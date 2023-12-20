Let’s face it, those delivery dates from Amazon and other big-box retailers are nothing but speculation and conjecture this time of year. You need a gift, and you need it by Monday.

Nosh has rounded up a collection of East Bay edible treats that are perfect presents for last-minute shoppers. You can go out and get them now, and relax with a glass of eggnog while others are frantically refreshing their phones to get package delivery updates.

The great thing about gifts of food or drink is that one size fits all, they go with everything, and you get a chance to share something wonderful with people you care about. Whether it’s chocolate bonbons, artisanal sweet Italian loaves of bread, a special pairing of olive oil and vinegar, or any of the other delights listed here, your gift will demonstrate your good taste: it’s a win-win. By no means an all-inclusive list, here are several ideas for gifts to be savored and enjoyed.

Chocolate charcuterie from Xocolate makes for a fun holiday gift. Credit: Risa Nye

Chocolate charcuterie from Xocolate For the sophisticated chocoholic on your list, pick out a selection of Xocolate’s faux charcuterie items. You can choose your own chocolate adventure with the “cheese,” “salami,” and “sardines” all made from chocolate. Also, check out the “Better Than” shelf, offering several chocolate bars that promise to be better than mass-produced national brands, including “M*lky W@y,” “Butterf*nger,” “Sn*ckers” and “Ree$e’s” treats. The Xocolate Bar: 1709 Solano Ave., Berkeley; 5854 College Ave., Oakland

Oaktown Spice Shop has a variety of gift boxes that make perfect presents for avid bakers and cooks. Credit: Oaktown Spice Shop

Flavor-packed gift boxes from Oaktown Spice Shop

The shop’s two locations carry pre-made gift boxes of both familiar and exotic spices to give as gifts to friends and family who enjoy baking, cooking and trying new things. The options include the Bakers Delight box with Vietnamese cinnamon, natural cocoa powder, ground ginger, and orange zest; Nosh Box with “Better than Everything” bagel spice mix with fennel, smoked sea salt, and rosemary, and Apple pie sugar made with coconut sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg and ginger; and Oaktown Favorites with poivre á la Mode, citrus pepper, Persian lamb curry rub, zahtar and shichimi togarashi. Or, create your own combo with whatever you like. The choices are endless. Oaktown Spice Shop 546 Grand Ave., Oakland; 1225 Solano Ave., Albany

Panettone and Pandoro from Cafe Gran Milan

Cafe Gran Milan is panettone in a variety of flavors including Limoncello and chocolate pear. Credit: Risa Nye

These Italian sweet breads, usually prepared for and enjoyed over the holidays, are available in abundance at Cafe Gran Milan in Richmond. The pandoro, in the shape of an eight-pointed star, is traditionally dusted with powdered sugar. The panettone comes in many flavors: chocolate pear, Limoncello, apricot and pineapple, chocolate mocha and pistachio and dark chocolate. Beautifully wrapped and ready to go, they are perfect to bring to a holiday party. Cafe Gran Milan: 5327 Jacuzzi St., Richmond

Starter Bakery is offering a stollen and two types of panettone this holiday season. Credit: Starter Bakery

Stollen from Starter Bakery

This traditional German Christmas bread is full of nuts, spices, dried or candied fruit and blanketed with powdered sugar. Starter also offers a chocolate orange panettone – hand-crafted and filled with candied orange and lemon peel — as well as a traditional version. Enjoy these special holiday breads throughout the season. While you’re there, go ahead and sample the caramel poached pear Kouign Amann and the Mille Feuille. Starter Bakery: 5804 College Ave., Oakland; 901 Gilman St., Berkeley

Belgian chocolate from Love + Chocolate

Love + Chocolate’s collection of Leonidas Belgian chocolates comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. Credit: Love + Chocolate

All-natural Leonidas Belgian chocolate is the star here, appearing in a variety of wintry holiday forms: hot chocolate kits, chocolate-covered marshmallows and candy cane boxes with eight pieces of chocolate. Customizing is an option if you want to choose your own selection from the tempting array of bonbons. Boxed assortments come in all shapes and sizes: go bigger with a 16-piece box, wrapped and ready to go, or opt for the festive stocking stuffer options. Love + Chocolate: 6309 College Ave., Rockridge, Oakland; 1397 N. Main St., Walnut Creek

