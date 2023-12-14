Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- 1,000-plus more homes could sprout in Berkeley with flurry of proposals (Mercury News)
- Some Homekey sites in the Bay Area are struggling with habitability and drug problems (East Bay Times)
- Test of unlimited transit pass expanding (SF Chronicle)
- Mélia Mills at the Marsh Berkeley says the upper-middle class can rap, too (SF Chronicle)
- UC Berkeley’s top stories from 2023 (Berkeley News)
- What to eat in West Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
- Peralta Community College District (Peralta Citizen)
