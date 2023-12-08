Police continue to investigate on Nov. 6, 2023, after one officer of many who responded to a reported car burglary in progress fatally shot a man who, police said, tried to drive at police officers. Credit: Alex N. Gecan

The Berkeley Police Department released Friday part of its video recordings of a Nov. 6 investigation when an officer fatally shot someone police said tried to drive a car at officers.

The video is graphic and includes footage from when an officer fired and when police made entry into the car.

Police records identified the man driving the car as 39-year-old David Bonino.

The investigation began at 5:26 a.m. on Nov. 6 when police went to the area of Grayson and Seventh streets to investigate a report of three people breaking into a vehicle. Officers detained one man and two other people tried to flee in an SUV, police said.

One officer tried to follow and pull over the SUV to no avail, police said. With police cars blocking the roadway, Bonino reversed into one police car and “then drove onto the sidewalk, nearly hitting two officers, the detained suspect, and an uninvolved pedestrian,” according to a prepared statement from Berkeley police that accompanied the video.

“The officer on the sidewalk discharged his firearm, striking the driver of the SUV,” the statement read.

Police officers “rendered medical aid” until Berkeley Fire Department medics arrived, and Bonino was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland, where he died, according to the statement.

Police arrested a woman who was riding in the SUV, as well as the man they had already detained, but have not named either person. The woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary, vehicle theft and being in possession of a stolen vehicle; the man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, Perry said. Neither has been charged.

The officer who discharged his weapon has returned to regular duty, Perry said.

The Nov. 6 shooting came close on the heels of another fatal Berkeley Police Department shooting when, on Sept. 21 in Albany, officers fatally shot a man they said had just killed someone else and had aimed a gun at police. Police shootings are a relative rarity for Berkeley officers, police Capt. Michael Durbin told the Police Accountability Board earlier this week.

“We’ve had only two fatal officer-involved shootings in the previous 15 years, so from 2008 to 2022, and six officer-involved shootings total in that timespan,” Durbin said at the PAB’s meeting Wednesday.