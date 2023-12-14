Byron Gabriel DeCles, 21, is charged with trying to kill two people and punching a third on Dec. 8, among other allegations. He was in custody on Dec. 14 at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. Credit: Pete Rosos

Byron Gabriel DeCles, facing two charges of attempted murder, was spotted prowling around the house where he used to live and allegedly attacked three relatives last week, according to police and court records.

Police in Oakland arrested DeCles, 21, Tuesday, four days after Berkeley police said he first forced his way into a home on El Camino Real in the Claremont neighborhood, stabbing two people and punching a third shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.

One woman inside the home, on the phone to 911, confronted DeCles, who stabbed her “two times in the head and neck,” according to a declaration of probable cause filed by Berkeley police. When a man inside the home tried to intervene, DeCles stabbed him in the ear, the back of the neck and a shoulder blade. While fleeing the house, DeCles threw a piece of wood at the man and punched a third person, another woman, in the face, police said.

“Surveillance video captured DeCles breaking into and exiting the residence all within 30 seconds,” according to the declaration. The man who was stabbed also “reported that he saw DeCles prowling the residence hours before the assault,” it read.

“DeCles is a former resident of that house and relative of all three victims,” according to the declaration. “DeCles had previously been kicked out of this residence, and he has two prior assaults at this residence,” it reads.

Prosecutors have also charged DeCles with felony assault from an alleged Oct. 29 attack, and misdemeanor battery from a July 30 incident during which he allegedly attacked the same man he allegedly stabbed Friday, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday. In addition to charging him with trying to kill the man and woman, prosecutors have also charged him with elder abuse for allegedly punching the second woman, according to the complaint.

Police said DeCles returned to the home again shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, broke a window and tried unsuccessfully to steal a set of car keys before fleeing again. Oakland police caught him “after a foot pursuit” shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

DeCles mother, Kimberly Mosher of Oregon, has said DeCles has a history of mental health issues and may have been experiencing a crisis on Friday.

DeCles was scheduled for arraignment Thursday morning. Jail records show he remains in custody without bail at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. It is unclear if he has hired an attorney or enlisted a public defender.