Hay Yue Restaurant

Oakland’s Chinatown has a new spot for affordable Chinese noodles, dim sum, clay pot soups, fried rice, barbecue and other dishes in Hay Yue, in the well-loved space that has previously held the D & A, T & K and Taishan cafes. Hay Yue Restaurant, 337 8th St. (between Webster and Harrison streets), Oakland

MO’s Wine Bar

This new, hotly-anticipated, woman-owned wine bar is now open and ready for holiday toasting. The gorgeous space is set within a turn-of-the-century building, with remnants still visible of its past life as a late-1930s bar (The Pop Inn). Along with a menu of seasonal snacks and charcuterie and a short list of beers and low-ABV cocktails, owner and Alameda native Maura Passanisi (Della Donna) curates a selection of wines with a focus on women winemakers. MO’s softly opened in November, and celebrated its grand opening on Dec. 16. MO’s Wine Bar, 1515 Park St. (between Santa Clara Avenue and Times Way), Alameda

The new Philz Coffee in Castro Valley is inside an old Flying A gas station and has kept some of the artifacts and architecture of the previous occupant. Credit: Philz Coffee

Philz Coffee Castro Valley

Castro Valley has a classy and classic new Philz Coffee … station. The shop is literally a refueling stop, as it is built inside a vintage former Flying A gas station. A vintage gas pump, garage doors and some additional original Flying A features were preserved and incorporated into the redesign. Philz Coffee, 3359 Castro Valley Blvd., Castro Valley

Slainte

Yes, like a phoenix, Slainte has risen from its tragic, not-so-permanent closure on Halloween in a miraculous fairytale of support, reopening toasts and live music. The Irish pub celebrated its grand reopening on Dec. 15. Happy Christmas Slainte! You’ve made some dreams come true. Slainte, 131 Broadway (at 2nd Street), Oakland