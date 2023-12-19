Shelf-stable items, such as juice boxes and pinto beans, are stored in the Berkeley Food Network warehouse on Ninth Street. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Editors’ note: We’re resharing this story, first published on Nov. 21.

On a recent Thursday afternoon, the 20-person line at the Berkeley Food Network’s Ninth Street food distribution center flowed relatively quickly. A mother held on to her child’s hand to keep him from running around; inside, a pair of siblings made choice selections in a tub of produce.

“Rent is going up, and groceries are getting more and more expensive,” one woman told Berkeleyside in Cantonese while waiting in line. Carrying a foldable shopping cart, the woman, who declined to give her name, said that for the past month, she’s been supplementing the food she gets at the pantry with trips to grocery stores for vegetables she’s more accustomed to eating, like bok choy.

Scroll down for a map of local food banks and to learn what to expect during your first visit

In Alameda County and Berkeley, food banks are seeing longer lines and high demand for food services — a continuation of what they experienced during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now with fewer federal resources.

The Alameda County Community Food Bank, a main source of food resources for Berkeley, distributed over 15 million pounds of food between July and September, according to spokesperson Michael Altfest. If distribution continues at this rate, he said numbers will exceed that of pandemic years and an annual record of around 60 million pounds.

“For the last year or two, the theme in general hunger relief has been the positive impact we see when the government actually makes contributions,” Altfest said. “The theme of this year has been the impact of what happens when the government takes away benefits.”

Local communities benefited greatly from federal programs like the child tax credit and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which expired or were rolled back in 2022, and state equivalents like CalFresh, which also lost funding after pandemic emergencies were lifted. Initial research has shown that these benefits brought overall poverty and child poverty to record lows nationwide.

Molly Rosenthal, development and communications manager for Berkeley Food Network (BFN), said the factors of poverty — including food and housing insecurity — are inextricably linked, and Berkeley residents continue to juggle basic needs with high rent and cost of living. That’s where food banks try to fill a gap.

“We’re doing food assistance, but housing is so tied into that,” Rosenthal said. “If you’re paying a few hundred dollars for groceries, that’s a few hundred dollars you don’t have (in hand) to pay for rent.”

The food network was founded in 2016 and secured its warehouse space through a city-supported lease in 2019. Now, they offer food for all Berkeley and Albany residents in need of food on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the warehouse, and throughout the week at 14 partner sites at schools, senior homes and other locations in the city.



The food bank mimics a grocery store experience, Rosenthal said, and BFN sets a very low barrier for entry. People in need of food do not need to show proof of residence or government identification, but they do have to share contact information to utilize a membership card, similar to other member-based grocery store cards.

Rosenthal said members run the gamut of the city’s population — there are college students, working families with children, the elderly and tech workers. Some people have relied on food banks for years, and others learned during the pandemic that food services could help them during financial hardships.

Molly Rosenthal photographed at the Berkeley Food Network’s Ninth Street warehouse on Nov. 16, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

“The pandemic obviously drove a lot of people who were ‘marginally food insecure’ into food insecurity, but I think what happened too is that the pandemic exposed a lot more people to our work,” Altfest said, referring to U.S. Department of Agriculture benchmarks for people who experience food insecurity.

On the donation front, most food banks interviewed by Berkeleyside said they prefer monetary donations to in-kind donations because they have more buying power than the typical shopper. Food banks have access to wholesale and government-supported groceries.

“We’d never deter anybody from donating actual food to us, but it’s most impactful to make monetary donations to the food bank because we are able to do so much with that,” Altfest said. “What someone may pay for a jar of peanut butter and donate to us, for the cost of that we can provide many meals worth of food.”

Space can also be a limiting factor: Berkeley Community College’s food pantry, for example, doesn’t have a freezer, and refrigerator space is scarce.

Like many nonprofits and donation-supported organizations, the holiday “giving season” comprises a majority of food bank budgets — up to 50% for the county food bank and BFN — but their representatives stressed that food insecurity and need persist year-round.

Anyone who does want to donate food should opt for nutritious, shelf-stable foods, like canned soups and meats, pre-packaged meals that are non-perishable and culturally representative foods in those categories.

Berkeley food banks need volunteers year-round

Local food distribution centers also said they’re in need of more volunteers, and not just during the holidays.

The Berkeley Food Pantry, which distributes more than 20,000 pounds of food per week through an in-person pantry and a limited home delivery program (reserved for households that can’t go to the pantry), cited a shortage of volunteer drivers as the reason it can’t accept more deliveries than the 30 to 45 it currently has on its roster. The pantry has one designated vehicle, but it’s usually “booked pretty solid” for pickups from retailers, said Jonas Osmand, a longtime volunteer and former interim director.

At Insight Housing’s community meals program (formerly the Quarter Meal), the number of volunteers has not matched the rising number of visitors. During its Thanksgiving meal in 2022, the program reached 100 visitors — a milestone for the organization for the first time; it currently averages 105 visitors daily. The program, which has been serving hot meals five days a week since the ’70s and is located at the Hope Center, is Berkeley’s longest-running daily free meal program.

