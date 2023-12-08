Large boulder scanned as if by a computer
Scott Page scanned Indian Rock in January 2019 using a FARO 3D laser scanner. He sent this image into Berkeleyside this week after reading our story about the history of the rock.

  • Inside the Bay Area’s ‘Huge Underground’ Wild Mushroom Market (SF Standard)
  • Animal rights activist Wayne Hsuing gets 90 days in jail over protests that shut Sonoma farms (CBS News)
  • New ‘Boys in the Boat’ movie — and a unique campus class — spark pride in Cal’s rowing history (Berkeley News)
  • Berkeley firefighters rescue hiker who fell into creek bed (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Urban Bush Women get to the roots of hair and Black identity in new work (East Bay Times)
  • The Berkeley ‘Bubble’: How Berkeley’s liberalism influences BHS (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • The history of Our Monologues: Shaped by the Berkeley High community (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • Berkeley photographer charged with raping woman during photo shoot (East Bay Times)
  • Berkeley man charged with assaulting Amazon delivery driver (East Bay Times)
  • Holiday gift guide 2023: New books by UC Berkeley authors (Berkeley News)
  • Raúl Esparza Will Star in World Premiere of Galileo Musical at Berkeley Rep (Playbill)