Lavender Bakery has multiple styles of holiday cakes to choose from including a traditional Bûche de Noël. Credit: Lavender Bakery

Yule Logs from Lavender Bakery Once again, a shout out to a bakery that creates a beautiful Bûche de Noël, both the classic version and a modern twist made with hazelnut mousse. Their macaron boxes also make a welcome gift, along with traditional ginger and hand-decorated Christmas cookies. Check out the other international creations, including a tiramisu cake (lady finger sponge soaked in coffee rum syrup, filled with mascarpone cheese and whipped cream), and a hazelnut Napoleon (vanilla sponge cake with chocolate mousse, dark chocolate ganache, hazelnut praline and a hazelnut crunch). Lavender Bakery: 1820 Solano Ave., Berkeley

Brucato Amaro from various liquor shops

Brucato offers three California-inspired flavors of amaro. Credit: Brucato

Give the gift of amaro made locally by San Francisco-based Brucato, which crafts distinctly Californian flavors. Amaros (bitter liqueurs also known as aperitivi or digestifs) are flavored with herbs and fruits. They are often mixed with soda or are featured in traditional cocktails. Brucato makes three kinds of amaro: Chaparral (with spearmint cardamom and yerba santa), Orchards (with apricots, walnuts, Meyer lemon, orange and cinnamon) and Woodlands (with elderberry, cocoa nibs, black fig and citrus). Each bottle is labeled with an illustration of the source landscape, reminiscent of the colors and style of vintage California orange crate labels. Give someone a taste of California, whether they are homesick or new in town. Brucato amaro is available at a selection of Bay Area liquor stores including Aliki Rye (3256 Grand Ave, Oakland), Wine on Piedmont (4183 Piedmont Ave., Oakland), Ledger’s Liquors (1399 University Ave., Berkeley) and Northbrae Bottle Shop (1590 Hopkins St., Berkeley).

Full Belly Bakery offers three flavors of cake in a jar. Credit: Full Belly Bakery

Cake Jars from Full Belly Bakery

Full Belly Bakery moved into its new Montclair digs just in time for the holidays. In addition to designer cakes, cookies, pies and other delights, the bakery turns out visually-enticing small cakes in jars. There are three varieties currently available: triple chocolate, with four layers of chocolate brownie and chocolate cake, filled with chocolate ganache and chocolate meringue buttercream, banana caramel ganache cake and orange cranberry almond. These would be just right for packing along on a winter-in-California style picnic or a dinner party where you have been assigned dessert duty. Other great gifts from Full Belly include a box full of shortbread cookies, and a combo of hot cocoa mix and frozen cookie dough perfect for a rainy day. An added plus for busy shoppers, they deliver within a 10-mile radius for $15. Full Belly Bakery: 2087 Mountain Blvd., Unit A, Oakland

Amphora Nueva offers a huge selection of oils and vinegars to choose from. Credit: Amphora Nueva

Oil and Vinegar from Amphora Nueva

Amphora Bay Area carries over 60 unique oils and vinegars available in small collections of two packs and four packs (artisan and gourmet), as well as a vast selection of bottled extra virgin oils from around the world in a range of flavor profiles. Just to mention a few of the infused oils to choose from: black and white truffle, Tuscan herb, garlic, basil, mushroom and sage, blood orange, and lemon. In case you’re planning to travel and deliver the smaller packs, they are designated “Carry-on Safe,” as in they comply wth TSA regulations for carry-on liquids. The helpful staff can assist you in pairing your olive oil selection with one of the many types of vinegar. For example: Toasted sesame oil with honey ginger vinegar, basil oil with strawberry vinegar, or wild rosemary oil with fig vinegar. Ask for a taste before you choose. Amphora Nueva: 2928 Domingo Ave., Berkeley; 7 Fiesta Lane, Lafayette; 401 Hartz Ave., Danville