend at Regal Jack London Cinema as part of the AfroComicCon International Film Fest. The lineup includes everything from documentaries to spine-tingling horror, mind-bending sci-fi, visually stunning animation, enchanting fantasy and impactful “social justice journeys.” Get ready to see Jack London Square and surrounding neighborhoods filled with the vibrant energy of filmmakers, musicians and cosplay enthusiasts. Thursday, Dec. 7, 5:30-9:30 p.m., $10-$15, 100 Washington St.

☃️ Over 40 establishments at Montclair Village will offer discount promotions, giveaways and other goodies as part of the 21st annual Montclair Village Holiday Stroll. The event is “designed to bring people together, to support the community-connected and small businesses, community groups, artists, and Oakland schools.” In addition to patronizing local businesses in the area, visitors will have a chance to participate in a game area hosted by the Oakland Spiders ultimate disc team, see live performances by local youth and school groups including Colla Voce (Head Royce’s choral ensemble), Edna Brewer Jazz Band, GleeBA (Temple Beth Abraham’s children’s choir), Jazz Education Ensemble and others and get professional “Winter Wonderland” photos taken with Santa by Leah Marie Studio. Thursday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., 1980 Mountain Blvd.

🤝 The Multicultural Institute, which was recently designated a California Nonprofit of the Year, is holding its East Bay Annual Dinner, a fundraiser event to assist immigrant families in Alameda, Contra Costa and San Mateo counties. Thursday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m. Albany Veterans’ Memorial Hall. $150

🏮 The Oakland Zoo’s popular lantern festival features large illuminated animal structures throughout the park to celebrate biodiversity and the zoo’s commitment to conservation. New themes this year include the forests of North America (mountain lions and wolves), the Arctic (puffins and polar bears) and rarely-seen sea creatures of the deep ocean. Stroll through the “swamp,” and you may also encounter alligators and other animals of the Bayou. Santa will also be hanging on in the children’s ride area. Through Dec. 28, with some exceptions. Check the website for the full schedule and hours, $22-$26 (members get 10% off)

