A moderately sized storm is heading to Berkeley, bringing scattered showers throughout the week.
The National Weather Service is forecasting between two to three inches of rain will douse Berkeley and Oakland Sunday through Thursday, with a 20% chance of thunderstorms early Monday morning. The main rain band of the storm, which originated in the Gulf of Alaska region, is expected to impact the Bay Area Sunday afternoon.
Expect some ponding in low-lying, flood-prone areas. But flooding is not a significant concern with this storm, said Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist at the NWS Bay Area office in Monterey. Because this is one of the first significant storms of the season, river systems and soils are still able to absorb a “good amount of water,” he said.
“We’ve definitely had more impressive systems come through, [and] I don’t want to understate the fact that this one could have some localized flooding and breezy to gusty winds,” Murdock said. “But compared to what we saw back in January or the night [of] New Year’s Eve, this isn’t going to be as impactful as those.”
The agency is urging people to be “safe and smart,” to be prepared and to clear out gutters to prevent flooding, and check in on friends and neighbors, especially as this is one of the first significant storms of the season. A red flag warning has not been issued, as the potential thunderstorms are expected to come after a significant amount of rainfall has moistened the area, Murdock said.
Temperatures are expected to hover in the high 40s to low 60s.
Conditions are expected to dry out by the following weekend, but it’s possible more rain may be on the way during the Christmas holiday, according to long-range forecasts.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District also issued a Spare the Air Alert for Friday through Sunday, citing weather conditions trapping wood smoke pollution near the ground. It’s illegal to burn wood when a Spare the Air Alert is in place. AirNow’s air quality forecasts for Berkeley show the AQI rising above 100, entering the orange “unhealthy for sensitive groups” stage, for those three days.
Berkeley storm safety tips
We compiled advice from experts on how to stay safe before, during and after storms.
Sources: City of Berkeley, Alameda County, National Weather Service, Ready.gov, PG&E, CalTrans, Berkeley Wildfire Guide
How do I prepare for a storm?
- Protect your home from flooding by clearing storm drains, cleaning gutters and downspouts before the storm arrives. Volunteers with Berkeley’s adopt-a-drain program have access to the city’s reflective vests and garbage bags; there are currently around 30 storm drain volunteers, with new applications still being screened, albeit slowly due to staff vacancies. Learn more about the adopt-a-drain program.
- Sandbags can redivert the flow of water and minimize damage. Berkeley residents can take up to five free sandbags from the city’s Corporation Yard at 1326 Allston Way on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Prepare an emergency supply “go bag” with nonperishable food, any necessary medication, and sufficient water — one gallon of water per person each day. Learn how to assemble a go bag.
How do I prepare for potential power outages?
- Prepare portable phone battery packs and flashlights. Outdoor power generators can be a good option, especially for those with electricity-powered medical devices, but follow manufacturer instructions carefully to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
- If a power outage occurs, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 to report the outage and unplug most electrical appliances, leaving one lamp on to notify you when power is restored. Look up estimated restoration times on PG&E’s outage map.
- Keep your fridge and freezer doors closed. If you experience power outage-related food spoilage, file a PG&E claim.
- Read more tips for preparing for power outages.
Where do I sign up to be alerted of a storm?
- Sign up for Alameda County’s emergency alert system, AC Alert. The city’s website contains more information on how to get emergency notifications.
- Check the National Weather Service’s Bay Area website and Twitter account for up-to-the-minute weather information.
Where can I go to stay safe during a storm?
- Berkeley operates an emergency storm shelter at the old City Hall, but it’s frequently at its maximum capacity of 19 residents. Call Dorothy Day House at 510-495-0131 to see if space is available.
- When temperatures drop below 45 degrees or when there is a more than a 50% chance of precipitation, you can head to the North Berkeley Senior Center emergency warming center, which opens doors at 6:30 p.m. and closes the next morning. The warming center can accommodate up to 88 people and provides clean clothes and socks (when available), PPE, snacks and weekend meals.
- The American Red Cross offers temporary financial assistance and operates some shelters in areas where major natural disasters occur. Find an open shelter.
- Public libraries in Berkeley are open during business hours, Monday to Saturday, and offer bathrooms, water and temporary respite indoors. A full list of libraries and hours is available online.
How do I report storm damage?
- Residents and businesses can call 311 to report storm-related issues “such as a clogged drain, culvert, inlet, or creek; a fallen tree or major limb; a malfunctioning traffic signal; or flooding that enters a travel lane.”
- After hours, call 510-981-6620, to report clogged storm drains, flooding, lights or traffic signals and 510-981-6660 to report downed trees.
