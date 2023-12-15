Berkeley librarian Alan Bern shares what it’s like to be a Berkeley librarian — in a fictionalized way. Credit: Alan Bern

Berkeley’s Alan Bern, a former Berkeley librarian for 21 years, is a polymath whose work spans performance, photography, poetry and prose. He has published three poetry books and been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. His new book, a fictional memoir in a collage form, brings together many of his creative endeavors with a hyper-Berkeley focus. Bern has lived in Berkeley for 70 of his 73 years.

In the Pace of the Path

By Alan Bern

Uncollected Press, 119 pages, $18.99

The book weaves together two narratives. Maddux works as a reference librarian in Berkeley, where all day long he hears “the most remarkable, even deranged, questions. Boring ones, too, and repeated rantings.” His story unfolds in chapters called “Reference Desk.”

In segments titled “Alleyway,” we hear the voice of the other narrator, an unnamed homeless person, who lives with his dog, Cannella, in an alley that abuts the library, based on the real alley adjacent to Berkeley’s main public library, where Bern once worked. On the surface, such characters couldn’t be any more different, yet Bern manages to draw parallels between their lives.

The “PASS” is another recurring category and the only one devoted to poetry. Each is subtitled with a date and a place. Bern based these impressionist, haiku-like observations on the Berkeley paths that Maddux and Bern himself have traveled, observing moments in nature and memories.

“It’s about living in this town and walking around and remembering and seeing things,” Bern said. Such stops include Arlington Circle, Upper North Indian Rock Path and Eunice Street, his early home.

Illustrating the book are Bern’s black-and-white photos that help ground the reader in place — even if they are not familiar with such locations.

Kirkus Reviews heralded the book, calling it “a captivating literary experiment, as well as a moving story.”