In October, Bayer AG opened its first Cell Therapy Launch Facility in Berkeley to create the capacity to bring cell therapies to patients globally.

The $250 million, 100,000-square-foot facility will supply the material required for late-stage clinical trials and the potential commercial launch of BlueRock Therapeutics’ bemdaneprocel (BRT-DA01), an investigational cell therapy currently in evaluation for treating Parkinson’s disease. In addition, it includes space for a second module of production suites to support additional cell therapies as Bayer’s portfolio advances. BlueRock Therapeutics LP is a clinical-stage cell therapy company and wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG.

“Cell therapy represents a groundbreaking class of medicines and is an area where Bayer is making a significant investment to research potentially transformative treatment approaches for people with unmet medical needs,” said Sebastian Guth, president of Bayer U.S.A. and Pharmaceuticals North America, member of the Pharmaceutical Executive Committee.

“Our new cell therapy facility represents true innovation in product development and manufacturing in addition to contributing to Bayer’s sustainability goal as our first fully electric pharmaceutical manufacturing plant,” Guth said.

The new Cell Therapy Launch Facility is part of a transformation at the company’s dedicated biotechnology site in Berkeley, where Bayer has invested nearly $500 million in infrastructure over the past five years.

“Our teams are driving innovation in late-stage development and manufacturing with a goal of bringing transformational cell and gene therapies to patients on a global scale, and this facility will enable us to make it real,” said Jens Vogel, senior vice president and global head of biotech for Bayer’s Pharmaceutical Division.

“Bayer is collaborating with biotech innovators, academia, and equipment and automation suppliers to establish platforms that would help bring more therapies to patients faster,” Vogel said.

Bayer’s global biotech organization recognizes the importance of helping innovators transfer their product candidates from the laboratory bench to the clinical study and commercial launch settings. The biotech team provides its biologic development and manufacturing capabilities for Bayer’s larger biotherapeutics portfolio, including commercial products and late-stage protein and cell therapies in development.

As part of Bayer’s larger mission of “Health for All,” the company is now also helping early-stage U.S. and European companies to enable patient trials and commercial launches through its BioPartnering Solutions offerings.

“Having access to this Cell Therapy Launch Facility is central to our goal to deliver impactful cell therapies from our pipeline to patients in need,” said Seth Ettenberg, president and CEO of BlueRock Therapeutics. “Our team is excited to be working shoulder to shoulder with Bayer’s biotech scientists and manufacturing experts as we look to scale up manufacturing for our first investigational therapy, bemdaneprocel for Parkinson’s disease, as it advances through clinical trials.”

A cell therapy development scientist at Bayer’s Berkeley Biotech campus uses a machine that manipulates multiple cell culture flasks. Courtesy of Bayer



The new Cell Therapy Launch Facility, launched in conjunction with manufacturing day in October in the United States, is among several recent investments to advance Bayer’s biologic pipeline of protein therapeutics and cell and gene therapies, including a new Cell Culture Technology Center and Cell Therapy Labs.

The new Cell Therapy Launch Facility features flexible, modular space for cell culture, viral transduction and automated filling of cell therapies leveraging Biotech@Bayer expertise in iPSC and CAR-T characterization, process development, analytics and clinical-to-commercial production.

Beyond Berkeley, the company’s global biotech network includes biologic development, manufacturing science, industrialization, and advanced manufacturing engineering teams in Wuppertal and Leverkusen, Germany, and Basel, Switzerland, with a full complement of labs and clinical production suites.

Parkinson’s Disease

Bemdaneprocel (BRT-DA01) is an investigational cell therapy designed to replace the dopamine-producing neurons that are lost in Parkinson’s disease. These dopaminergic neuron precursors are derived from pluripotent stem cells (PSC), which are human embryonic stem cells. In a surgical procedure, these neuron precursors are implanted into the brain of a person with Parkinson’s disease. When transplanted, they have the potential to reform neural networks that have been severely affected by Parkinson’s and restore motor and non-motor function in patients. Planning is underway for BlueRock Therapeutics’ Phase II study, which is expected to begin enrolling participants in the first half of 2024.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder caused by the death of nerve cells in the brain, leading to decreased dopamine levels. At diagnosis, it is estimated that patients have already lost 50%-80% of their dopaminergic neurons. The loss of these neurons leads to a progressive loss of motor function and symptoms such as tremors, muscle rigidity, and slowness of movement. Even with medication, the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease can fluctuate during the day.

According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, more than 10 million people worldwide have Parkinson’s disease, with approximately 1 million living in the United States. There is no cure, and the effectiveness of current treatments decreases over time.

BioPartnering Solutions

Through Bayer’s BioPartnering Solutions, innovators can leverage industry-leading biotech process development and biomanufacturing capabilities to make their therapeutic candidates a reality. Bayer’s highly skilled biotech teams and infrastructure, which includes preclinical, clinical and commercial launch-scale manufacturing, are available to advance promising cell therapy, monoclonal antibody and protein therapeutic candidates from the discovery bench to patients.

Through BioPartnering Solutions, Bayer provides early-stage companies with a single source of IND- and BLA-enabling development, bioprocess and biochemical engineering, and clinical and commercial manufacturing. A range of complementing support services, such as supply-chain management, procurement, quality, and CMC strategy support for regulatory filings, are also available. For more information, visit www.bayer.com/en/us/BioPartneringSolutions.

Bayer’s Berkeley campus

During the Oct. 10 event, Bayer celebrated its continuing relationship with the city of Berkeley through a 30-year extension of its Development Agreement, which will support up to 1 million square feet of additional infrastructure. Through the agreement, Bayer will invest more than $30 million in the local community in career technical education, initiatives focused on health equity, economic resiliency, climate action, and more. For more information, visit www.bayer.com/en/us/berkeley-site-updates.