- A South Berkeley shop clerk is charged with sexually assaulting a disabled man and a homeless man in separate incidents after offering them work stacking boxes. (Berkeley Scanner)
- UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ reflects on campus protests, then and now. (New Yorker)
- The secret history and uncertain future of Students for Justice in Palestine (The Forward)
- Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate these Bay Area universities’ code of conduct? (East Bay Times)
- EECS lecturer faces administrative backlash following post-lecture talk in solidarity with Palestine (Daily Cal)
- Residents of a Berkeley neighborhood bring music and love to a dying neighbor (KTVU)
- School board director Ana Vasudeo to become new board president (Berkeley High Jacket)
- A wrongfully detained Berkeley native was released as part of a prisoner swap with Venezuela. (SF Chronicle)
- Why 2 students made a human-sized robot walk around Berkeley (SFGATE)
- 3 cats dead, 3 people displaced in Berkeley house fire (KTVU)
