Gogi Time

Don’t worry Oakland — Gogi Time is moving, not closing, though fans will have to wait until deep into next year to enjoy the all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue restaurant’s meaty fare in its new spot. The atmospheric eatery at Telegraph and 26th opened in 2013, and was the scene of many group barbecue and hot pot feasts through the years, washed down with plenty of soju; the eatery will remain in the Koreatown/Northgate area, just up the street at Telegraph and 34th. Follow Gogi Time for updates. Gogi Time will close at 2600 Telegraph in Oakland after service on Dec. 23; it will reopen late 2024 in a new location at Telegraph and 34th.

Longbranch Saloon

Saturday, Dec. 16, will be the last day of service for Longbranch Saloon in Berkeley, known for its casual, neighborhood gastropub vibe, atmospheric interior outfitted in brick and wood, welcoming bar and cozy back patio — one of the better private party spaces around. “Thank you so much for supporting us over these last 10 years,” said the goodbye note posted on Instagram. “It’s been a great ride, we’ve made some great friends, and we’ve been able to spend so much of it doing something we love.” It should be noted that this time last year, adjacent pizza restaurant Paisan (from the same owners) said farewell and merged menus with Longbranch. In a separate email to Nosh, Eric Wright, Longbranch operations manager, wrote: “We never returned to pre-pandemic sales, and it hasn’t been enough to cover our expenses. We tried to hold out through private party season, but even that wasn’t enough to keep us afloat. It’s just been a slow death, and we finally decided to call it.” Farewell Longbranch, your welcoming presence will be missed. Longbranch Saloon was at 2512 San Pablo Ave. in Berkeley and will close after service on Dec. 16.

Modern Coffee Tribune

After 14 years providing high-end, locally roasted coffee drinks and charming service at the base of Oakland’s Tribune Tower, Modern Coffee’s 13th Street location will close after service on Friday, Dec. 15. “As many of you know, downtown Oakland has really suffered from the pandemic and still has not bounced back to its previous self,” read the group’s announcement on Instagram. “With fewer people coming to the office, there isn’t enough foot traffic to sustain all three Modern locations, so we’ve made the difficult decision to close one of our shops.” In intriguing news, Modern has sold that location to Rasa Mott of southwest Berkeley’s Rasa Caffe (keep reading to learn more about that move). Modern Coffee’s 13th Street location in Oakland will close after Dec. 15, and the two remaining locations are at 381 18th St. in the Learnington Building, and 1300 Clay St. in Oakland.

Rasa Caffe Berkeley

In a big change for famed little southwest Berkeley spot Rasa Caffe (temporarily shuttered since June), owner Rasa Mott has announced that he will move the business to Oakland. “I grew up in an environment in Oakland in which eating well and feeding people are very important,” Mott explained in his relocation notice. “As we readjust into a new location, we hope to bring the same quality to Oakland as we did to South Berkeley. We loved being part of our Berkeley community for ten years. However, unfortunate circumstances allowed us to sincerely reevaluate what is best for Rasa Caffe, my co-workers, and myself. I want to thank all our local regulars throughout the years who have supported us and can’t wait to see us again! I also would like to welcome the community of Oakland to stop by!” Rasa Caffe in Berkeley has closed, and will reopen in January at 411 13th St. at the base of the Tribune Tower in Oakland.

Westbrae Biergarten/Pedro’s Brazil Cafe

We were surprised by this tip sent in by a Nosh reader announcing the temporary closure and changing management at the Westbrae Biergarten, having just enjoyed a recent gathering there with all the comforts Berkeley has come to love about the space — a roomy outdoor “living room” with heat lamps and fire pits, come-as-you-are ease, good beer, warm welcome to both families and dogs, and Brazil Cafe food including tri-tip sandwiches, fries and nachos. The Brazil Cafe team has been in collaboration with Westbrae since 2014, remaining there even as its two other Berkeley properties shut down. But as the sign on the closed gate says, both the Biergarten and the Brazil Cafe food truck are temporarily closed until 2024, when the space will reopen under new management. Nosh tried to find out more before press time but did not hear back, and will stay on the story to keep readers updated. Westbrae Biergarten and Pedro’s Brazil Cafe are at 1280 Gilman St. in Berkeley and are temporarily closed for winter.