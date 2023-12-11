Albany restaurant closure

Rendez-Vous Cafe Bistro Albany

11.22.23: For 16 years, Albany’s Rendez-Vous was a Solano Avenue keystone bistro, a quaint French go-to for charming lunches, dinners and brunch fare, serving inviting favorites from croques monsieur to coq au vin. Owner Laurent Mais has sold the space to Richmond’s Brezo team, with an opening planned in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the last day of service for Rendez-Vous was Sunday, Nov. 19. Rendez-Vous Cafe Bistro was at 1111 Solano Ave. in Albany.

Berkeley restaurant closures

Broom Bush Cafe

11.07.23: All is unfortunately quiet, dark and damp through the blackened windows of Broom Bush Cafe in Berkeley, where a daytime fire on Sunday, Nov. 5 was thankfully contained and kept to the kitchen by Berkeley firefighters. The fire and smoke damage has led to a temporary closure of the decades-old, affordable, diner-style cafe. Broom Bush Cafe originally opened in 1985, and was acquired by Sunny and James Jung of Dublin a year and a half ago. We hope to know more soon, but for now, diners please consider helping out the cafe in its time of need. Broom Bush Cafe at 2725 San Pablo Av. in Berkeley is temporarily closed due to fire damage.

North Beach Pizza Berkeley (University Ave.)

11.28.23: These are the final few weeks to visit Berkeley’s North Beach Pizza at its current address at the old-fashioned building at University Avenue and California Street, before a big move for the nostalgic pizza parlor to an even more nostalgic Shattuck Avenue space — the one formerly occupied by Gio’s Pizza and Bocce (née Giovanni Restaurant). North Beach Pizza was founded in San Francisco in 1985, and arrived in Berkeley in 1992. The Berkeley location, reminiscent of an East Coast-style pizzeria, with checkered tablecloths and hanging garlic, is one of six remaining branches in the Bay Area. December’s move will give the Berkeley pizzeria a more modern, spacious dining room, full bar and private event space, all with a bit more downtown Berkeley foot traffic. Look for a soft opening in December and grand opening in January. North Beach Pizza is at 1598 University Ave. and will move in December to 2420 Shattuck Ave. in Berkeley.

Sushi Salon Pop-up at Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya

11.07.23: Sushi Salon, the beloved omakase pop-up known for its fish preparations and working with a renowned Japanese fish broker, has ceased service out of Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya to focus on an upcoming brick-and-mortar opening in Oakland. Watch Instagram or follow Nosh for updates. Sushi Salon has ended its pop-up out of Fish & Bird; look for a brick-and-mortar opening soon at 4008 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Oakland.

Castro Valley restaurant closure

Aroma Cuisine of India

11.16.23: We got word that longtime Castro Valley favorite Aroma Cuisine within the Castro Village Shopping Center closed last month after 15 years. The restaurant was known for above-average traditional Indian cuisine, including spicy tandoori platters and top-tier curries. Fans should note the dining room has already been refreshed and reopened under new management as Phulkari Indian Cuisine. Aroma Cuisine of India was at 3418 Village Dr. in Castro Valley; it has already reopened as Phulkari Indian Cuisine.

Emeryville restaurant closure

Jamba Emeryville

11.03.23: It appears that smoothie, juice and wrap chain Jamba (née Jamba Juice) has closed both of its Emeryville locations, at 6475 Christie Ave. and, recently, the one within the Powell Street Plaza. That location at the bustling shopping center was a fixture for at least 15 years. Notably, the California-based franchise founded in 1990 was at one time headquartered in Emeryville, until corporate offices were moved to Texas in 2016. The fast-casual restaurant group changed its name to Jamba in 2019, though most folks still refer to it as Jamba Juice. Jamba Emeryville was at both 5761 and 6475 Christie Ave. in Emeryville.

Oakland restaurant closures

Back Alley Burgers at Pizzaiolo

11.03.23: One of Temescal’s favorite pandemic-born pop-ups has closed the grill. For a time, Back Alley Burgers, the “smashing” burger pop-up on Pizzaiolo’s picturesque outdoor back patio, made the Temescal destination as sought-after on weekends for its cheeseburgers as much as it was for the artisan pizza at night. In the earlier days of the pandemic and social distancing, the restaurant’s outdoor space proved ideal. “Please do this again, again and again,” pleaded one early social media follower in 2020, but after three years of alley patties, the team is closing up the pop-up party for now. Pizzaiolo remains open for all your sophisticated pizza and pasta needs. Back Alley Burgers at Pizzaiolo was at 5008 Telegraph Ave. in Oakland, and is going on hiatus.

10.26.23: After more than three decades serving all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches and loaded salads in Old Oakland, Caffe 817, operated by Scott and Emily Goldenberg, will close for good on Nov. 11. “This was a torturous decision,” an Instagram post signed by the Goldenbergs stated. “… Unfortunately there have been too many external factors to overcome and we need to end our journey.” The list of issues leading to the closure includes a pre-pandemic shift in the menu and strategy because they could not install a ventilation hood, the COVID-19 shutdowns, increased crime in the neighborhood and the rising costs of ingredients and labor. “We will deeply miss the Old Oakland community and our partners throughout the town,” the post concluded. Caffe 817 permanently closed after service on Nov. 11 and was located at 817 Washington St. in Oakland.

