Eight new books with Berkeley connect. Credit: Joanne Furio

Even if you’re not giving or receiving books during the holiday season, you might have extra time to check out some of these 15 new books written by local authors, set here or otherwise connected to Berkeley in some way.

Nonfiction

Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon

By Michael Lewis

W.W. Norton, 254 pages, $30

When Michael Lewis met the former billionaire and cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, Lewis suggested the idea of doing a book on him while walking through a eucalyptus grove near Lewis’ Berkeley home. Bankman-Fried gave the OK and gave Lewis unprecedented access for what would become the book Going Infinite. Lewis was even with the “crypto king” when he was indicted by a Manhattan federal court on seven counts of fraud and money laundering. Instead of ending Lewis’ shadowing, Bankman-Fried allowed it to continue, despite worries voiced by his attorneys and parents, both longtime Stanford law professors.

The book’s publication date coincided with the beginning of Bankman-Fried’s trial. When the verdict came after only four hours of deliberations, the founder and CEO of the crypto exchange FTX was found guilty of swindling $8 billion in customer money.

In the book, Lewis does not suggest that Bankman-Fried was innocent or guilty of the charges against him. He left that up to the reader.

Lewis is known for deep dives into his subject matter, such as the baseball analytics revolution implemented by Oakland A’s general manager Billy Bean in 2002 (Moneyball) and the subprime mortgage crisis (The Big Short). Tom Wolfe once called Lewis “probably the best current writer in America.”

Reviews — from The New York Times, Washington Post and Los Angeles Times — weren’t so enthusiastic, claiming that Lewis had gotten too close to his subject matter. The online site Semafor also described Lewis as benefitting from referring the subjects of his books, and others featured in them, to his speaking agency.

The New York Times’ Book Review took Lewis to task for being “so attached to the protagonist of his narrative that he takes an awful lot in stride.” A New York Times magazine article suggested that Lewis had befriended his subject to the point where he could not write negatively about him or his business, calling it on “60 Minutes” a “great, real business.” Lewis was so close to his subject, the magazine reported, he was also weighing in on some of Bankman-Fried’s business decisions. The London Review of Books described Lewis as being charmed and “amused” by Bankman-Fried.

Lewis seems to have taken such criticisms in stride, telling Time magazine that “This is what happens when you address a mob.”

“I don’t think the mob is the only voice here that matters. I’m not his defense lawyer. There’s plenty in the book that I’m sure he would not like to be in the book. It happens to arise out of actually spending an awful lot of time investigating the situation itself,” he said. “It felt like there’s a tribe waiting that were natively hostile to the truth of the story I experienced. All you can do is write it; I can’t make stuff up to make you happy.

A $5 million movie deal with Apple is in the works.

Portal: San Francisco’s Ferry Building and the Reinvention of American Cities

By John King

W.W. Norton & Company, 308 pages, $29.99

Even if we know little of their history or architectural significance, buildings can bedazzle us with their beauty and awe us with their mass. As one of the Bay Area’s most significant and oldest structures, San Francisco’s Ferry Building has had that effect on many of us, John King notwithstanding.

In his new book, Portal, the longtime Berkeley resident and urban design critic for the San Francisco Chronicle tackles the history of the 125-year-old Ferry Building and larger ideas about historic preservation as cities respond to tensions that impact urban infrastructure and public spaces.

This is King’s third book. His two previous guidebooks on San Francisco architecture were Pulitzer Prize finalists.

The Ferry Building opened in 1898 as “San Francisco’s portal to the world,” King writes, a showcase of civic ambition at the terminus of the transcontinental railroad. Through silent films and World’s Fair postcards, the mass media of its day, San Francisco became synonymous with the soaring clock tower and its ferry terminal.

King’s narrative follows the building from its rise to the many threats that threaten to tear it down, including the 1906 earthquake, which damaged it, and a 1948 plan to replace it with a World Trade Center in the name of postwar progress. At the time the influential Chronicle columnist Herb Caen questioned the idea of trying to protect “‘landmarks’ that serve no purpose today and have a doubtful importance as relics.”