Many of its volunteers stopped coming at the onset of the pandemic, and have been slow to return, said Andre Green, Insight Housing’s meals program manager, speaking on the phone from a bustling kitchen as his team prepped the day’s meals — broccoli and beef for Insight Housing’s shelter and permanent supportive housing residents, and meat lasagna and vegan fried rice for the community meals, which are open to all.

“We need volunteers to keep it at the level we’d like to see us be at,” Green said. “Our dining room is clean, nothing less than you or I would expect from a dining room. To sit down, eat in a clean place, eat a meal — especially when it’s raining — we take great pride in that and the food.

“Not everybody that we serve is homeless; some of them have to make a choice — buy food or pay their rent. You never know who is going to get in that line.”

Berkeley food pantries

We’ve put together a map and list of food pantries and additional meals and food resources in Berkeley. You can also find a map of all Alameda County sites through the Alameda County Community Food Bank locator.

Berkeley Food Pantry

Who is eligible: Anyone who resides, works or attends school in Albany and Berkeley and is in need of emergency groceries.

What you’ll get: Between three and four bags of groceries filled with USDA food, including shelf-stable staples, frozen meat, fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy and bread every 30 days. You won’t be turned away if you come more than once a month but will get a smaller amount of groceries.

What to bring: On your first visit, you’ll want to bring documentation to confirm that you either live, work or study in Berkeley. For the following visits, a photo ID will do.

Website: https://www.berkeleyfoodpantry.org

Location: Berkeley Friends Church, 1600 Sacramento Street

Hours: 2-4 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Basic Needs Center at Berkeley City College

Who is eligible: Berkeley City College students enrolled in at least one class (no unit minimum).

What you’ll get: Produce and grocery items from Berkeley Bowl through the Berkeley Food Network and Alameda County Food Bank, including milk and eggs.

What to bring: Berkeley City College Student ID with a sticker indicating you’re a current student and a bag.

Website: https://www.berkeleycitycollege.edu/basicneeds/

Location: Atrium (basement level) at Berkeley City College, 2050 Center St.

Hours: 12-3 p.m. (students) and 1-3 p.m. (staff and faculty), Thursdays when class is in session.

Basic Needs Food Pantry at UC Berkeley

Who is eligible: UC Berkeley students, staff, visiting scholars, student researchers, postdocs and faculty.

What you’ll get: Fresh produce, freezer items, cereal, milk, pasta, rice and other shelf-stable food.

What to bring: UC Berkeley ID and a bag

Website: https://basicneeds.berkeley.edu/pantry

Location: Check in on the first floor of the MLK Student Union near the North entrance before visiting the pantry downstairs.

Hours: Vary; check the website for details

Insight Housing Community Meal

Who is eligible: Anyone who needs food

What you’ll get: A free hot meal, with a vegan option

What to bring: Just show up

Website: https://insighthousing.org/what-we-do/food/

Location: The Hope Center, 2012 Berkeley Way

Hours: 3-4 p.m., Monday through Friday

Mercy Brown Bag Program

Who is eligible: Anyone in Alameda County 60 years and older and has an income less than 232% of the federal poverty line.

What you’ll get: Fresh produce, milk, eggs, shelf-stable pantry items like spaghetti sauce, tuna and peanut butter.

What to bring: Identification showing proof of residence in Alameda County

Website: https://mercybrownbag.org/get-food/

Location: South Berkeley Senior Center, 2939 Ellis Street. More locations can be found on the program’s map

Hours: 9:30-10:30 a.m., first and third Fridays

Berkeley Food Network

(The 9th Street warehouse will be closed on Thanksgiving)

Who is eligible: Anyone who lives, works or studies in Berkeley and Albany

What you’ll get: Seasonal produce and rotating shelf-stable pantry items. Milk, bread, eggs and protein when available.

What to bring: On your first visit, you’ll be asked to fill out a short, confidential registration form, available in English, Spanish and Chinese, after which you’ll receive a membership card that works at any BFN pantry. Bring the membership card and a bag.

Website: https://www.berkeleyfoodnetwork.org/getfood/

Berkeley Technology Academy, 2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

2:30-3:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays

Albany High School (cafeteria), 603 Key Route Blvd., Albany

1:30-2:30 p.m., first and third Fridays

West Berkeley Family Wellness Center, 1900 6th St.

1:30-2:30 p.m., second and fourth Wednesdays

South Berkeley Senior Center, 2939 Ellis St.

2-3 p.m., second Mondays

Berkeley High School, 2200 block of MLK, at the gate between the athletic fields and Building G

4-5 p.m., first and third Wednesdays

Berkeley Adult School, 1701 San Pablo Ave., at the main entrance

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., second Wednesdays

9th Street Pantry, 1925 Ninth St.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-12, Saturday. The pantry will be closed on Thanksgiving

Alameda County Community Food Bank

The county food bank doesn’t have an onsite food pantry, but resource workers are available to offer help with CalFresh assistance and more. You can also call the helpline for food support at 510-635-3663 or visit foodnow.net.

Location: 7900 Edgewater Drive, Oakland

Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday