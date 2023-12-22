Small lapdog seen through rear window of black corvette
A dog in a Corvette in Berkeley. Credit: Kevin Roseman

  • A South Berkeley shop clerk is charged with sexually assaulting a disabled man and a homeless man in separate incidents after offering them work stacking boxes. (Berkeley Scanner)
  • UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ reflects on campus protests, then and now. (New Yorker)
  • The secret history and uncertain future of Students for Justice in Palestine (The Forward)
  • Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate these Bay Area universities’ code of conduct? (East Bay Times)
  • EECS lecturer faces administrative backlash following post-lecture talk in solidarity with Palestine (Daily Cal)
  • Residents of a Berkeley neighborhood bring music and love to a dying neighbor (KTVU)
  • School board director Ana Vasudeo to become new board president (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • A wrongfully detained Berkeley native was released as part of a prisoner swap with Venezuela. (SF Chronicle)
  • Why 2 students made a human-sized robot walk around Berkeley (SFGATE)
  • 3 cats dead, 3 people displaced in Berkeley house fire (KTVU)