Cafe Umami Dimond

11.28.23: Sadly, just two brief months after the community said goodbye to Cafe Umami’s Uptown location, the original location in the Dimond District has also now closed. “Cafe Umami is closed after six incredible years,” says the farewell note on the group’s website, which also announced an unfortunate “restaurant yard sale” of equipment. The beloved Korean-fusion cafe was known for its savory, healthful bowls featuring seasonal ingredients and nourishing grains, as well as proper coffee drinks. Its final day was Nov. 15. (The Uptown location ran for four years, from 2019 to 2023). Cafe Umami Dimond was at 2224 MacArthur Blvd. in Oakland.

Cod Damn

11.03.23: Another pandemic-era pop-up is taking an indefinite break starting this week. Though popular three-year-old fish-and-chips purveyor Cod Damn has operated mainly in San Francisco for the past few months, its roots are here in the East Bay, and many remember when it was an intermittent fixture at The Hidden Cafe, The Lede, Oakland United Beerworks, Waystation Brew and for a time vended out of the Oakland Food Hall. Over Instagram, chef Seamus Gibney announced he’ll be taking a rest, at least through the new year, possibly longer. Cod Damn, a pop-up with various locations, has gone fishing for now.

Horn Barbecue (temporary)

11.22.23: In a dramatic Thanksgiving week turn of events, Horn Barbecue was first vandalized — an act owner and chef Matt Horn condemned on social media as “cowardly” — and then, two days later, a fire of unknown origin tore through the West Oakland property. Horn Barbecue, first opened in 2020, has won acclaim for its take on Texas-style barbeque, and is a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant for 2023. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the building was red-tagged by Oakland officials, meaning no one is allowed to enter due to structural concerns and a temporary closure at least until significant repairs can be made. “Despite the emptiness I feel, I am reminded of the greater challenges and hardships faced by many around us,” Horn wrote in a post on his Instagram account on the day of the fire. “This perspective not only fuels my resolve but also reinforces the importance of our mission. Our commitment to Horn Barbecue and to Oakland is unbreakable. We will not be swayed by adversity.” Horn Barbecue is at 2534 Mandela Parkway in Oakland and is temporarily closed due to a fire.

Simply Greek Oakland

11.22.23: After 21 years in Oakland, Simply Greek on Piedmont Avenue has closed. “Our lease has expired and after repeated negotiations, we were unable to come to an agreement as to how to proceed without causing financial hardship,” said a social media announcement, adding that the team served more than 1.3 million gyros during its two-plus decades on Piedmont. “We’ve loved being a part of your celebrations, your office gatherings, your nights out! Steadfast customers and dear employees became friends and family. What began as a small family dream in a little space on a vibrant street, grew into a place that welcomed thousands of people over the years … We will truly miss you all.” The location was predeceased by two other Simply Greeks, one in Berkeley on Shattuck Avenue which operated from 2012-2018, and Simply Greek Pleasanton which closed after 15 years in 2021. Simply Greek Oakland was at 4060 Piedmont Ave. in Oakland.

Richmond restaurant closure

Sa Wad Dee Thai Richmond

11.16.23: This might make Richmond locals do a double-take, as this sweet San Pablo Avenue Thai restaurant has been very visibly shut down since 2021. But, after initially being labeled “temporarily closed for repairs,” it is now marked permanently shuttered across the internet, and the restaurant’s website and phone are both fully down. The dining room was forced to close due to water intrusion in late 2021; the community waited but those repairs were never made, and the entire building and lot remain vacant and abandoned after two years. Sa Wad Dee Thai first opened in 1997, and was a celebrated local institution for warming Thai cuisine before it was forced to close; it deserves an official heartfelt farewell. Sa Wad Dee Thai was at 12200 San Pablo Ave. in Richmond.

Walnut Creek restaurant closures

Rossmoor Diner

11.07.23: “Breaking news everyone,” says a Yelp review from 2012 of Walnut Creek’s Rossmoor Diner. “I have found the location where they actually make your hash browns extra crispy when you order them that way.” The old-fashioned diner inside the Rossmoor Shopping Center, opened in 1988, did more than that in its 35 years, before closing on Oct. 8. It provided clean, comfortable, friendly and consistent service to Walnut Creek locals for diner-style breakfast, lunch and early dinner, and offered the community an easy, budget- and family-friendly gathering spot that spanned generations. Hat tip to Rossmoor News for breaking the story of the closure, which occurred because of a landlord dispute. The Hangout, a year-old, diner-esque restaurant with a location in Pleasant Hill, is purportedly set to move into the space, opening date TBD. Rossmoor Diner was at 1908 Tice Valley Blvd. in the Rossmoor Shopping Center in Walnut Creek.