Visitors tour the North Berkeley Senior Center in 2022, following a fraught renovation project. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Berkeley will pay the contractor who led the troubled renovation of the North Berkeley Senior Center an extra $1.25 million to settle his claim that the city was responsible for cost overruns from the project.

City officials reached the settlement agreement in October with Hayward-based D.L. Falk Construction, which last year asserted Berkeley owed $3.4 million for additional costs from the $8.7 million seismic retrofit and renovation of the senior center.

The settlement, which was made public during last week’s City Council meeting, means the claim won’t escalate to a lawsuit but brings the project’s total price tag to just shy of $10 million.

City spokesman Matthai Chakko said the settlement will be paid out of Berkeley’s Capital Improvement Program.

Falk and the city each blamed the other for problems with the project, which was supposed to be finished in early 2020 but instead dragged on for two and a half more years. That meant construction crews had to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a torrential rain storm while the facility was still under construction in 2021 that caused extensive damage.

The center reopened in the fall of 2022.

The terms of the settlement agreement state that neither party admits liability and each will cover their own attorney’s fees, while D.L. Falk Construction agrees to drop any further claims stemming from the project.