San Franciscans, however, were not buying it. “It’s an outrage,” one member of the city’s Board of Supervisors told the Chronicle. “They might as well tear down the Eiffel Tower in Paris or the Statue of Liberty in New York.”

The building survived that proposal, but faced more. A 1962 plan called for the removal of the building’s wings (by then Caen had switched to the preservationist side) and the 1969 Ferry Port Plaza proposal that imagined encasing the building in glass. It took a natural disaster in the form of the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989 to provide the building with its most promising future. The earthquake damaged the Embarcadero Freeway, which was later demolished, giving city residents the chance to reclaim their connection to the bay.

Sixty years of ill-fated initiatives ended with the reinvention of the Ferry Building as a culinary and public market visited by millions. The new Ferry Building opened in March 2003 after a four-year renovation.

For King, the building checks all the boxes of what makes it an architectural icon.

“It has a memorable simplicity and a recognizable silhouette. The symmetry is compelling. It tested the engineering limits of its time with that massive concrete foundation,” but more fundamentally, King writes, “the Ferry Building has a civic component. “At every stage of San Francisco history in the past 125 years, people have singled it out as their idea of what the city is. Or what the city was. Or what the city ought to be.”

Graphic: Trauma and Meaning in Our Online Lives

By Alexa Koenig and Andrea Lampros

Cambridge University Press, 240 pages, $24.99

Sometimes a book appears when the culture seems to need it the most. Such is the case of Graphic: Trauma and Meaning in Our Online Lives. The book was published in August, weeks before the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel and subsequent bombings in Gaza, both of which produced shocking graphic imagery on social media that has had a traumatizing effect on viewers.

“People around the world are increasingly online and being exposed to upsetting imagery,” said Alexa Koenig, the book’s co-author and an adjunct professor at UC Berkeley. “This is happening at a scale never before experienced. The book is an attempt to provide readers with the most recent research into how they can safely and sustainably engage with the most urgent social issues of our time.”

Graphic shares how to minimize the risk of psychological harm from viewing graphic and other upsetting material online, summarizes up-to-date research about the harms and benefits of social media usage and explores the history and impact of iconic imagery that has helped shape activism.

Koenig is a human rights lawyer and investigator while Andrea Lampros is a journalist and human rights researcher. Both are Berkeley residents. Together they co-founded the first university-based digital investigations lab at UC Berkeley’s Human Rights Center in 2016. The lab has acted as a model for more than half a dozen universities around the world.

The Art of Brevity: Crafting the Very Short Story

By Grant Faulkner

University of New Mexico Press, 173 pages, $19.95

Berkeley’s Grant Faulkner, himself a practitioner of the very short story, has come out with a guide to crafting them.

Faulkner’s at the forefront of the flash fiction community and a major contributor to the literary landscape. He is the executive director of National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) the cofounder of 100 Word Story, an online lit mag. In addition, he has written a work of literary fiction (All the Comfort Sin Can Provide), a work of literary fiction, a collection of his own 100-word stories (Fissures), and a collection culled from the lit mag (Nothing Short of 100). He’s also co-host of the podcast Write-minded, which offers weekly inspiration for writers.

Like most fiction writers, Faulkner had treated the novel like the ne plus ultra, lured by its “aesthetic of bigness,” he writes in the intro. In the midst of a novel he had been working on for 10 years, he read Paul Strohm’s memoir, Sportin’ Jack, consisting of a hundred 100-word stories, and found the short form “beguiling.” Contrary to being easier, he found it more challenging, a riddle to solve.

Faulkner describes writing flash — defined as a short story under 1,000 words — as “a type of border crossing into a different land of storytelling, which captures small intense moments of our lives by calling attention to the spectral blank spaces around them. Flash allows stories to capture the running water of the everyday.” Ambiguity is also a hallmark of the form. Arguing against comparisons to blurbs found on X and Facebook, Faulkner observed that flash is not built for speed and requires repeated readings, like a good poem.

