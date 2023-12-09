Our light will not be extinguished.

For Jews throughout the Bay Area and in Berkeley, Hanukkah will be a particularly poignant holiday this year. Indeed, this is a difficult time to be a Jew, full of conflicting emotions and mounting challenges. The 2,000-year-old story, with the miracle of the menorah wicks that burned brightly in the Holy Temple for eight days and nights with only one day of fuel, feels more relevant than ever as we struggle for the freedom to practice our religion without fear of violence.

This is not a new story. In the summer of 1936, my grandfather Julius was thrown off of a moving trolley by a group of brown-shirted thugs in Vienna, breaking all of his ribs. Two years later, the Nazis stole our family’s business, homes and possessions. They were given one week to leave the 600-year-old, now-destroyed Jewish community of Eisenstadt, Austria. They were ‘lucky.’ Not so much so for the other side of my family in Poland. My grandparents and nine uncles and aunts were murdered during the Holocaust.

Now, only 85 years later, we witness a virulent return of hateful antisemitism on a scale that feels unprecedented in our times. I know this firsthand. On a beautiful summer Berkeley morning last year, a neighbor called to tell me that our cars had been vandalized. When I went outside, I could not believe what I saw carved into the doors: a swastika. Here, in Berkeley, of all places. The hate crime was never solved. Now, there are many, many more.

The stories are sadly numerous. Jewish students are threatened at UC Berkeley. The mayor of Berkeley is shouted down at public meetings for speaking out against hate. The sense of safety we as a community worked so hard to build has been violated. Jews are afraid to walk down streets wearing a Star of David for fear of being attacked. We consider removing mezuzahs from our doors and worry about safety at synagogues. We feel fear for the first time in our community.

Racial hatred and antisemitism remain ingrained in our society, causing and perpetuating hate. Our response — both as individuals and as communities — makes the difference. It is the moral and ethical duty of our community, Jews and non-Jews, to speak out in support of religious freedom. To unapologetically stand up in honor of the memories of those who were persecuted for their identity and had their religious freedoms extinguished, whether in a church or synagogue.

We must shine the light into this darkness. I call on you to light your menorah candles proudly and openly this year. And if you don’t have one, get one. Pull back the curtains and shine your spirit onto the streets. Let the colors of blue and white lights sparkle across lawns and homes as a testament to religious freedom of expression.

All of us should freely take pride in who we are. Our diverse communities have the right to exist without fear. If our rights as Jews to live freely and express ourselves are taken away by a hateful minority, then we will all share this fate one day. It is just a matter of time.

Jules Kragen is a longtime Berkeley resident who works in the travel industry and serves as a trustee of Living Jazz.