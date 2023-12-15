Whether you’re craving an old-fashioned Italian seafood feast or three courses of French gastronomy, East Bay restaurants have you covered this holiday season. From Christmas Eve dinners to New Year’s Eve extravaganzas and hearty New Year’s Day brunch options, Nosh’s list has options for (almost) everyone. (However, considering the many hundreds of eating spots in the area, it is nowhere near exhaustive.) Remember to reserve in advance or you may miss out!

Berkeley

Donato & Co. is offereing a three-course, prix fixe menu for Christmas Eve, and a four-course, prix fixe menu on New Year’s Eve. Credit: Donato & Co.

This Elmwood neighborhood Italian spot is hosting a special Christmas Eve prix fixe featuring three courses: a selection of Venetian seafood (salmon, prawn and salted cod), a locally sourced fish and shellfish stew and a classic Italian panettone cake made with Sambuca mascarpone and chocolate sauce (complete menu available here). The meal is $65 per person and reservations are required. Come back to celebrate New Year’s Eve with another festive prix fixe meal, this time with four courses, including an amuse bouche followed by warm seafood salad or Italian steamed sausage, ricotta and truffle ravioli or tagliolini with prawns, branzino or Angus beef sirloin and a sweet ending. $90 per person; last seating is at 9:30 p.m. Donato & Co. is at 2635 Ashby Ave. (at College Avenue).

This downtown Berkeley brasserie and cocktail lounge is a chic place to spend your holidays. From December 19 to 23, Revival will be cooking live Dungeness crab served with risotto made with the crab tomalley (fat), alongside a celery root remoulade. Pre-order with a deposit, estimated at $65 per crab (Revival was still waiting for market prices at publication time). Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), reserve in advance for Revival’s special prix fixe festive meal, including Miyagi oysters, fresh crab, salt cod brandade, Revival’s signature duck and Painted Hills grass-fed beef (vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options also available; $75 per person). Don’t forget to stop by the bar for some hot-buttered rum. See out the year with an a la carte New Year’s Eve menu and live flamenco beginning at 9 p.m. (tickets required). Check the website for details. Revival Bar & Kitchen is at 2102 Shattuck Ave. (at Addison Street).

Celebrate the season with seafood and a spectacular view of the San Francisco Bay. Celebratory meal staple Skates is offering a three-course dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Choices include prime rib, cider brandy salmon and applejack mahi mahi. Skates is at 100 Seawall Drive, on the waterfront at the Berkeley Marina.

ZINO has diners covered on the holidays, with special menus available on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Credit: ZINO

Mediterranean spot ZINO is going all out, with prix fixe, four-course meals available on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. But the pièce de résistance may be its New Year’s Day extended brunch, featuring bottomless mimosas, a build-your-own bloody Mary bar and festive cocktails. (Brunch starts at 8 a.m. for you early birds and extends until 1:30 p.m. for the New Year’s Eve revelers and other late risers.) ZINO is in the Hotel Shattuck Plaza, 2086 Allston Way (at Shattuck Avenue).

Emeryville

Celebrate New Year’s Eve a day early at Emeryville’s historic dining spot and former speakeasy Townhouse. Saturday, Dec. 30, swing by for the renowned prime rib and (hopefully) Dungeness crab among other offerings. (The Dungeness crab season in the Bay Area has been delayed until at least Dec. 19 by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife while the Dungeness season in Oregon is set to open on Dec. 16.) The management’s favorite band, Bow Hammer Skins, will be serving up some funk/jazz from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Townhouse is at 5862 Doyle St. (between Powell Street and 59th Street).

Hong Kong East Ocean will offer a special holiday season menu from Dec. 22 to Jan. 7. Credit: Hong Kong East Ocean

Looking for a dim sum holiday? Hong Kong East Ocean serves up Cantonese cuisine alongside bay views from its perch at the western tip of Emeryville. Its festive holiday set menu runs from Dec. 22 to Jan. 7 and includes barbecue, fried shrimp puffs, Peking duck, braised Maine lobster, roast chicken and more. Minimum of five guests. $260 for five people; $498 for 10 (exclusive of tax and tip). Hong Kong East Ocean is at 3199 Powell St. next to Emeryville Marina Park.