In the foreword, the author Megan Giddings writes that Faulkner approaches techniques “not in a firm, proscriptive way but through play, through metaphor, in addition to his rigorous close-reading and explanations.”

The Museum of Scent

By Mandy Aftel

Abbeville Press, 262 pages, $40

The term “natural” has become so overused, even the most legitimate products or practitioners of age-old traditions can become suspect. Mandy Aftel has earned the description.

The natural fragrance guru has been making and researching the history of natural fragrance since the 1990s. Like any expert obsessed with her craft, Aftel has turned her North Berkeley backyard into a luxurious rose garden (and has used their petals to inspire her perfumes), and crafted her own line of natural fragrances, Aftelier Perfumes, which have won the industry’s highest awards.

Taking it to the next level, in 2017 Aftel converted her former garage into the Aftel Archive of Curious Scents, the only museum devoted to fragrance in the U.S. and a quirky Berkeley attraction that has drawn visitors from all over the globe.

Aftel’s beautifully illustrated new book shares many of the items, paraphernalia, displays, historic perfumer’s books, antique objects and ephemera from the museum, along with a dictionary of natural fragrances that describes their qualities and historic significance. The book is Aftel’s fifth on natural fragrance.

The Man I Didn’t Know

By Meighan Leibert

New Degree Press, 354 pages, $25

Michael Leibert has left such a legacy in Berkeley that his name appears on a historic plaque. He was the UC Berkeley dramatic art student who founded Berkeley Repertory Theater, the East Bay’s first resident professional theater, in 1968. “Berkeley Rep,” as locals affectionately call it, grew from a small storefront neighborhood company into a Tony-award-winning troupe whose innovative work often involved premieres that ended up with successful runs on Broadway.

Leibert has also left behind a familial legacy his daughter, Meighan, has unraveled in her memoir, The Man I Didn’t Know.

“Growing up, we were there all the time with our dad. We were in the theater, we were a part of it,” Meighan, who lives in San Rafael, told The Marin Independent Journal. But when her parents divorced when she was 5, her father disappeared from her life.

When he died at the age of 44 of alcoholism, she was 17. Her memoir proved a way for her to reconstruct his life more fully, learning about him as a man, husband, colleague and friend.

Chapter 1 begins with Meighan revisiting Berkeley Rep, 23 years after his memorial service was held there.

“I discovered that although he wasn’t an active parent in my life, he was a father to many,” she wrote in the author’s note. “It wasn’t until I was in my fifties that I could acknowledge him for the man he was instead of the father he couldn’t be.”

Organized Living: Solutions and Inspiration for Your Home

By Shira Gill

Ten Speed Press, 288 pages, $32.50

Shira Gill knows something about organized living. To start, she’s a professional organizer. She also shares a 1,200-square-foot Berkeley bungalow with her husband, two daughters and an Australian Shepherd.

“Our home was built in 1916 and only has two small closets — no garage or attic — so we have to get super smart about storage and organization,” she said. She does that by practicing a minimalist philosophy when it comes to stuff. Minimalista was the title of her first book.

Her latest book, Organized Living, showcases the homes of 25 other organizers, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their meticulously kept world. Through visual inspiration, expert tips and resources, Gill maintains that anyone can have a stress-relieving, clutter-free lifestyle that “creates more time for the things that matter most.”

Fiction

The Golden Gate

Amy Chua

Minotaur Books, 384 pages, $28

Amy Chua generated lots of controversy when she wrote The Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mom in 2011, a book that expanded upon her Wall Street Journal essay, “Why Chinese Mothers are Superior.” Chinese Americans complained that the book stereotyped their culture and parenting methods. For her second book, Chua decided to write a novel.

Chua does not live here — she resides in New Haven, Connecticut and teaches law at Yale — though she did pass through Berkeley in early October and stopped at Mrs. Dalloway’s to pose with staff for pictures to promote her book.

Her novel’s subject matter, however, is as local as it gets.

In the tradition of a Dashiell Hammet noir, this historical thriller revolves around the Claremont in 1944, “a swanky” hotel where a rich industrialist with anarchist enemies is assassinated in one of the rooms, just after homicide detective Al Sullivan leaves the bar.

