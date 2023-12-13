By the end of public comment on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the table in front of the City Council dais was stacked with dozens of pairs of children’s shoes. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

As the Berkeley City Council heard public comment at its last scheduled meeting of the year Tuesday, some in attendance rose one by one to lay children’s shoes at the table separating the dais from a room packed to capacity with dissenting groups.

The display, led by pro-Palestinian groups, was meant to represent the over 6,600 children killed in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza since Oct. 7.

The meeting was the fourth in two months packed largely by groups calling for the City Council to adopt a resolution calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, similar to those adopted by the Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board and city councils in Richmond and Oakland. About 500 people rallied inside and outside the chamber at various points in the evening.

A dissenting group of about 50 people, seated mostly on the left side of the room, held signs and posters rejecting a cease-fire resolution. It was the largest showing of counter-protesters since demonstrations began in November.

About eight of 50 public speakers spoke against the cease-fire resolution, raising signs that said, “Keep the focus on Berkeley.”

The City Council once again rebuffed calls for a resolution, but the meeting capped a whirlwind week on the question of whether Berkeley would weigh in on the conflict.

Last week, Councilmember Rigel Robinson posted a resolution calling for a cease-fire on X, formerly Twitter, indicating he would introduce it at Tuesday’s meeting. Hours later, councilmembers Ben Bartlett and Terry Taplin posted their own resolutions about Gaza on the social media site.

The three resolutions differed greatly in their content: Bartlett’s pledged support to a federal cease-fire resolution that has the backing of progressive members of Congress, while Taplin called for removing Hamas from power, stating that “Israel has a right to defend itself.”

But even as the resolutions set off days of debate on social media, there was never any guarantee that the full City Council would consider them Tuesday night. The council’s Agenda and Rules Committee had set the meeting’s agenda on Nov. 30, a week before the flurry of resolution posts. That meant adding a resolution to the agenda would have required six of the council’s nine members to vote to consider it as an “urgency item.”

Mayor Jesse Arreguín moderates the public comment period at the City Council meeting on Dec. 12, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Activists in support of a cease-fire resolution for Gaza and a group who view the resolution as “divisive” rally at the City Council meeting. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

There did not seem to be enough votes to do so. Mayor Jesse Arreguín and Councilmembers Sophie Hahn and Susan Wengraf have said they don’t believe the council should adopt any resolution about the conflict, and Taplin said he did not believe any of the resolutions met the criteria to be considered on short notice.

Late Sunday night, Robinson posted that all of the resolutions had been withdrawn and none were discussed Tuesday night. Taplin and Bartlett said they do not plan to propose their resolutions when the council meets next on Jan. 16. Robinson could not be reached Wednesday.

Some at Tuesday’s meeting asked expressly that the council meet with them before drafting a resolution, saying the three resolutions drafted without proper consultation were unproductive. They called for community discussions, a special meeting or the proposal of Bartlett’s resolution with no amendments.

The council chambers were packed to capacity well before the regular meeting began at 6 p.m. Outside, hundreds held a vigil for the people killed by the Israeli military assault in Gaza. Israel began bombing Gaza and later initiated a ground campaign after a Hamas attack in southern Israel killed over 1,200 people on Oct. 7. Israel has since killed over 18,000 people and injured nearly 50,000, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

At a vigil before Berkeley City Council, activists present "The People's Resolution, Berkeley for Cease-fire." pic.twitter.com/ZAvRlrAnMF — Supriya Yelimeli (@SupriyaYelimeli) December 13, 2023

In lieu of the council introducing a sufficient proposal for that evening’s meeting, a group of pro-Palestinians shared their own resolution, titled “The People’s Resolution, Berkeley for Cease-fire.” Angelica, a Palestinian American and Berkeley resident with family in the West Bank, led the introduction of the resolution, noting Berkeley’s history as one of the first sanctuary cities in the country, and the first to divest from South African apartheid.

The council approved the consent calendar without discussion, then adjourned the meeting. As the council left the room at around 7:40 p.m., the room erupted in chants of “cease-fire now.”

A large group of cease-fire activists remained outside for the duration of the meeting listening to the online broadcast. After it ended, they rallied outside, discussed upcoming actions and planned future strategies to persuade the council.