Boochman Kombucha Berkeley

Just a quick PSA for Boochman Kombucha fans: Despite the Berkeley taproom still marked open across the internet (including fairly current reviews on Yelp), the operation has in fact moved to San Francisco. A chat with a Boochman staffer revealed that the group realized their second location (Boochmania, opened in 2022) could comfortably accommodate kombucha production, storage, and the new food program for the team, that has been making news in the city recently for its house-fermented components. The Boochman team at first kept their four-year-old Berkeley headquarters, but eventually realized the advantages of a full move to San Francisco, and completed the move in November. The Berkeley flagship space has been sold to neighborhood business Thai Table; look for a future expansion for that restaurant soon. In the meantime, fans can head to 685 Harrison St. in San Francisco for Boochmania’s fermented food and drink (and some new beverages beyond kombucha, such as Peruvian chicha morada), or look for the continued regular Boochman presence at East Bay farmers markets. Boochman Kombucha was at 915 University Ave. in Berkeley; it has relocated as Boochmania to 685 Harrison St. in San Francisco.

Pasta Bene

As reported in Bay Area media outlets, husband-and-wife owners Farhad Jalali and Ladan Sanjani have announced their retirement and the forthcoming closure on Dec. 15 of their welcoming little Berkeley restaurant Pasta Bene after 13 years. (The couple’s first Pasta Bene in San Francisco near Union Square, in business for 20 years, closed in 2011.) The family-friendly vibe and affordable price point, especially on student-heavy Telegraph Avenue, helped keep the small neighborhood Italian restaurant afloat through the pandemic. Many in the Berkeley community will likely miss the fun, approachable plates of warming pasta and the restaurant’s cheerful outdoor patio. “To the students of UCB, Thank you!,” said a farewell note from the couple. “We welcomed you as freshmen, we watched you during your academic lives and admired 13 [years] of UCB graduates. The athletes of UCB have a special place in our hearts. GO BEARS!” The couple went on to thank neighbor business Pho K&K restaurant for their “delicious soups,” and promised to continue to frequent that establishment, even in retirement. Nosh wishes the couple well and Pasta Bene farewell. Pasta Bene is at 2565 Telegraph Ave. in Berkeley and will close permanently after service on Dec. 15.

Quickly Oakland E. 12th St.

Taiwanese bubble tea chain Quickly has closed its Oakland location in the Eastlake neighborhood at 12th Street and 6th Avenue. The shop near Lake Merritt was a neighborhood standby for snacks and drinks for eight years. “After long thoughts and talks with our team, we decided to close our doors permanently Sunday, 12/3/2023,” said Quickly’s good-bye message on Instagram. “It’s been an honor to serve our community…thank you!” Multiple locations of the chain still operate around Oakland and the East Bay. Quickly was at 609 E. 12th St. in Oakland.