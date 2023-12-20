Never miss local events! Sign up for Berkeleyside’s arts and culture newsletter, The Scene. And check out our new roundup of affordable things to do anytime in Berkeley.

Programming note: Our newsroom will be off next week, and there won’t be an Around Berkeley. See you in the new year!

Around Berkeley

A piece of pottery by Sandy Simon is among the items sold at Trax Gallery. Courtesy: Trax Gallery

🎁 Bartavelle Coffee and Wine Bar is hosting a Holiday Market and Party, featuring handmade goods, food (including June Taylor’s handmade, low-sugar rare fruit preserves), wine and other gifts. Party time starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 4 p.m.-9 p.m., 1621 San Pablo Ave.

💃 Pianist/organist Larry Goldings, a jazz master and a versatile L.A. studio player who tours with James Taylor, performs with dynamic tap dancer Melinda Sullivan at the Freight, where they’ll be joined by a special guest, San Francisco reed expert Patrick Wolff. Thursday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m. Freight & Salvage. $30-$35

👑 It’s your last chance to catch Berkeley Playhouse’s delightful production of Cinderella Enchanted, which imagines Cinderella as a “free-spirited Berkeley artist” and Prince Christopher as a “wealthy Silicon Valley romantic.” Read our story. See website for details. Through Friday, Dec. 22. $33-$52

🎤 Bay Area singer-songwriter and UCLA student Dakota Dry will be performing at the Art House Gallery. Friday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m. (doors at 6:30 p.m.) $10-$15

🏺Part of Berkeley’s artisan scene since 1995, Trax Gallery holds a ceramics yard sale featuring work by nationally known potters from around the U.S. Saturday, Dec. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Trax Gallery. FREE (cash only to buy pottery)

🎨 Need to unwind? Here’s a good opportunity to tap into some childhood nostalgia: the Berkeley Public Library’s Claremont Branch is hosting a coloring event with jazz playing in the background. It’s meant for adults and teens. Saturday, Dec. 23, 2 p.m. FREE

🎹 As a secular Jew, the Back Room’s Sam Rudin doesn’t celebrate Christmas, unless the prodigious blues/jazz pianist is at the keys, where he’s made a habit of marking the season with a program of swinging, grooving holiday favorites since 2018. Sunday, Dec. 24, 8 p.m. The Back Room. $12

🔥With three quarters of the near-legendary jazz/funk quartet T.J. Kirk, Damn Skippy is a volatile aggregation encompassing half a dozen illustrious musicians who’ve been collaborating in various bands and projects for some three decades, and this Back Room incarnation features Berkeley drummer Scott Amendola and Berkeley guitarist John Schott, Berkeley-to-Brooklyn transplant Will Bernard on guitar, and East Bay-reared, Eureka-based bassist Todd Sickafoose (who went on to fame if not fortune for his Tony Award-winning orchestrations and arrangements for the Broadway hit Hadestown). Tuesday, Dec. 26, 8 p.m. The Back Room. $25

🎁 The Locavore Wonderland Pop-up Gifting Series at Berkeley’s three farmers markets will feature some vendors not typically found at the market, like handmade jewelry, woodwork, soap and pottery. Through Dec. 25. Check the website for dates and locations. FREE

🕎 The Berkeley Public Library is holding a Kwanzaa Storytime at the North Branch Community Meeting Room. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 10:30 a.m. FREE

🇦🇹 Berkeley-based cottage food home bakery Babsi’s Viennese Treats is hosting a pop-up, gluten-free community cafe. The event will begin with an hour and a half of food and games, after which attendees will split up into listening circles themed around “letting go and opening to possibilities.” Saturday, Dec. 30, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. 2727 California Street. $15-$35 suggested contribution.

