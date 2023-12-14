Never miss local events! Sign up for Berkeleyside’s arts and culture newsletter, The Scene. And check out our new roundup of affordable things to do anytime in Berkeley.

Around Berkeley

Gamelan Sekar Jaya’s dancers rehearsed Rejang Sudamala, a dance and musical ritual performed during ceremonies or holiday gatherings, in front of the company’s building at 3023 Shattuck Ave in March 2022. Courtesy: Gamelan Sekar Jaya

👼 Author Sacha Lamb will discuss When the Angels Left the Old Country, a queer immigrant fairytale that won the Stonewall Award for LGBTQ+ books, at the Berkeley Public Library’s North branch. Thursday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m. North Berkeley Library. FREE

🎄Get in the holiday spirit by joining the Berkeley Path Wanderers Association on one of its two December Festive Hikes in North Berkeley. The relaxed two-hour, two-mile walks are a great opportunity to take in some of the ornate holiday lights Berkeley neighbors have decked their homes in. Bring a flashlight! Heavy rain cancels. Friday, Dec. 15, and Sunday, Dec. 17. 5:30 p.m. North Berkeley Library. FREE

🎸 Raag and Norton’s blues night returns to the Monkey House with special guest vocalist and guitarist Anna Troy, a well-traveled transplant from New York, who joins the longtime roots duo of guitarist Hans Raag and harp player Justin Norton. Friday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. The Monkey House $10-$40

🎶 Berkeley is home to the most acclaimed gamelan company outside of Indonesia, Gamelan Sekar Jaya, and the organization’s home stage is Ashkenaz, where Friday night’s performance features the virtuosic bronze Gong Kebyar and the restrained and delicate Semar Pegulingan playing both traditional pieces (like the showstopping Taruna Jaya) and innovative new works by visionary composer and 2023-24 guest music director Ni Nyoman Srayamurtikanti. Friday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m. Ashkenaz. $20-$25

🎥 BAMPFA is showing director Yasujiro Ozu’s 1953 film Tokyo Story, which was voted one of the ten Greatest Films of All Time in the 2022 Sight & Sound Directors’ Poll. The film tells the story of an elderly couple who travels to Tokyo to visit their grown children, but is ushered off to a hot springs resort, where the mother dies. Saturday, Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m. BAMPFA. $14

🎻 The Berkeley Balkan Bacchanal series presents two stellar combos at Starry Plough with violinist/vocalist Briana Di Mara and Tunisian guitarist/vocalist Anis Sehiri La Zuli with drummer Josh Mellinger and bassist Erinn Wilkerson, and the San Francisco duo Nakarat featuring Duygu Gun on voice and guitar and Jonathan Kipp on accordion and voice performing a Mediterranean blend of Turkish, Ladino, Greek, Griko and Italian styles. Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m. The Starry Plough. $18

🎀 Have you ever admired a stunning wreath and wondered how they’re made? Wonder no longer: Multidisciplinary artist Tosha Stimage is leading a wreath-making class at the Berkeley Art Center, in which attendees (up to 25 participants) will learn different wreath forms and binding techniques. All will leave with a take-home holiday wreath. Sunday, Dec. 17, 3:30 p.m. Berkeley Art Center. $85

🏳️‍🌈 The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, which consists of more than 100 members and is celebrating its 45th year, will cross the Bay for its Holiday Spectacular concert. Expect favorites like “Jingle Bells” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” among other festive classics. Sunday, Dec. 17, 5 p.m. Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley. $48+

🎶 A beguiling vocalist deeply versed but hardly confined to pre-World War II jazz standards, Roberta Donnay is an artist who knows how to show an audience a good time, and with guitarist Danny Caron, who earned a Ph.D. in bluesology from West Coast cool-blues legend Charles Brown, she’s got everything she needs. Sunday, Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m. The Back Room. $25

❄️ Longtime Albany resident Barbara Higbie, a multi-instrumentalist with an expansive stylistic palette who’s been a force in the new acoustic music movement since her early Montreux recordings for Windham Hill, celebrates the release of her new album Winter Solstice at the Freight with the great Berkeley percussionist/vocalist Vicki Randle, cellist/vocalist Mia Pixley, percussionist Michaelle Goerlitz, bassist Dewayne Pate and mandolinist Jasper Manning. Sunday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m. Freight & Salvage. $30-$35

👑 Berkeley Playhouse’s delightful production of Cinderella Enchanted imagines Cinderella as a “free-spirited Berkeley artist” and Prince Christopher as a “wealthy Silicon Valley romantic.” Read our story. See website for details. Through Dec. 22. $33-$52

🎁 Berkeley’s three farmers’ markets are getting festive for December. The Locavore Wonderland Pop-up Gifting Series will feature some vendors not typically found at the market, like handmade jewelry, woodwork, soap and pottery. Through Dec. 25. Check the website for dates and locations. FREE

Beyond Berkeley

The Oakland Ballet performs The Nutcracker at Paramount Theater in 2018. Credit: Dan Dion

🎁 If you still need to finish your holiday shopping, Oaklandish’s holiday pop-up is here to help. While the popular apparel company has physical storefronts in downtown, Fruitvale, and Jack London Square, its new HQ on Brush Street is another place to shop for what you need. Oaklandish is the official brand for the Roots and Soul soccer teams and the upcoming B’s baseball team. In addition to t-shirts, socks, and hats, Oaklandish is offering an assortment of ornaments to add cheer to your Christmas tree, with proceeds benefiting Homies Empowerment, a nonprofit in deep East Oakland dedicated to helping youth and the immigrant community. This weekend and next, check social media for specific times, 601 Brush Street, Oakland.

🐭 Oakland holidays are incomplete without checking out Graham Lustig’s The Nutcracker at the Paramount Theatre. This year’s production includes music by the Oakland Symphony with guest conductor Pamela Martin, alongside the Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir. The performance will feature over two dozen Oakland Ballet dancers and more than 40 youth dancers, ages 7 to 17, in the roles of snowballs, mice, soldiers, and candies. Saturday, Dec. 16, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m. 2025 Broadway, Oakland. $21-$115,

🏮The Oakland Zoo’s popular lantern festival features large illuminated animal structures throughout the park to celebrate biodiversity and the zoo’s commitment to conservation. New themes this year include the forests of North America (mountain lions and wolves), the Arctic (puffins and polar bears), and rarely seen sea creatures of the deep ocean. Stroll through the “swamp,” and you may also encounter alligators and other animals of the Bayou. Santa will also be hanging on in the children’s ride area. Through Dec. 28, with some exceptions. Check the website for the full schedule and hours, $22-$26 (members get 10% off)

The Oaklandside's Arts and Community reporter Azucena Rasilla contributed reporting to this story.

The Oaklandside’s Arts and Community reporter Azucena Rasilla contributed reporting to this story.

