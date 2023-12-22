A student hangs a gender-neutral bathroom sign over a gendered bathroom sign at Berkeley High. Credit: Gender Expansive Youth Activists.

A group of transgender and nonbinary students at Berkeley High has been staging a protest to call attention to inadequate facilities for them at the school — covering up the signs for some girls and boys bathrooms with homemade, gender-neutral ones.

The protest is a grassroots effort to fix a problem for a growing number of students who don’t feel comfortable using the boys or girls bathrooms: finding a place to pee.

It’s a nationwide problem — one survey found that 45% of LGBTQ students nationwide avoid gendered bathrooms in schools because they feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

“Bathrooms are a human right. That is, accessible bathrooms with working sinks and toilets, with stalls that lock, with fully stocked menstrual products. Most Berkeley High restrooms fail to meet these requirements,” students in a newly formed Gender Expansive Youth Activists group wrote in a statement explaining the protest. They put new gender-neutral signs on six second-floor bathrooms.

There are many gender nonconforming students at Berkeley High, who have to hold their pee all day or miss class to wait in line at one of the school’s three single-stall gender-neutral bathrooms, which students say are frequently locked, non-functional or in use.

Students say bathrooms are full of hateful graffiti. In one gender-neutral bathroom, students wrote “kill yourself” on the wall. Courtesy: Gender Expansive Youth Activists A graphic featuring a broken toilet, a common occurrence in the bathrooms, designed by students involved in the protest. Courtesy: Gender Expansive Youth Activists

Others opt to use a bathroom that doesn’t align with their gender identity. “Whenever I go in, it’s a constant reminder that there isn’t really a bathroom for me, or a place for me,” said sophomore Riley Pritchard.

Some teachers like John Becker have taken to handing out keys to single-stall staff bathrooms. Becker teaches in the M building, which doesn’t have a gender-neutral bathroom, so trans students in his class would otherwise walk across campus to use the bathroom and risk getting stopped by security for being in the wrong building.

Berkeley Unified is more inclusive of LGBTQ+ students than many school districts: It passed a policy prohibiting discrimination or harassment against transgender students in 2013. It already has at least one gender-neutral bathroom in each school, something a California law, passed in September, will require only by 2026.

And yet, the ongoing difficulty of accessing the three gender-neutral bathrooms at Berkeley High has driven students to share their experiences and ask for change at nearly every school board meeting this fall.

“If I can’t go to the bathroom, I’m going to tell you about how that’s affecting me, not just physically but also, emotionally. I feel really unsupported,” a student with the Gender Expansive Youth Activists involved in the protest said. Students in the group asked to remain anonymous, fearing retribution from the school.

A poem by one of the students in the Gender Expansive Youth Activists group about bathrooms at Berkeley High.

Among the student body, the protest has had a mixed reception. The new signs are ripped off daily, and some students have been criticized for entering the wrong bathroom. Some girls, fearing sexual harassment in the bathrooms, say their bathroom should be a safe space.

“I think the biggest challenge, more than admin, is just having every kid be on board with it, because it is change and change can be uncomfortable,” said Sofia Bloom, president of the sophomore class.

But the signs have also sparked productive dialogue. “Putting those signs up has been a catalyst for students to have some gender-neutral bathrooms, trans competency 101 conversations that I think are really positive things moving forward,” Becker said.

Bloom said the protest made her more aware of how the infrastructure at school doesn’t meet many transgender and nonbinary students’ basic needs. Changing a few bathrooms to gender-neutral, she thinks, isn’t too much to ask to make students feel welcome. “There are still gendered bathrooms. And for those who don’t feel comfortable using the gender-neutral ones, they can just use those,” Bloom said.

The signs have made a big difference for some transgender students on campus. “I love it. It just fixes everything for me, honestly,” said Pritchard, explaining that the gender-neutral bathroom sign removes the daily conflict of entering a bathroom that doesn’t align with his gender identity.

But watching the signs get taken down every day has also been isolating, too. After speaking at so many school board meetings, some students said they feel let down that their school hasn’t done more.

“I think there’s a fundamental lack of understanding with students at Berkeley High about how hard it is to be a trans person, in terms of bathrooms and everything else,” a student in the group said. “I think that we’re just not being prioritized, which is really remarkable, especially in Berkeley, California, where you would expect that there would be support for us.”

In November, the group of transgender students asked the school board to ensure their right to access gender-neutral bathrooms.

Their list of short-term requests is straightforward: Keep the existing single-stall bathrooms unlocked and functioning and allow students to use gender-neutral bathrooms in other buildings, in the health center, and in some cases, teachers’ bathrooms.

BUSD’s Title IX coordinator Jasmina Viteskic promised the district would work on these issues. She is piloting a way for students to report locked bathrooms or problems with facilities that will alert staff right away, and she intends to form a working group made up of students, administrators and others to brainstorm solutions.

“This is really something that is heartbreaking for me,” Viteskic said. “After all, they just need to use the restroom, and it’s such a basic, basic need.”

What the students want in the long term — more gender-neutral bathrooms with floor-to-ceiling stalls and a better bathroom culture — will be more challenging, Viteskic said. The school district has to contend with California Plumbing Code, which requires a certain number of bathrooms per number of girls and boys, and a sticky school culture around bathrooms.

“Changing a sign without changing the culture and without talking about it is always risky,” Viteskic said. “There has to be some form of conversation of norms around bathroom usage and around, ‘When you’re using a gender neutral facility, what does that mean?” Becker said the cultural change needed feels surmountable — if the school district makes it a priority.

The students said they expect to continue the protest after the holiday break — as long as they need to to be able to access gender-neutral bathrooms.