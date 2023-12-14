rocky beach speckled with light
Berkeley’s Barkley Beach at a -1 foot low tide, shortly before sunset. Credit: David Abercrombie

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.

  • 1,000-plus more homes could sprout in Berkeley with flurry of proposals (Mercury News)
  • Some Homekey sites in the Bay Area are struggling with habitability and drug problems (East Bay Times)
  • Test of unlimited transit pass expanding (SF Chronicle)
  • Mélia Mills at the Marsh Berkeley says the upper-middle class can rap, too (SF Chronicle)
  • UC Berkeley’s top stories from 2023 (Berkeley News)
  • What to eat in West Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
  • Peralta Community College District (Peralta Citizen)

"*" indicates required fields

See an error that needs correcting? Have a tip, question or suggestion? Drop us a line.
Hidden

Berkeleyside is Berkeley, California’s independently-owned local news site. Learn more about the Berkeleyside team. Questions? Email editors@berkeleyside.org.