Sullivan’s investigation leads him to another tragedy that had occurred at the Claremont 10 years earlier: the death of 7-year-old Iris Stafford, a member of the Bainbridge family, one of the wealthiest in San Francisco, whose descendants would rather leave that murder unsolved. Rumor had it that Iris still haunts the Claremont, weaving in a ghost story, too.

Though she’s now writing fiction, Chua is still concerned with race and class and how they affect power, sex and justice. Such themes are echoed in Sullivan himself, a mixed-race former Army officer who’s reckoning with his own history.

Live Not By Lies

By Patrick Coffey

Beck and Branch, 302 pages, $19.95

The Chicago-born Patrick Coffey has made a career in chemistry, founding or co-founding several companies that develop chemical instrumentation and software. He is a visiting scholar At UC Berkeley and lives here. His first book, Cathedrals of Science: The Personalities and Rivalries That Made Modern Chemistry, made use of that expertise. Publisher’s Weekly called it “an engrossing, often somber history.”

For his next book, Coffey stepped out of his comfort zone. Live Not By Lies is a work of historical fiction, inspired by his lifelong fascination with the Soviet Union.

The book traces the fortunes of two families — the “wreckers,” those who destroyed lives, and their victims, the “wrecked” — during the 69-year history of the Soviet Union. One is headed by Leonid Eitingon, a historical figure who directed Trotsky’s murder and helped destroy the lives of millions of people. The other family includes a former White Army colonel. Historical figures like Eitingon, Trotsky, Stalin, Beria, Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera. Daniel Siqueiros, Isaac Babel, Andrei Sakharov, and Anna Akhmatove all make appearances in the story.

Patriots

By Bill Issel

Carleton Street Publications, 272 pages, $11.95

Bill Issel of Berkeley is a widely published scholar of urban history who’s been writing about the role of race, class, ethnicity and religion in the politics of American cities since the late 1960s. His most recent historical research and writing on the 1930s and 1940s is based on declassified FBI and other government documents, as well as oral histories and interviews.

“The often heroic struggles of the real individuals and my affection for the city where I was born and grew up [San Francisco] inspired me to try my hand at fiction and read out to readers who might enjoy historical fiction about the people of the Bay Area whose efforts helped win ‘the war at home,’” he said.

The War at Home is the name of Issel’s trilogy of historical fiction that takes place primarily in San Francisco, with scenes in Berkeley, Oakland, Sausalito and Pescadero.

Inspired by several true stories from 1942 Issel discovered in his research, the novel tells the story of Tony Bosco, a former San Francisco police commissioner and special investigator for the mayor, who works to solve a racial hate crime while fighting off false charges that he is an agent of Mussolini’s fascist government.

Bosco and his ad-hoc team of investigators come up against local Nazi and fascist sympathizers who, outraged by the non-white newcomers flooding into the Bay Area, decide to revive the late Senator James D. Phelan’s “Keep California White” campaign, one of the historical facts that run through the narrative.

Issel published Patriots a week before his 83rd birthday by Carleton Street Publications, a nonprofit, independent publishing company he started in Berkeley for fiction and nonfiction set in the Bay Area. All royalties benefit Shaping San Francisco, a community-sourced history project that documents overlooked San Francisco stories.

Poetry

The Delicacy of Embracing Spirals

By Mimi Tempestt

City Lights Books, 144 pages, $17.95

When reading her experimental poetry, The Berkeley poet Mimi Tempestt expects her readers to work as hard as she does.

It’s like taking time to receive the fullness of a painting at an art museum,” she said. “You have to sit with it. Understand it. My life, my thinking, my writing requires work; so the reading experience should always reflect that.”

Tempestt has just published her second book of poetry, The Delicacy of Embracing Spirals, one of Publisher’s Weekly’s most anticipated poetry books for the fall of 2023.

Tempestt is highly visual, which comes across most noticeably in her use of line breaks. There are traditional stanzas to phrases at tabs across the page, moving from left to right, from right to left and on the diagonal. Margins are flushed right, left and centered.

