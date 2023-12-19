Over an inch of rain fell on parts of Berkeley and the East Bay, with several more days of rain forecast for the week, according to the National Weather Service.

In the 24 hours leading up to 6 a.m. Tuesday, a rain gauge at the UC Berkeley Botanical Garden recorded 1.19 inches of rain, according to the NWS.

Meters in Oakland recorded far less rain for the same timeframe, between 0.13 and 0.29 inches, but other parts of the East Bay got even more — 1.66 inches in Richmond, 1.92 inches in Fremont and 1.43 inches in Newark.

Lingering showers are expected throughout Tuesday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms, according to the area’s forecast. More rain, which will be heavy at times, will move through the area on Wednesday. Commuters are advised to allow extra time to reach their destination in the morning.

A stormy morning Wednesday was forecast to taper into rain but no thunder or lightning later in the day, with skies forecast to clear to mostly sunny on Thursday.

Several days of rain, beginning Sunday, have coincided with improved air quality, with the air quality index — or amount of pollutants in the air, from 0 to 500 — for the East Bay dropping from over 100 over the weekend to 38 Monday and 33 Tuesday, according to the Bay Area Quality Management District.