Oakland

Southern Italian spot A16 is rolling out its annual La Vigilia, or Feast of the Seven Fishes, on Dec. 25 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The traditional Italian-American meal is served family style and includes oysters, tuna crudo, baccalà alla Napoletana (Neopolitan-style braised salt cod), shellfish brodo, roasted white bass and other fishy goodness. Vegetarian and wine pairing options are available. Stop by again New Year’s Eve weekend for celebratory menu options like orecchiette with Dungeness crab, seared scallops with sunchoke, beef short ribs with truffle and more. A16 is at 5356 College Ave. (between Manila and Bryant avenues).

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Bardo with a four-course, prix fixe menu. Credit: Bardo

Michelin-recommended Bardo is offering a festive New Year’s Eve four-course prix fixe ($135 per person) featuring porcini soup, yuzu custard, grilled duck breast or seasonal vegetables, and stuffed delicata squash or filet of beef with caviar and truffles, followed by a “grasshopper” chocolate cake. The meal is served with a glass of bubbly, and a full bar and cocktail menu is available. Dinner reservations are available from 5:30-9:30 p.m. (book in advance); diners who enjoy the meal after 8:30 also receive entry to the afterparty starting at 10 p.m., including a DJ, holiday cocktails, and a midnight countdown. Bardo is at 3343 Lakeshore Ave. (at Trestle Glen Road).

Bombera’s New Year’s Day brunch includes many spicy dishes and micheladas. Credit: Bombera

Come for a New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch at this 2023 Michelin Bib Gourmand hot spot. It’s chef Dominica Rice-Cisneros’ twelfth year of upholding the tradition of healing those who imbibed too much on New Year’s Eve with lots and lots of spicy dishes, including chilaquiles, tortas and menudo, alongside micheladas for a little hair of the dog. Jan. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bombera is at 3459 Champion St. (at Lincoln Avenue).

Hankering for Japanese barbecue this holiday season? Gyu-Kaku has you covered. It is open Christmas Day and New Year’s Day with a Yakiniku holiday menu for two or more ($95 for two diners) featuring chicken karaage, skirt steak, sirloin, Umakara Yaki beef, garlic shrimp and more. The meal is topped off with s’mores. Move up to premium, which includes bibimbap, Kalbi short rib, filet mignon and more for $108 for two. Add on a 100 oz. Kirin beer tower for $40 (and then take a ride share home). Gyu-Kaku is at 459 8th St. (at Broadway).

This Jack London Square French brasserie is offering gourmet delights for both Christmas and New Year’s. On Christmas Eve, experience a holiday-inspired three-course prix fixe menu starting at 4 p.m., with four choices for each course, including Dungeness crab salad, duck breast à l’orange, bûche de noel and more ($95 per person). New Year’s Eve, find a decadent four-course meal starting at 4 p.m., with more to choose from, including an amuse bouche with caviar, lobster bisque, petrale sole, and creme brulee (also $95 per person). Soak up all the holiday champagne with a hearty New Year’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (a la carte). Left Bank Brasserie is at 55 Webster St. (at Embarcadero West).

Christmas week, Piedmont Avenue’s California-Israeli spot Pomella will offer some special holiday treats, including rainbow cookies, chocolate salami, Christmas tree meringues, preserved tomatoes and butternut squash bastille (pre-orders available). On Dec. 31, Pomella is hosting a New Year’s Eve brunch until 3 p.m., with Marquez bagel sandwiches, challah French toast, shakshuka, mimosas and micheladas. Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Pomella is at 3770 Piedmont Ave. (at Yosemite Avenue).

Sobre Mesa is holdings a “Harlem Nights” themes New Year’s Eve dinner and afterparty. Credit: Sobre Mesa

See off 2023 at Sobre Mesa’s Harlem Nights New Year’s Eve dinner and afterparty. The Afro-Latinx cocktail lounge and brunch favorite is offering a four-course, prix fixe menu from 5-10 p.m. ($98 per person, reservations recommended). At 10:30 p.m., the DJ gets spinning, celebrating 50 years of hip hop. Bust out your best cocktail attire and be sure to book your tickets in advance. Sobre Mesa is at 1618 Franklin St. (at 17th Street).