🎻 A scorching combo of veteran zydeco/Cajun music masters, CZ & The Bon Vivants heat up the Ashkenaz dance floor with a savory gumbo of Louisiana standards featuring accordionist Andrew Carriere, fiddler Catherine Matovich, bassist Elaine Herrick, drummer Tim Orr and guitarist Jim Scott. Thursday. Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m. (zydeco dance lesson). Ashkenaz. $15-$25

🍷While revelers enjoy mulled wine and holiday snacks, singer/songwriter Ira Marlowe, the presiding primate at the Monkey House, hosts the second annual pre-New Year’s concert sharing “songs of joy and cheer (and misery and yoga)” as well as pieces from his musical-in-progress based on Franz Kafka’s “Metamorphosis” (and what doesn’t say Christmas like Kafka?) Saturday, Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m. The Monkey House. $10-$40

🎶 Jump blues and swing standards keep the dancers moving and grooving when pianist Steve Lucky & The Rhumba Bums featuring vocalist Miss Carmen Getit return to Ashkenaz for some pre-New Year’s revelry. Saturday, Dec. 30, 8 p.m. (swing dance lesson). Ashkenaz. $20-$25

🌤️ Winter Sun, an art exhibition that “celebrates the changing season and embraces the warmth that can be found in the darkest days of the year,” can be viewed through Jan. 3. Don’t miss their special New Year’s Eve party on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. 2727 California Street. See website for gallery hours. FREE

🎶 Ashkenaz’s New Year’s Eve celebrations have featured Balkan music ever since the venue’s late founder and guiding spirit David Nadel established the space as a folk dance mecca, and this year’s Balkan bacchanal includes the East Bay’s True Life Trio, Seattle’s Drómeno (led by Ethnic Heritage Council award-winning multi-instrumentalists Christos Govetas and Ruth Hunter) and Santa Cruz-reared, New York based vocalist/accordionist Eva Salina with Bay Area Balkan ensemble Meraklii (led by Berkeley Roma master Rumen Sali Shopov). Sunday, Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. Ashkenaz. $35-$45 (includes midnight champagne toast)

🎶 The notorious punk cabaret duo The Dresden Dolls brings together drummer Brian Viglione and singer/songwriter/pianist Amanda Palmer, an act whose acidly ironic songcraft and unpredictable performances have earned a cult following since the release of an eponymous debut album in 2003. Anyone looking for a weird New Year’s Eve can find it at the UC Theatre, where the Dolls prepare for the creation of their fourth studio album and first full global tour in almost two decades. Sunday, Dec. 31,9 p.m. UC Theatre. $100

Beyond Berkeley

The gardens at the Mormon Temple in Oakland are decorated yearly for the holidays. Credit: Courtesy of Oakland Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple Hill

🧑‍🎄 Check out five of downtown Oakland’s LGBTQ+ bars, including Town Bar & Lounge, Fluid510, Feelmore Social, Que Rico, and Summer Bar and Lounge, as part of this year’s Santa’s Holiday Bar Crawl. This holiday bar crawl is a fundraiser for Oakland Pride, a local nonprofit that organizes Pride events every September, including the annual Oakland Pride Parade. The crawl begins at Town Bar & Lounge. Saturday, Dec. 23, 2:45 p.m. — 10:30 p.m., $20-$25 (Register at 20th Street and Broadway)

🎄From now through Dec. 31, the Oakland Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple Hill —the iconic Oakland Hills church known by most as simply the Mormon Temple—is hosting its yearly “Days of Christmas” event series, during which the temple decorates its gardens, trees, and pathways with colorful lights and a nativity scene, bringing the church’s greenery and fountains to life. While some events are exclusive to church members, the beautiful gardens with stunning views attract visitors from all over. For those planning to roam the temple’s holiday light show on foot, remember to dress warmly, as there’s often more wind in the hills. Through Dec. 31, 9:00 a.m. to 9 p.m., free to visit the gardens, 4770 Lincoln Ave.

The Oaklandside’s Arts and Community reporter Azucena Rasilla contributed reporting to this story.