Type, too, appears in many incarnations: struck through, bold faced and highlighted but rarely capitalized.

In Spirals, Tempestt, who is Black and queer, “investigates the ways in which the personal narrative of Black queer womanhood can be expressed through a radically human lens,” according to the publisher’s description. Her subject matter delves into the intersectionality of race, gender and class, offering social and political critique, often with Tempestt’s wry humor.

“I miss the old kinda white folks. the ones you could tell were white. because when you know they are white at least you can protect yourself accordingly,” she writes in a prose section.

She goes on to describe a woman online she believes is a “fine ass sista” on Instagram whose complexion becomes lighter and lighter, her eye color brighter and brighter, as she keeps scrolling. By the end of her scrolling, she discovers that the woman is white. “It ain’t good enough for white people to want to kill us. Naw they gotta look like us now too!” she concludes.

In a play starring Jesus and Emmett Till, Tempestt does not back away from playing with the possibilities. She begins with the classic joke structure about two people walking into a bar.

“I don’t know about this immortal gig, Jesus. It seems like every time I try to rest, america finds a way to conjure back my spirit,” Till says. “You tellin’ me?” Jesus responds, “ I’ve been doing this shit around the globe for two thousand and twenty-two years.”

The book ends with an even more fantastical play in which the lies of the actors and the audience are all at stake.

Agrodolce

By Luisa Maria Giulianetti

Bordighera Press, 87 pages, $16

Agrodolce is an Italian word combining agro (sour) with dolce (sweet). It is also the title of Berkeley poet Luisa Maria Giulianetti’s first book, a multi-genre collection. In the preface, Giulianetti offers a second definition of the word: “when grief and joy comingle. When the pang of loss is tempered by the sweetness of remembering.”

Such bittersweetness lies at the heart of the immigrant experience, which for Giulianetti is not in the distant past. Her mother is Sicilian born; her father the son of Tuscan immigrants. She herself spoke Italian and Sicilian as first languages. In addition to her own experiences, the book is inhabited by forebears with “their feet in two worlds”: her mother, father and nonnas who have buried children or a young husband, washed bowls, scoured pans and, of course, cooked.

Food is practically a major character in the book, which contains family recipes for caponata and “Nonna’s Pasta con “Finochietto” (grandma’s pasta with wild fennel). The poem that precedes the recipe describes her nonna making her son-in-law stop the car so she can pick the wild fennel growing alongside railroad tracks. When she tastes it, her grandmother laments that this is not the wild fennel of her Sicilian homeland.

“Displacement/lives on fingertips tipped by knife/cuts. On the unsated tongue. Even/after thirty years and three cities/the body knows what it knows./What it lacks: Mount Etna silting/stems. The Mediterranean /brining her mouth.”

Interspersed throughout the book are mini “lezioni” (lessons) that together act like a sort of handbook on Italian culture. One describes la bella figura, a way of being in the world that includes dressing properly and behavior that’s at once courteous and dignified. La bella figura is no cultural artifact: it explains why you never see contemporary Italian women on the streets in yoga pants and flip flops.

“Do not leave the house with unironed clothes like Americans do,” Giulianetti writes. “Your clothes don’t have to be new or fancy, but they must be clean and pressed.”

“How to Drink Coffee Like an Italian: A Guide,” is not a lesson but a poem, yet likewise has a finger-wagging feel. “Latte means milk. Order a latte and you,/and you will get a glass of milk…Do not expect pumpkin spice or caramel swirl./Or order a cappuccino: a shot of caffé topped/with frothed milk, served in a small cup./Do not request a short, tall, or grande.”

Giulianetti admits that such pieces are somewhat didactic — she hopes in a humorous way.

“They are framed by a type of oppositional culture that my mom, maternal grandmother, and other Italians I know participated in,” she said, “Italian culture was often held up to American culture and deemed better in certain respects—especially in terms of food.”

Hybrid

In the Pace of the Path

By Alan Bern

Uncollected Press, 119 pages, $18.99

Berkeley’s Alan Bern, a former Berkeley librarian for 21 years, is a polymath whose work spans performance, photography, poetry and prose. He has published three poetry books and been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. His new book, a fictional memoir in a collage form, brings together many of his creative endeavors with a hyper-Berkeley focus. Bern has lived in Berkeley for 70 of his 73 years.

The book weaves together two narratives. Maddux works as a reference librarian in Berkeley, where all day long he hears “the most remarkable, even deranged, questions. Boring ones, too, and repeated rantings.” His story unfolds in chapters called “Reference Desk.”

In segments titled “Alleyway,” we hear the voice of the other narrator, an unnamed homeless person, who lives with his dog, Cannella, in an alley that abuts the library, based on the real alley adjacent to Berkeley’s main public library, where Bern once worked. On the surface, such characters couldn’t be any more different, yet Bern manages to draw parallels between their lives.

The “PASS” is another recurring category and the only one devoted to poetry. Each is subtitled with a date and a place. Bern based these impressionist, haiku-like observations on the Berkeley paths that Maddux and Bern himself have traveled, observing moments in nature and memories.

“It’s about living in this town and walking around and remembering and seeing things,” Bern said. Such stops include Arlington Circle, Upper North Indian Rock Path and Eunice Street, his early home.

Illustrating the book are Bern’s black-and-white photos that help ground the reader in place — even if they are not familiar with such locations.

Kirkus Reviews heralded the book, calling it “a captivating literary experiment, as well as a moving story.”

Kids

A Garden in My Hands

By Meera Sriram

Alfred A. Knopf, 40 pages, $18.99

Growing up in Chennai, India, Meera Sriram was not exposed to picture books. After moving to the U.S., she discovered them in the early 2000s when she had her first child. She found them lacking.

“Children of color and children — like my own kids — were completely missing in the stories that we read,” she told an interviewer on last year’s Multicultural Children’s Book Day.

“They were mostly set in the U.S. Cross cultural and immigrant experiences were also missing.”

So Sriram wrote her own, with a focus on the Indian experience. Her first, The Yellow Suitcase, was published in 2019. Since then the Berkeley author has been publishing in both India and the U.S. and wound up quitting her job as an electrical engineer.

Her latest book, with the illustrator Sandhya Prabhat, tells the story of a young girl who, in preparation for a family wedding, gets henna designs applied to her hands as her mother shares stories of family weddings, moons and ancestors long gone. The book includes a Q&A at the end about henna and an author’s note on her own memories of having henna applied to her hands.

Elbert in the Air

By Monica Wesolowska

PRH Dial Books, 40 pages, $28

This is Berkeley author Monica Wesolowska’s second picture book that celebrates differences. In her first, Leo & Lea, Leo loves numbers while Lea loves patterns, told in a structure that’s modeled after the Fibonacci Sequence. Elbert’s tale opens with him being born and immediately floating into the air.

“Once I had this idea I was going to follow it as far as I could take it,” Wesolowska told the Reach Out & Read podcast in June. As the only one in town who can float, his mother has to decide what to do. Townsfolk offer plenty of advice on how to keep Elbert down, but his mother believes that “if he’s born to float, he should be allowed to float.”

The book celebrates unconditional love and rising above those who stand in the way of being who you are.

Boomi’s Boombox

By Shanthi Sekaran

Harper Collins, 272 pages, $18.99

Shanthi Sekaran explored illegal immigration and adoption in the critically acclaimed 2017 novel Lucky Boy, which was set in Berkeley. She has since written books for a younger crowd. In her latest, for readers 8-12, she tackles the difficult subject of losing a parent, exploring grief, family, dance and friendship.

Boomi is 12 years old when her father dies of COVID-19. When she receives her father’s boombox as a gift, she presses play and time travels back to Thumpton-on-Soar, England, 1986, where she meets her father who is also 12.

Boomi starts to see what being 12 was like for her dad, growing up Indian in a town that wanted to silence people like him. She starts to understand why he never went back. But why is Boomi sent back to Thumpton? Is she supposed to save her dad? Or change her life?